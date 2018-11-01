Bartenders Tell Us The Best Fall Beers That *Aren’t* Pumpkin Flavored

Getty Images/Uproxx

Few beer styles are as divisive at the infamous pumpkin ale. If you enjoy the flavor of pumpkins and other spices in a stout, porter, or any other beer style, you probably look forward to a pint of this unique style every fall. But if you’re on the other side of the debate, you loathe this style and find your annoyance growing as the days grow shorter and summer leads into fall.

Since it seems like every brewery has its own version of the pumpkin beer, where does that leave beer fans who fall into the latter category? What do they have to look forward to in between light, summery brews, and dark winter ales? During the fall should they just switch to whiskey?

Fear not. There are other beer-based options and we asked our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorites. Check them all out below.

Bruery Autumn Maple

Danwel Olivo, bartender at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

“The bold and spicy Bruery Autumn Maple is my preferred fall beer. Brewed with 17 pounds of yam per barrel, this Orange County beer is perfect for autumn with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, molasses and maple syrup.”