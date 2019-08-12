Blended Scotches That Feel Like An Absolute Score At Under $20

Getty Image

One of the reasons some drinkers find Scotch to be out of reach is the price. Meander through the halls of your local liquor store and you’ll be met with whiskies ranging from the hundreds of dollars to the thousands. This image of over-the-top luxury connected to this spirit isn’t helped by the countless articles about 50-year-old Scotches auctioned off for the price of a nice starter home. But just because there are fancy, super expensive bottles of scotch whisky on the market, doesn’t mean you can’t find extremely reasonably priced (we’re talking $20) bottles that you still enjoy sipping and mixing with.

The key is to head for the blended Scotch aisle. That’s where the best values lie.

Some of the most well-known Scotch distilleries have created supremely affordable, blended scotch whiskies to fit any taste and lifestyle. Some are so cheap, you’ll literally be shocked at the quality. Below you’ll find five of our favorite bottles from some of the most well-known distilleries in Scotland.

Best of all, they’re all right around the price of a movie and popcorn.

Sir Edward’s 12 Year

You might not have ever heard of Sir Edward’s, but that’s okay. All you really need to know is that this blended Scotch was made from whiskies aged for a minimum of 12 years and won a gold medal at the well-respected San Francisco Spirits Competition. While your friends might be sipping on Johnnie Walker or Chivas Regal, grabbing a bottle of this whisky will show that you’re paying attention to what’s hot in the distilling world.

Tasting Notes: Even though a bottle of this blended Scotch will only set you back between $15-20, you should still feel comfortable enjoying it neat. From the first sip, you’ll be met with hints of toasted caramel and vanilla. This progresses to notes of dried fruits and rich oak.