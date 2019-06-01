Brewers Tell Us Their Favorite Beers To Pair With A Summer Barbecue

05.31.19 17 mins ago

If you’re anything like us, your summer weekends (and some weekdays) will be littered with backyard barbecues, yard games, and a whole lot of sitting in lawn chairs throwing back beers. Summer is grilling weather, after all, and it’s time to take advantage of that. To fully appreciate the season, your’re going to want to have marinated meats, burgers, sausages, corn, vegetables, and maybe even something for your vegan and vegetarian friends (Impossible Burger, anyone?) on the grill as often as possible these next few months. You’re also going to want some brews in the fridge.

So what beers pair well with food hot off the grill? To solve that riddle, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to beers to drink at cookouts and barbecues during the dog days of summer.

Founders Red Rye

Jason Santamaria, co-founder and brewmaster at Second Self Brewing Co.

A Rye IPA, like Founder’s Red Rye, has always been my favorite for BBQs. The spice from the rye brings out the smoke of any dish, and the hops have a way of cutting through the fat of any BBQ dish.

