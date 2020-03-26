The Best Cold Weather Beers To Drink Before Spring Really Gets Cranking

Although winter is officially over, the weather sure doesn’t seem like its ready to give in to spring. With people quarantined inside and a chill outside, this weekend is a great time to finish off your wintry beers. It’s not like a little sun forces us to dump out our stouts, porters, and various other winter ales, of course, but they do fit a certain season. Drew Hairston, beverage director at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC wants to get one last pint of barrel-aged goodness before spring really gets going. “If it’s still available, I would love to grab another Allagash Barrel & Bean Tripel,” he says. “Allagash is renowned for their Belgian style beers. This one is aged in bourbon barrels and blended with Speckled Ax coffee from Maine. While it has a big ABV at 10%, the coffee and baking spice from the barrel keep it balanced and easily drinkable.” Not everyone opts for barrel-aged stouts while they wait for the first real signs of spring. So we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to cold weather beers to drink before the weather finally warms up.