Bartenders Tell Us The One Scotch They’d Drink If They Were Snowed In

If you’re lucky, the hardest part of winter comes when you throw on a cable-knit sweater and wander outside to grab another log for the fire. If you’re decidedly less lucky, those logs are already buried in snow and the trek outside becomes a full-on mission. It could be a lot worse. In huge parts of the country, a snowstorm can fully cut you off from society. Phones down. Power out. (Get those logs inside now, fam, before it’s too late!) A full-on whiteout is likely to present myriad problems. Some (but not all) of which can be solved with a nice double-pour of scotch. Michelle Hamom, bartender at Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia likes peaty whiskies when she’s snowed in. “If I were curled up on the couch on a snowy evening, it’s a safe bet I’d have a glass of Islay single malt Scotch whisky,” she says. “You have to love the almost-overwhelming peat character it has to offer. There is a fine salinity to the nose with notes of black tea and spices. The palate envelopes you in warm sweet sherry, fruit, and oak.” If peat-smoked whisky isn’t for you, there are plenty of other warming whiskies available when the winter weather leaves you housebound. To help you pick the one for you, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one Scotch whisky they’d sip on if they were snowed in.