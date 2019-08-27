We Asked Bartenders Which Beers To Pair With Your Labor Day Bratwurst Grilling

Getty/Uproxx

It’s truly a sad state of affairs. If you live outside of California, Florida, and Hawaii, your grilling days are numbered. Soon enough, the weather is going to turn and you’ll be coming home when it’s already dark. Your trusty crockpot will be your best friend. Instead of grilled chicken and pork skewers, it’ll be slow-cooked beef and broccoli.

All this can leave you feeling hopelessly bleak… or it can motivate you. Because while grilling season is indeed coming to a close, there are still a few weeks left to throw a few brats on the grill and stand in the yard, the porch, or out on the fire escape tending them while savoring a cold beer. Better still, this weekend is Labor Day — which is the closest thing to a grilling-mandatory holiday this side of Fourth of July.

So what brew should you pair with your end of the summer sausage party? It’s no small decision. To help, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers for the end of brat season.

Cedar Springs Kusterer Original Weissbier

John Stewart, general manager and director of brewing operations at Perrin Brewing

Grilled brats and German heffe have been paired together for hundreds of years. Cedar Springs Brewing Kusterer Original Weissbier paired with a fresh hot grilled bratwurst covered in stone ground mustard is a match made in heaven. The heffe’s aromatic spiciness can hold up to the boldest relish and mustard combo.