Bargain Bourbons That Are Actually Worth Buying, Ranked

While there are myriad uncomfortably expensive limited-release bourbon whiskeys on the market like Pappy, Stagg, and more, there are also countless bargain-priced bourbons that deserve your attention (and your money). And when we talk about a bargain, we’re referencing bourbon whiskeys that are not only value-priced but also complex, nuanced, and perfect for sipping and mixing.

Bargain is a tricky word. To some it might mean a bottle shelf whiskey that you can choke down or mask when it’s mixed with various ingredients in a cocktail. To us, a bargain bourbon is well-priced (likely less than $40) and can be used as a base for your favorite whiskey-based cocktails as well as a rainy-day (or any day for that matter) sipper. All in all, it’s a decent whiskey that’s sold for a fair price. The kind of expressions you’ll always want to stock on your home bar cart.

Now that you understand our definition of “bargain” bourbons, it’s time to find some to add to your collection. Below, you’ll see prices and descriptions for ten of our favorite bargain bourbons. As a bonus, we even ranked them on the overall price-to-value ratio. Keep scrolling to see them all.

10. Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage

ABV: 43.3

Average Price: $35

The Bourbon:

This award-winning single barrel bourbon is ridiculously cheap at only around $30-40. It has the word “Vintage” in its name because, like vintage wine, its bottle is labeled with the vintage date the whiskey was added to the barrel to mature. This popular whiskey matured between seven and eight years to guarantee a complex, sippable bourbon.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is a mix of toffee, oaky wood, dried fruits, vanilla, and gentle spices that make you want to dive in and take a sip. Drinking it reveals notes of sweet honey, candied orange peels, orchard fruits, buttery caramel, charred oak, and vanilla beans. The finish is warming, and sweet, and leaves you craving more.

Bottom Line:

For only $35, this is a total bargain. This balanced, nuanced whiskey deserves a permanent spot in your home bar or bar cart.

9. Old Grand-Dad Bonded

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $24

The Bourbon:

One of the most popular highlights of Jim Beam’s “Olds” line of whiskeys, Old Grand-Dad Bonded is a potent, 100-proof bottled-in-bond whiskey that will stand up well in all of your favorite whiskey-based cocktails. To add to that, it’s a surprisingly good rainy-day sipper. All this for around $20 for a 750ml bottle. How can you beat that?

Tasting Notes:

Matured for at least four full years, this complex whiskey begins with a nose of cinnamon candy, sweet toffee, toasted vanilla beans, treacle, and charred oak. The cinnamon continues into the palate along with raisins, vanilla beans, peppery rye, and oak. This is a spicy, sweet whiskey that finishes with a warm, oaky, butterscotch ending.

Bottom Line:

This is a spicy, bold whiskey that is guaranteed to warm you from inside out if you sip it on a cool night. It’s also a great, spicy base for drinks like the old fashioned and Manhattan.

8. Jim Beam Double Oak

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $32 for a liter

The Bourbon:

If you already have a bottle of Jim Beam White Label for mixing, it will behoove you to grab a bottle of Jim Beam Double Oak as well. It gets its name because it’s first matured in new charred white oak barrels for four years before being transferred to different charred white oak barrels to continue to aging process. The result is a sublimely complex, rich, oaky whiskey.

Tasting Notes:

Nosing it reveals aromas of sweet corn, sticky toffee, maple candy, toasted vanilla beans, and raisins. The palate continues this trend with roasted corn, caramel candy, vanilla, brown sugar, fresh leather, and oaky wood. The finish is warming, lingering, and loaded with toffee and oak flavors.

Bottom Line:

For the price, this is a major upgrade for drinkers of Jim Beam White Label. It’s complex, sippable, and highly mixable. This is a versatile bottle to add to your home bar.

7. Maker’s Mark

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $20

The Bourbon:

There’s a reason Maker’s Mark is one of the most popular bourbons on the market. It’s difficult to beat its price-to-value ratio. Matured for around six years with a mash bill of 70% corn, 16% red winter wheat, and 14% malted barley, it’s well-known for its soft, complex, mellow flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

Surprisingly sweet, the nose is a mix of brown sugar, toasted vanilla beans, dried fruits, caramel candy, and oak. The palate continues this trend with a ton of vanilla, toffee candy, oak, raisins, and brown sugar. Like the palate, the finish is soft, sweet, and warming. It’s a must-have bottle for home mixologists.

Bottom Line:

Maker’s Mark is one of the classic bottles of whiskey every home bartender or beginner drinker should have on hand at all times. It’s filled with classic flavors for a bargain price.

6. Buffalo Trace

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $28

The Bourbon:

There’s no bigger name in the bourbon world than Buffalo Trace and its flagship whiskey might be one of the most underrated bargains. Made with a mash bill of corn, rye, and barley, it’s matured in new charred oak barrels between six and eight years. The result is a spicy, sweet, mixable, sippable, and very versatile bottle of whiskey.

Tasting Notes:

A nose of fresh mint, sweet treacle, vanilla beans, butterscotch, dried fruits, cracked black pepper, and oak greet you before your first sip. Drinking it reveals notes of toasted vanilla beans, mint leaves, molasses candy, toffee, brown sugar, raisins, licorice, pipe tobacco, and oak, The finish is long, warming, and lingering in the best way possible.

Bottom Line:

This balanced, sweet, spicy, whiskey is a must-have for home mixologists. It’s perfect for sipping neat or mixing into cocktails. And a bargain at around $30.

5. Four Roses Small Batch

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $35

The Bourbon:

One look at this bottle and you might assume that Four Roses Small Batch is much more expensive than it is. This sleek bottle holds this popular 90-proof small batch bourbon that was matured between six and seven full years. This award-winning whiskey is known for its nuanced, lightly spicy, memorable flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

Candied orange peels, charred wood, butterscotch, dried fruits, and peppery rye spice are highlights of a very inviting nose. On the palate, you’ll be treated to flavors like dried cherries, peppery rye spice fresh leather, charred oak, butterscotch, and gentle wintry spices. The last sip is a warming, lingering mix of caramel, oak, and pepper.

Bottom Line:

Four Roses Small Batch is a great choice for drinkers who want both a bargain whiskey for sipping on a cool night and a whiskey to use as a base for their favorite cocktails.

4. Elijah Craig Small Batch

ABV: 47%

Average Price: $23

The Bourbon:

While it’s up for debate, some people believe that Elijah Craig was the man who invented bourbon when he decided to mature his corn whiskey in charred barrels. Whether or not that’s true, the former Baptist minister still has a whiskey line in his name. Its Elijah Craig Small Batch is one of the best bargains in the whiskey world. This award-winning small batch bourbon is known for its balanced, complex aromas and flavor.

Tasting Notes:

This popular 94-proof whiskey begins with a nose of toasted vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, mint leaves, raisins, and candied nuts. On the palate, you’ll find notes of vanilla beans, butterscotch, cinnamon candy, charred oak, cracked black pepper, candied pecans, and dried cherries. The finish is warming, and complex, and ends with a mix of cinnamon and vanilla.

Bottom Line:

This is a sublimely well-balanced small batch whiskey for a bargain price. The best part? If you enjoy this whiskey, the next batch will be similar (and just as high-quality), but subtly different.

3. Old Forester 86

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $20

The Bourbon:

For the price of around $20, you’ll have a tough time finding a better everyday bottle than Old Forester 86. Named because it’s 86-proof, this award-winning whiskey is made with a mash bill of 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. It’s aged in new American oak barrels But doesn’t carry an age statement.

Tasting Notes:

Complex scents of pipe tobacco, fresh leather, mint leaves, toasted vanilla beans, caramel candy, and oak greet your nostrils before your first drink. Sipping it reveals notes of candied orange peels, butter caramel, vanilla beans, spicy rye, and corn sweetness. The finish is a warming mix of caramel and spice.

Bottom Line:

Peppery rye, sweet corn, toffee, vanilla, and a dry, warming finish. As bargain sippers go, you can do much worse than Old Forester 86.

2. Woodford Reserve

ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $30

The Bourbon:

There’s a reason Woodford Reserve is one of the most popular bourbons. It’s highly complex and surprisingly value-priced. This 90.4-proof bourbon has no age statement but is believed to have matured between six and seven years in charred American oak barrels. The result is one of the smoothest, complex, bargain whiskeys available today.

Tasting Notes:

If you take a moment to nose this bourbon, you’ll be met with aromas of candied orange peels, pipe tobacco, raisins, mint leaves, toasted vanilla beans, and caramel candy. Tasting it, you’ll be met with hints of cinnamon candy, chocolate fudge, caramel, orange peels, oak, and tobacco. The finish is mellow, sweet, and completely warming.

Bottom Line:

Woodford Reserve makes a variety of different expressions. But none’s a better value than its original Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It’s balanced, complex, and highly memorable.

1. Wild Turkey 101

ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $20

The Bourbon:

If you’ve never tried Wild Turkey 101, what exactly are you waiting for? There’s a reason this is a bartender and bourbon fans’ go-to bargain whiskey. This high-rye, 101-proof bourbon is matured using Wild Turkey’s deepest alligator char between six and eight years. The result is a spicy, sweet, must-have whiskey.

Tasting Notes:

Complex aromas of sticky toffee, cinnamon, peppery rye, raisins, candied nuts, oak, and vanilla beans are prevalent on the nose. Sipping it reveals a symphony of toasted vanilla beans, charred oaky wood, peppery rye, cinnamon sugar, toffee, pipe tobacco, and raisins. The finish is warming and loaded with cracked black pepper and brown sugar.

Bottom Line:

This list is littered with tremendous bargain bourbon bottles. But none matches the quality-to-price value of Wild Turkey 101. For around $20, it’s one of the most versatile bargain bottles available today.