The Best Bottles Of Kentucky Straight Bourbon For Whiskey Novices

Getting into bourbon can be daunting. There are so, so many bottles of the stuff lining the shelves these days. And scores of terms to learn. But even with all the expressions, buzzwords, and brands, finding the best bourbons for novices remains pretty do-able. "Straight" bourbon has a solid baseline of quality — meaning it's usually at least "pretty good" on the palate and often much better than that. Today, we're talking about "Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey" — one of the most classic iterations of whiskey on the market. It's a style that carries a few minor regulations which allow it to be labeled the way it is: It has to age at least two years in new, charred American oak. It must be made from a mash bill (recipe) of at least 51 percent corn. There are also limits on ABV, but we need don't need to go too deeply into those specifics today. The ten bottles below are great entry-points for anyone eager to start sipping bourbon from Kentucky. We're staying well away from the advanced stuff and just focusing on readily-available bottles that you can try right now to get a sense of what bourbon is (with a couple of special expressions thrown in for good measure). This is a foundation upon which you can build a broader bourbon knowledge down the road.

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

ABV: 50%

Distillery: Heaven Hill, Bardstown, KY

Distillery: Heaven Hill, Bardstown, KY

Average Price: $17 The Whiskey: Evan Williams is a great gateway bottle of bourbon. It's cheap, easy to drink, and readily available nationwide. Their Bottled-in-Bond takes a little extra time (aged four years) and effort, thanks to the U.S. government's regulations that assure quality across the board. Tasting Notes: This is a classic. Christmas spices, bourbon vanilla, and thick caramel greet you. The oak is present but never overpowers the taste of those rich and dark spices alongside a mild sense of roasted almonds and a hint of tart apples. A feather-light sense of brown sugar and bananas arrive very late as the warmth of the spice quickly fades across the senses. Four Roses Bourbon

ABV: 40%

Distillery: Four Roses Distillery, Lawrenceburg, KY (Kirin Brewery Company)

Average Price: $22 The Whiskey: This is an interesting entry-level expression for a brand. Four Roses is renowned for their use of varied mash bills for various expressions and this bottle is a blend of their “B” and “E” mash bills. That means there’s a high-rye bourbon mixed with a more corn-heavy bourbon in the final product. This gives an interesting, albeit, very accessible feel to the sip. Tasting Notes: The vanilla is the star of the show with support from mild spice and a hint of honey sweetness. That sweetness is what carries on throughout the taste, as whispers of rye spice, sweet corn, and baked apples come to play with a flutter of florals mingling on the palate. The sip ends fairly abruptly but leaves you with a sense of honey sweetness and oaky warmth.