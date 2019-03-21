The Best Bang-For-Your-Buck Scotch Whiskies, According To Bartenders

03.21.19 55 mins ago

iStockphoto

In the world of whiskey (or whisky), the word “Scotch” just sounds expensive. Bourbon has its expensive bottles, but it’s generally easy to embrace. Rye whiskey, Canadian whiskey, and Irish whiskey all have well-known options for the budget-minded drinker. Meanwhile, Scotch conjures up images of powerful scions, standing around, smoking cigars, talking about the stock market, while they sip on drams of expensive juice that they constantly call “peaty.” It feels like a spirit that would either cost a ton or taste awful.

But just because Scotch has its expensive bottles (and many of them are really expensive) that doesn’t mean that you can’t still find reasonably-priced, high-quality offerings. To help you do exactly that, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best bang-for-your-buck Scotch whiskies.

Pig’s Nose

Adam Weisblatt, CEO of Last Word Hospitality in Los Angeles

“Budget Scotch: Pig’s Nose – This is a great blended Scotch, mainly from Speyside, Islay, and Lowlands malts. It’s affordable and delicious on its own or is priced aggressively enough to be used in cocktails. Oily, with a touch of ocean air, pears, apples, and roasted nuts.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Whiskey#Bartenders Tell Us#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholBartenders Tell UsDRINKSlifescotchspiritswhiskeywhisky
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP