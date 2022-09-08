While we don’t need an excuse to celebrate bourbon, it’s nice to have one handy, and September just so happens to be Bourbon Heritage Month. So instead of having one day to enjoy this nuanced, complex, rich, corn-based spirit, you now have a whole month. Hooray, September!
And don’t worry if you’re new to America’s “native spirit,” there’s no test you have to pass in order to enjoy it. In fact there are myriad beginner bourbons out there just waiting to be discovered by the novice connoisseur. Though this does raise the obvious question: what exactly is a beginner bourbon?
Heather Greene, CEO of Milam & Greene Whiskey in Blanco, Texas has thought a lot about this question.
“I get this question a lot, and I always say the same thing: There is no ‘beginner whiskey’ in my book.” She adds, “A good whiskey is a good whiskey and should be something you never grow out of. If you taste back someday and think ‘that’s for a newbie,’ then it wasn’t very good in the first place. It should stand the test of time.”
Since we’re already a few days into Bourbon Heritage Month, we asked a few well-known distillers and whiskey experts to tell us their favorite beginner bourbons to help you find one for you while you still have three more weeks to enjoy in this most hallowed of beverage-themed appreciation months.
Jim Beam White Label
Eboni Major, master blender, bourbon women board member, and founder and CEO of Major Whiskey
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $19.50
Why This Bourbon?
Jim Beam White Label. I just think it is a well-balanced starter. It’s always inexpensive, but surprisingly flavorful with vanilla, caramel, and dried fruit flavors. It’s the kind of bourbon you’ll keep on your home bar for mixing and emergency sipping.
Maker’s Mark
Jeremy Kasler, CEO of CaskX in Los Angeles
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $28
Why This Bourbon?
I think Maker’s Mark is a great beginner bourbon, and it’s not just because that’s what I started with. Maker’s is a wheated bourbon, so it doesn’t pack as much spice and heat as a traditional recipe using rye. It’s approachable, goes down easy, and showcases those wonderful flavors bourbon is known for — caramel, vanilla, toasted marshmallow, citrus, and even a little oak.
Sonoma Straight Bourbon
Colin Keegan, founder of Santa Fe Spirits in Santa Fe, New Mexico
ABV: 46%
Average Price: $47.99
Why This Bourbon?
I’d say Sonoma Distilling’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey. At 92 proof, it’s a classic bourbon, with sweeter toffee and vanilla notes. There are also nutty flavors, almonds, macadamia nuts, and coffee notes. All in all, a great beginner bourbon you’ll go back to again and again even as your palate gets more refined.
Wild Turkey 101
Bobby Finan, co-founder of Tommyrotter Distillery in Buffalo, New York
ABV: 50.5%
Average Price: $26.99
Why This Bourbon?
Wild Turkey 101. It’s not a big investment and will give a curious bourbon newbie a look into the world of aged spirits. It can be consumed on the rocks and mixes great into a cocktail. Think of WT101 as your introductory seminar. Flavors that make it great: It has basic vanilla, caramel, and charred oak profile to show a new bourbon drinker the ropes.
Old Forester 1920
Murphy Quint, head distiller at Cider Ridge Distillery in Swisher, Iowa
ABV: 57.5%
Average Price: $59.99
Why This Bourbon?
I’m kind of an Old Forester fan boy. Everyone knows their Birthday Bourbon and some of their other allocated offerings, but I’m a big fan of their more common bottles like 1920 and Statesman. They are well-balanced and have a lot of depth to them. If I had to pick one for a bourbon novice, I would go with Old Forester 1920. This 115-proof, prohibition-style bourbon is known for its notes of graham cracker, vanilla, caramel, and light spices.
Michter’s US-1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Heather Greene, CEO of Milam & Greene Whiskey in Blanco, Texas
ABV: 45.7%
Average Price: $47.99
Why This Bourbon?
I think Michter’s makes absolutely gorgeous whiskeys for everyone at every stage of their whiskey journey. When I’m not drinking Milam & Greene, it’s Michter’s – all of them. They also have a very wonderful whiskey team, and I love knowing the people behind my bourbons. If you had to start somewhere, make it Michter’s US-1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon with its notes of caramel, vanilla, oak, and stone fruits.
Four Roses Small Batch
Phil Morgan, distiller at Arcane American Whiskey in Brooklyn, New York
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $32.99
Why This Bourbon?
If I’m looking for a beginner bourbon, I’m looking for something easy to find and not too pricey, like Four Roses Small batch. What flavors make it great? A soft easy full spice with a nice corn sweetness that does not finish too fast, lovely soft fruit, and oak on the nose.
Evan Williams Green Label
Joe Michalek, founder and president of Piedmont Distillers in Madison, North Carolina
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $10.99
Why This Bourbon?
My favorite bargain bourbon is Evan Williams Green Label. At around $10 per bottle it is an incredible value and my go-to for parties or when tailgating and mixing with cola. I enjoy the classic bourbon caramel and vanilla flavor notes and how they marry with cola.
Basil Hayden
LC May, grandson of Clyde May and brand ambassador for Clyde May’s Whiskey in New York City
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $39.99
Why This Bourbon?
One of the best beginner bourbons, in my opinion, is Basil Hayden. This low-proof bourbon does not overwhelm with too much burn or spice. I always get some of the most common bourbon notes when sipping it: vanilla, caramel, and toffee.
Old Forester 100
Rebecca Running, CEO of Darco Spirits in Philadelphia
ABV: 50%
Average Price: $33.99
Why This Bourbon?
Old Forester 100. It has been around a long time but it’s authentic. I love that it’s 100 proof but still drinks smooth and has wonderful flavor. I love it with just one big cube of ice, savoring the way the flavors open up as the ice melts.