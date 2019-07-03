The Best Beers For The Fourth Of July, According To Bartenders

Getty Image

It’s important to remember what really matters on Independence Day. The food. Grilled meats, crisp summer veggies, dips, chips, and ridiculous red, white, and blue-themed desserts make the day. After the food, the second most important aspect of the Fourth of July is the drinks. And if you’re going to celebrate America’s independence from England you have to drink American beer.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite American beers to sip while they play yard games, eat burgers, and watch fireworks explode in the evening sky on the Fourth.

Montauk Summer Ale

Joshua MacGregor, mixologist at db bistro modern in New York City

A great beer to celebrate the holiday would be the Montauk Summer Session Ale. While most may seek out a lager, this session ale will keep you cool and refreshed for all barbecue and firework-related activities.