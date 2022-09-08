While we don’t need an excuse to celebrate bourbon, it’s nice to have one handy, and September just so happens to be Bourbon Heritage Month. So instead of having one day to enjoy this nuanced, complex, rich, corn-based spirit, you now have a whole month. Hooray, September!

And don’t worry if you’re new to America’s “native spirit,” there’s no test you have to pass in order to enjoy it. In fact there are myriad beginner bourbons out there just waiting to be discovered by the novice connoisseur. Though this does raise the obvious question: what exactly is a beginner bourbon?

Heather Greene, CEO of Milam & Greene Whiskey in Blanco, Texas has thought a lot about this question.

“I get this question a lot, and I always say the same thing: There is no ‘beginner whiskey’ in my book.” She adds, “A good whiskey is a good whiskey and should be something you never grow out of. If you taste back someday and think ‘that’s for a newbie,’ then it wasn’t very good in the first place. It should stand the test of time.”

Since we’re already a few days into Bourbon Heritage Month, we asked a few well-known distillers and whiskey experts to tell us their favorite beginner bourbons to help you find one for you while you still have three more weeks to enjoy in this most hallowed of beverage-themed appreciation months.

Jim Beam White Label

Eboni Major, master blender, bourbon women board member, and founder and CEO of Major Whiskey

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $19.50

Why This Bourbon?

Jim Beam White Label. I just think it is a well-balanced starter. It’s always inexpensive, but surprisingly flavorful with vanilla, caramel, and dried fruit flavors. It’s the kind of bourbon you’ll keep on your home bar for mixing and emergency sipping.

Maker’s Mark

Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX in Los Angeles

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $28

Why This Bourbon?

I think Maker’s Mark is a great beginner bourbon, and it’s not just because that’s what I started with. Maker’s is a wheated bourbon, so it doesn’t pack as much spice and heat as a traditional recipe using rye. It’s approachable, goes down easy, and showcases those wonderful flavors bourbon is known for — caramel, vanilla, toasted marshmallow, citrus, and even a little oak.