When you go to an NFL or NCAA football game, the play on the field is theoretically the most important aspect of your day. But we know the truth. It’s the pre-party where the fun is had — hanging with friends, gorging yourself on brats and burgers, and tipping back a few drinks. Even football mega-fans will tell you it’s the tailgating that makes going to a game better than watching it on TV.

But if you’re going big on game day, you have to make a few solid calls. What to eat, who to party with, and what to drink.

“Nobody wants to hang out with the belligerent guy who decided it was a good idea to slug Jack Daniel’s,” says David Bliszcz, bartender at The Franklin in New Orleans. In fact, his tailgate doesn’t include any brown alcohol at all. “Vodka is the best bet. Wasted on vodka is a less frequent, friendlier condition than wasted on gin, tequila, or whiskey.”

Of course, there are plenty who would disagree with that thesis. Which is why we asked 19 of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to tailgating bottles of booze. A few picked brown liquor, against Bliszcz advice — just assume they’re caveating it with “but you have to keep your sh*t together.”

Fernet-Branca

Christopher Stephenson, bartender at The Vault in Salt Lake City

Call me the typical bartender, but Fernet-Branca is my choice. It’s lower in ABV so I’m able to have a few without wanting to pass out under an RV. Also, with the array of tailgate food, your stomach will thank you for a little bitter digestif.

Redemption Rye

Allie Torres, Bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City

I’m a rye or die girl, so nothing warms me up quite like Redemption 10 Year Barrel Proof Rye. The flavor profile has autumn written all over it — with deep molasses, cardamom, and pepper. A little goes a long way so it’s perfect to sip and enjoy before heading into the game. If you’re a Giants fan like me, it serves a dual purpose by helping numb your heartbreak.

Maker’s Mark Bourbon

Emmanuel “Manny” Pressley, bartender at Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

My favorite spirit for tailgate parties is always going to be Bourbon. Bourbon has a wide complexity of flavors. It has enough sweetness to go into a punch or a prebatched cocktail, while also being savory enough for a great shot. Bourbon plays well with simple mixers and elaborate cocktails alike. My recommended brand for a tailgate party is Maker’s Mark.