The Best Whiskey And Beer Combos To Make Staying At Home Not Seem So Bad

If you’re thoroughly prepared for your home quarantine, you likely purchased a few bottles of whiskey and a whole lot of beer. When it comes to crucial supplies, these two items fall right below toilet paper, bread, and pasta in the preparedness kit hierarchy. And with the quarantine heading into its fourth full week, combining the whiskey with the pint –resulting in a boilermaker — is starting to look pretty alluring. You’d have a good precedent to work off of if you decide to go that route. Seabass, the villainous trucker from Dumb And Dumber, is a boilermaker aficionado. It’s a simple, perfect non-cocktail and very easy to fix in between games of Jenga and Netflix binges. You can either drink the shot and then chase it with the beer or drop the shot into the beer and chug it down. Bartenders don’t really subscribe to the second version, too messy. Better to sip on the whiskey and the beer back-to-back. But regardless of the technique you choose, you’ll want to pick two complementary flavors. To help with that, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to pairings of beer and whisky. Check their answers below!