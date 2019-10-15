Summer 2019 was a lot of fun. But it’s well over now. Time to get into fall mode. That means light jacket weather, darker beers, heartier meals, and tailgating before college and NFL football games. From Atlanta to Austin, football fans (and fans of eating grilled foods and drinking beer) will descend on parking lots hours before kickoff to stand around talking about how great their favorite team is while they eat sausages and burgers and drink the local brews.

Growing up in Philadelphia and attending Penn State, Emmanuel “Manny” Pressley, bartender at Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia is well versed in both hosting and attending festivities like these.

“When recommending a beer for this type of gathering, I recommend offering crowd-pleasers that span a wide variety of flavor profiles,” he says. “Oskar Blues is a very easy drinking IPA, fairly well known, and almost has a craft beer feel to it. Yuengling is an approachable and well-known lager that provides a well-rounded drinking experience. Bold Rock is the surprise hit.”

But you don’t have to just buy one of those three choices. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to beers to bring to a tailgate.

Corona Extra

Drew Hairston, beverage director at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC

My go-to tailgate beer would be a Corona Extra with a lime. It’s a general crowd-pleaser that even the staunchest cheap beer “snobs” won’t scoff at. Lately, with the introduction of lower-calorie packaged beverages, I have been sneaking in a few Whiteclaws or Naturdays into my cooler as well.

House Beer

Hilary Chadwick, director of food and beverage at Viviane in Beverly Hills, California

House Beer from Venice, California. It’s exactly the beer I always wanted but never found until I moved to LA. It’s craft enough to have some complexity, but without all the frills.

Tecate

Brittany Villafane, head sommelier and mixologist at db bistro moderne in New York City

I have a soft spot for an ice-cold Tecate because it’s hard not to stop at just one, usually suits everyone’s taste and reminds me of having a few after a swim in Mexico.

What more could you ask for?

Miller High Life

Lauren Mathews, lead bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC

One of my favorite beers to bring to a tailgate is Miller High Life. It’s a lower ABV beer that you can drink through the tailgate and it won’t knock you down too hard. Also, it’s not too pricey so it’s wallet-friendly to bring a lot to a tailgate.