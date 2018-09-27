Getty / Uproxx

Fall has officially begun, and you know what that means? It’s tailgate season. The NFL and college football seasons are in full swing and every weekend from Buffalo to Baton Rouge there are tailgates aplenty. This means that before any of the hard-hitting gridiron action, you and your friends and family will probably spend a few hours standing around a parking lot getting a buzz on. There will be games (cornhole is a must), food (sausage and peppers are a staple) and lots of beer.

So how do you decide which beer is right for your Tar Heel Blue clad party in Chapel Hill or your cheese head-wearing gang in Green Bay? We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite tailgate beers. You can find all of their responses below. Don’t like their choices? Tell us your favorite tailgate beer in the comments below.

Founders Breakfast Stout

Fawn Doucette, Howells & Hood in Chicago

“A few beers I like while tailgating are Sweetwater 420 for the warmer days and Founders Breakfast Stout for the cooler days. They both pair well with burgers, brats, potato salad and all that ‘stick to your ribs’ kind of food you need while you’re getting ready to go cheer for your team. I’m really into stouts these days so that would also pretty much turn out to be my meal for the game.”