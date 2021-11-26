Oatmeal isn’t just for your breakfast table or the base for cookies. It can also be found in your favorite pint of beer. And no, we’re not talking about pouring milled oats into an IPA and then attempting to choke down the gooey, sticky mess you’ve just created. We’re talking about the classic oatmeal stout.

Like many beers, the oatmeal stout was first popularized in England in the 1700s. This beer style is made by using a high percentage of oats in the brewing process along with barley. While you don’t taste “oats” as you do in a cookie or bowl of oatmeal, their addition imparts an almost velvet-like mellowness to the stout due, to their relatively high fat and protein content. While the style’s popularity waned in the early 1900s, it’s made a comeback in recent decades with countless examples available today.

To find some of the best, we asked a handful of notable brewers and beer experts to tell us their favorite oatmeal stouts to drink this fall, winter, and all year long. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

O’Fallon Dad’s Oatmeal Cookie Stout

Stephen Hale, founding brewer at Schlafly Beer in St. Louis

ABV: 5.9%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

O’Fallon Brewery Dad’s Oatmeal Cookie Stout because of dad’s oatmeal cookies. It literally tastes like what would happen if you dipped an oatmeal cookie in a stout. It’s rich, sweet, and delicious.

Founders Breakfast Stout

Manny Salvatori, lead brewer at The Bronx Brewery in Bronx, New York

ABV: 8.3%

Average Price: $11 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

One oatmeal stout I would drink forever is Founder’s Breakfast Stout. Notes of coffee and chocolate make this one great. My favorite part of that beer is that its sweetness and bitterness are so well balanced and that you don’t realize how strong it is until you finish the whole bottle.

Hoppin’ Frog B.O.R.I.S. The Crusher

Brad Bergman, director of brewing at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina

ABV: 9.4%

Average Price: $16 for a four-pack

Why This Beer?

While technically a Russian oatmeal imperial stout, I think this still fits the category. This beer is big, rich, super malty, creamy, soft, but is balanced by a firm bitterness and comes across as fairly dry, which helps it achieve great drinkability for such a big beer. I respect how they achieved complex flavor and drinkability all in one package.