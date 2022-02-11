Fair State/Duchesse/Jolly Pumpkin/Boulevard/istock/Uproxx
Craft Beer Experts Shout Out The Beers They’re Drinking In February

February is an interesting month for beer drinkers. For some of the country, winter, frigid temperatures, and snow are still in full force with no end in sight. Other parts of the country are already headed towards spring. This means the beer choices vary depending on both personal tastes and geography. Do you pour another rich, robust stout or do you start drinking light and refreshing pilsners or IPAs?

“I’m a sucker for an Irish red ale this time of year,” says Jeremy Ragonese, president of Uinta Brewing in Salt Lake City, Utah. “The arrival of this beer is a harbinger of spring. The rich, toasty malt sweetness is both satisfying and remarkably drinkable.”

Since we know that beer styles vary this time of year (just like the weather), it can be difficult to figure out what to drink on any given day. To help you out, we asked a handful of craft beer experts, brewers, and brewing professionals to tell us what they’re drinking in February. Keep scrolling to see their picks!

Fair State Tmavé Pivo

Fair State Tmavé Pivo
Fair State

Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

I’m drinking the Bohemian cousin to Germany’s schwarzbier, a dark Czech lager by the name of Tmavé Pivo brewed by Fair State Brewing Cooperative. It’s all of the sweetness of darker malts with extremely limited roast characters. It’s almost toffee-like. As opposed to the heavier February beers, this is an unexpectedly drinkable and versatile beer fit for the cooler season.

Enegren Dunkel

Enegren Dunkel
Enegren

Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $5 for a 16-ounce can

Why This Beer?

Enegren Dunkel is my pick for February. It’s malty, toasty, and biscuity with a touch of chocolate and dark caramel. It’s drinkable enough for our 60-degree winter days, but it can hold its own when the temp drops below freezing.

Boulevard The Calling

Boulevard The Calling
Boulevard

Jesse Sommers, vice president at Berthoud Brewing Company in Berthoud, Colorado

ABV: 8.5%

Average Price: $12 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

The beer I’m most likely to drink in February is The Calling by Boulevard. It’s one of my absolute favorites with lots of big tropical fruit notes and just very well made. This is an 8.5 percent IPA that holds its own on a cold, winter night.

Pilsner Urquell

Pilsner Urquell
Pilsner Urquell

Brian Jaszewski, director of product management at Sprecher Brewing Co. in Glendale, Wisconsin

ABV: 4.4%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

I’m a huge fan of high-quality traditional style lagers, many of which we make here at Sprecher. The crispness and subtle malt tones in Pilsner Urquell are a perfect balance and insanely drinkable. I generally have a couple of four packs around for those times I just want a beer with no hard work involved.

Duchesse Cherry Sour Red Ale

Duchesse Cherry Sour Red Ale
Duchesse

Jamie Boalbey, director of beverage and operations at Pitfire Pizza in Los Angeles

ABV: 6.8%

Average Price: $21 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

Duchesse Cherry Sour Red Ale is a very sexy beer that pairs really well with food. February in California can still be a bit chilly, but spring is definitely around the corner. The unique toffee and toasted brioche characteristics are welcomed and deeply appreciated. I keep coming back to this beer because it’s like eating a fresh sour cherry right off the tree. It makes me think of love and cheese or chocolate (this beer pairs really well with both) and the transition from winter to spring.

Sierra Nevada Barrel-Aged Narwhal

Sierra Nevada Barrel-Aged Narwhal
Sierra Nevada

John Swanson, brewing supervisor at New Belgium Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina

ABV: 11.9%

Average Price: $18 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

February in Asheville is cold with a mix of rain, snow, and sun. I am a seasonal beer drinker so it could be almost anything. This February I am enjoying Sierra Nevada Barrel Aged Narwhal. Barrel-aged Narwhal is great with its notes of vanilla, oak, and chocolate.

Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere

Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere
Jolly Pumpkin

Brian Bergman, brewing director at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $11 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

For me, February beers sort of straddle the line between heartier, richer beers and crisper, lighter options that evoke thoughts of spring and warmer weather. I fall in the latter camp and I’ve always enjoyed brewing and drinking saisons. So one great example to me for a February beer is Bam Biere by Jolly Pumpkin. It’s quite light in body and ABV, but it packs a lot of nuanced flavors and a slight tartness. Crispy malt and floral/citrusy hop flavors all play with the subtle yeast esters very well, giving the drinker a complex yet drinkable package good for any time of the year.

Guinness Draught

Guinness Draught
Guinness

Adam Beauchamp, COO and co-founder at Creature Comforts Brewing Co. in Athens, Georgia

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: $8 for a four-pack of 15-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

I typically keep Guinness Draught cans in the fridge at my house. We brewed a collaboration beer with them several years back in Dublin, and I became very fond of that classic beer. It is fantastic for winter, but also any time. I love the refined roast character and gentle yeasty esters. What a masterpiece.

Kern River Citra Double

Kern River Citra Double
Kern River

Teddy Gowan, director of brewery operations at Societe Brewing Company in San Diego

ABV: 8%

Average Price: $19 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

Citra Double IPA from Kern River is my pick. February is a great time for Double IPA’s, it’s still a little chilly and the higher ABV is good in the cold. It’s a great example of the style and I just like everything Kern River Brewing does.

