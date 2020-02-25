We Asked Bartenders For The Best Beers To Drink On A Frigid Winter’s Day

We spend a lot of time during the winter months nursing glasses of whiskey. There’s something special about the warming hug that Scotch, bourbon, and rye provide on a cold day. But even the UPROXX crew can grow tired of old fashioneds, Manhattans, and mid-afternoon hot toddies. In these instances, we grab for a tried and true: a winter beer. There are plenty of definitions of what exactly a winter beer is, but we don’t want to put too many parameters on them here. We believe that whatever beer you enjoy drinking during the winter qualifies. Do you prefer to crack open a hop-fueled IPA and think happy thoughts about impending warm, summer days? Or do you choose to sip on warming, rich, barrel-aged stouts instead? Tony Abou Ganim, master mixologist and bar consultant at Highlands in Detroit, likes to buck the wintery trend in favor of something a little more refreshing. “I’m a big fan of Indian Pale Ales and find that their rich character coupled with the additional hops make this style of beer the perfect cold day draft,” he says. Will Witherow, bar manager at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia pours a classic brew with hipster appeal. “On a frigid winter’s day, I love to drink Miller High Life,” he says. “Chances are you’ll be shoveling snow. My suggestion is spacing the High Lifes out in a snowbank and shovel to them, using the beer as a reward.” Since what you consider to be a “winter” beer is open to interpretation (High Life definitely stretches the definition!), we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which beers they prefer to imbibe on a frigid winter’s day.

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Style: English Strong Ale

ABV: 8.1% Benjamin Rouse, head bartender at Henley in Nashville Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale would be my reach for this option. It has the ABV to keep you warm and with those delicious whiskey tones on the finish, it is perfect for a cold night.