On More Road For The Beer Podcast, Episode 4 — Warsaw, Poland

Episode four of “One More Road For The Beer” is here, beer lovers! In this installment author and beer expert Joe Stange and drinker and traveler Zach Johnston (me!) take a deep dive into Polish beer and food, all centered around the amazing Warsaw.

Joe starts off the episode by talking us through the can’t miss beer styles popping off in Poland right now. Baltic porters and smoked beers dominate the conversation. After we get what to drink out the way, we dive into where to drink. We discuss our favorite spots and some of our favorite food joints too. Spoiler alert, we talk about pierogis a lot.

Listen here on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Castbox, PodBean, or Stitcher

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and let us know what you think! Don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and rate us wherever you listen to podcasts.

Episode Four Beer Bar Guide (click on the address for the map):

