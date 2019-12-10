We Asked Bartenders To Name The One Whiskey You Should Sip All Winter

No matter where you live in the country (okay fine, excluding Hawaii), you’re going to want a nice whiskey these next few months to warm your bones from the winter chill. Even if you don’t have to worry about lake effect snow, it’s always nice to put on a pair of sweats and binge your favorite Netflix show while you sip on a bottle of bourbon, Scotch, or rye. Hector Acevedo, owner and operator of Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen, prefers a very specific style from “The Emerald Isle.” “I live in Miami, so our winters are mild, at best,” he says. “Down here, you need a whiskey that’s versatile — like a good Irish whiskey. It’s the perfect whiskey in the winter months, cold or mild. You can sip it neat on cool nights or make a refreshing punch. The possibilities are endless.” Of course, there’s a whole world of whiskey possibilities for winter warming at your local liquor store or bottle shop. That takes a little navigating (even for experts). That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one whiskey they’ll be drinking all winter long from now until the first hint of spring in March.