Cierto Tequila Private Collection Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $98 The Tequila: This tequila — from NOM 1149 (Tequileña, S.A. distillery) in Tequila, Mexico — is made from 100 percent Weber agave cooked in an autoclave (pressurized chamber). The juice from the agave is extracted by a roller mill and then fermented in open stainless tanks with local spring water. That mash is then twice-distilled in copper pot stills before aging in a combination of used French and American oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: That “roasted” agave really breaks through on the nose with a touch of grilled pineapple in brown butter, a hint of vanilla, a touch of espresso bean, and a sweet note of caramel sauce.

Palate: The palate largely delivers on the butter, caramel, and tropical fruits as the agave takes on a greenish mid-palate, leading towards a black pepper spiciness. Finish: That pepperiness drives the finish towards a sweetgrass note and a little more of that grilled pineapple with a dusting of clove. Bottom Line: This is a nicely complex tequila, not overly so. It’s not challenging you but is providing an easy-drinking flavor profile. Overall, I’d mix a tequila old fashioned with this or just sip it over some rocks.

El Tequileño “The Sassenach Select” ABV: 40% Average Price: $107 The Tequila: This tequila is a collaboration between third-generation Master distiller Antonio Salles and TV star Sam Heughan of Outlander and Sassanach Blend Scotch Whisky fame. The tequila in the bottle is a limited edition release that highlights autoclave cooked agave, roller mill extraction, open-air fermentation in stainless steel tanks, double distillation in copper pot stills, and an initial rest in old American whiskey barrels with a finish in French oak. Lastly, the tequila is batched, proofed, and bottled with no additives! Tasting Notes: Nose: Caramelized roasted agave and soft and sweet dark spices mingle on the nose with a hint of dried raisins and old oak cellars.

Palate: That caramelization comes through on the front of the palate with a smooth vanilla bean oiliness next to a cinnamon cake, deeply roasted agave, white pepper, and a hint of green sage. Finish: That white pepper and caramel pop on the finish as the sip slowly fades through sweet cinnamon and soft vanilla sweetness. Bottom Line: This is a nice pour. I had one with an old fashioned application and it was excellent. On its own, I preferred it over a rock as a delicate and straightforward slow sipper.

Hotel California Tequila Reposado Tequila ABV: 40% Average Price: $45 The Tequila: This Los Altos tequila — from Hacienda Capellania or NOM 1545 — follows a very similar path to most tequila. Blue Weber agave, autoclave cooking, stainless steel tank fermentation, and local water. This time, the juice is twice-distilled in stainless steel stills and then aged in former bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave with a grassy edge meets black peppercorns with a hint of citrus as that vanilla from the bourbon barrels smooths everything out on the nose.

Palate: The taste has a slight winter cake vibe with plenty of dark spice, a touch of dried fruit, and a rich caramel sauce that’s cut with plenty of that bourbon vanilla. Finish: The finish has a hint of burnt sugar next to a dry oak with a very, very mild note of smoke at the very end. Bottom Line: This feels like the tequila that fits exactly where it is. It’s an easy-drinking tequila for a fairly good price (in a ridiculously eye-catching bottle). I’d still more likely use it for a cocktail, but I can 100 percent see drinking this over a few rocks with a twist of lime any day.

Tequila Campo Azul Selecto Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $35 The Tequila: This tequila from the Southern Highlands of Jalisco is all about taking it slow. The agave is slow-roasted in brick ovens before classic roller mill extraction. The juice is then open-fermented in stainless steel tanks before classic copper pot still double distillation. Finally, the hot spirit is left to age in a combination of new American white oak, used whiskey, and other used barrels before batching, proofing (with deep well water), and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Toasted red peppercorns (think of heating them in a skillet) dance next to candied almonds, a fistful of black peppercorns, and juicy cactus fruit tossed with caramelized agave hearts and just kissed with salt.

Palate: There’s a salted caramelized vibe on the front of the palate that gives way to freshly cracked black pepper over strawberry and rhubarb crumble with a hint of dry vanilla, old oak, and smudging sage. Finish: The end leans into the pepper and vanilla with a creamy vibe that’s like black pepper sprinkled over fresh and full-fat cottage cheese (in the best way) with an acidic yet sweet tropical fruit feel lurking deep in the background. Bottom Line: This is a quintessential reposado pour. Yeah, I know it’s not “additive-free,” so so-called tequila purists will be bitching and moaning about that. But this just tastes good. Period. Pour it over a rock and enjoy.

Tequila Ocho Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $54 The Tequila: Tequila Ocho sticks with old-school brick overs for cooking its single estate agave piñas before open-air fermentation in old wooden tanks. After two runs through the copper pot stills, the hot juice is left to rest in a combo of new American white oak, old whiskey, and other used barrels for a short spell. Finally, the tequila is batched, proofed, and bottled as-is with no additives. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a hint of oak tannins next to bright and lush summer flowers, garden green savory herbs, powdery white pepper, and caramelized agave rolled in sweet winter spice (nutmeg, clove, cinnamon).