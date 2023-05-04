The Absolute Best Blanco Tequilas, Just In Time For Cinco De Mayo

Acre Largo Blanco Tequila ABV: 40% Average Price: $46 The Tequila: This tequila from Hacienda La Esperanza is made from 100% estate-grown agave. The agave hearts are slow-roasted in brick ovens before roller mix extraction of the juices. Those juices are open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks before classic pot still double distillation. Finally, the tequila is rested in stainless steel tanks before proofing with natural spring water and bottling. Tasting Notes (from the bottler): “Bright, fresh, and crisp with multiple balanced layers of agave.” Bottom Line: This sounds like it does everything right. I’m always a fan of “bright, fresh, and crisp” when it comes to a good blanco.

Baluarte Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $44 The Tequila: Baluarte is a wetland (Ciénega) tequila from Jalisco (compared to the Valley and Highlands). The juice is made from slow-roasted agave from a brick oven and an old roller mill. The spirit is twice-distilled in a stainless steel pot still with a copper coil. The final product is cut with deep well water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh agave mingles with a nice layer of minerality — think of heavy water with plenty of magnesium and iron — next to a nice dash of white pepper and dried green cooking herbs.

Palate: There’s this mild whisper of vanilla on the front end of the palate with green and lush agave juice, more dried green cooking herbs, and a note of sweet butteriness. Finish: The end is crystal clear with a sense of that minerality but more in the sense of walking through an agave field on a sunny day with the mineral-rich soil mingling with the live plants. Bottom Line: This is a clean and crisp blanco that makes a wonderful cocktail. Put it in a white Negroni or tequila martini.

Cava de Oro Tequila Plata Tahona Cosecha 2021 ABV: 42% Average Price: $61 The Tequila: This very limited and bespoke tequila is from Tequilera Puerta de Hierro. The agave is slow-roasted in old stone ovens before very old-school tahona stone extraction (basically, they crush the cooked agave under an ancient stone to get the juices out). The juice is then fermented in an open-air vat with wild yeasts. That juice is then distilled in both a copper pot still and a stainless steel pot still. The final product is cut with deep well water before bottling. Tasting Notes (from the bottler): “An exquisite drink with an extraordinary flavor and smoky aromas due to its cooking in volcanic stone ovens with wood over direct heat. Bright in color, rich in flavor and texture.” Bottom Line: This limited release is going to be hard to find outside of Mexico. That said, the Cava de Oro line is represented in the U.S. market, so you might be able to find one or two of these bottles. If not, give their regular Blanco a try. It’s a nice pour that plays well in your favorite cocktails.

Cierto Tequila Reserve Collection Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $89 The Tequila: This tequila from the Valley region of Jalisco is a single-estate expression. The agave is cooked in a low-pressure autoclave before it’s roller milled and open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks. That fermented juice is then double-distilled in copper pot stills. The tequila is aerated before going into the bottle with no additives. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is fresh AF with a bright sense of summer wildflowers, orange blossom, and a herb garden in full bloom next to mild sweet notes of agave that’s nearly like pulque (the Indigenous precursor to tequila).

Palate: The palate leans into caramelized roasted agave notes with a lush sense of creamy honeyed florals and citrus (kind of like an orange sherbert) with a crystal clear sense of soft minerality that plays well with that creaminess. Finish: The caramel agave and creamy citrus drive the end past the minerality toward a final note of soft white pepper with a whisper of tart tropical fruit. Bottom Line: This is a very sippable pour of blanco. Add a little ice and a twist of lime or a fresh allspice leaf and you’re set.

Lana Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $75 The Tequila: This is a new “luxury tequila” brand that’s just getting started. Beyond the trendy label, the tequila in the bottle comes from Destileria Leyros (which makes a ton of different brands). The distillery uses quick cooking and a diffuser for juice extraction. Fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks before column stills turn that into spirit. That distillate is then cut with well water before bottling. Tasting Notes: None available. Bottom Line: This is so new that there is very little information available about what it actually is out there. Evidently, it’s pretty tasty though since it is on this list.

Próspero Blanco Tequila ABV: 40% Average Price: $38 The Tequila: Próspero Tequila is a female-owned and made brand made at Tequilera Don Roberto. Master distillers Stella Anguiano teamed up with music superstar Rita Ora to create a bespoke brand that goes beyond simple “celebrity” tequila. The actual tequila is made in a factory setting but leans into nuance thanks to Anguiano’s expertise in building a great bottle of tequila. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is super floral with a sense of orange blossom and nasturtium next to soft fresh agave with a hint of minerality and dried citrus rinds.

Palate: The palate is lush and carries more dried florals and citrus toward a dash of white pepper and clove with a soft minerality. Finish: The end arrives with a mix of dried roses and dried grapefruit rinds next to the faintest hint of sweet agave with a good dash of that white pepper to round things out. Bottom Line: This is a solid blanco that works best for cocktails (that’s what it’s made for).

Regalo Ancestral Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $35 The Tequila: This tequila is made at Autentica Tequilera in copper pot stills. It’s a familiar story. Tasting Notes (from the bottler): “Predominant notes combined between fresh and cooked agave, slightly herbal with sweet characteristics on the palate… A robust and balanced body with citrus, floral, and mineral notes with a balanced, smooth, and long-lasting finish.” Bottom Line: This sounds like a pretty good and straightforward blanco. I’m sure it’ll make a solid cocktail.

Tequila Ocho Plata ABV: 40% Average Price: $56 The Tequila: This tequla from Cía. Tequilera Los Alambiques distillery in the Southern Highlands of Jalisco is an old-school place. The agave hearts are slow-roasted in old stone ovens before roller mill juice extraction. That juice ends up in old wooden fermentation tanks for an open-air ferment. Next, the juice is run through copper pot stills twice before aeration (resting) and bottling without any additives besides natural spring water for proofing. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is so clean yet absolutely brimming with white pepper, herb gardens in full bloom, gallons of rainwater, citrus orchards, and deeply caramelized agave with a hint of fresh allspice leaves and almond skins.