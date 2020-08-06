Nobody wants to be called overrated or over-hyped. It doesn’t pay off in the long run and the backlash is harsh. But we’re all very down to be thought of as underrated. It means you’re accomplished but still haven’t reached your full potential. Folks are sleeping on you when they absolutely shouldn’t. You’re on the come up. As well as this works for actors, artists, and writers, it also works for scotch whisky. And though we’re always down to call out “overrated/ over-hyped” bottles, this article is all about the lesser-known and the not-respected-enough expressions. We’re talking about the most underrated scotch whiskies to drink this summer. Below, you’ll see what bartenders had to say when we asked them to pick the most underrated scotches. Note that one bottle from the overrated list also appear here — the ultimate reminder that whiskey, like so many things in live, is a matter of personal tastes, preferences, and perceptions.