The Essential Bottles Of Bourbon To Serve Your Party Guests

Life Writer
04.17.19

iStockphoto

Stocking a bar for a get together with some close friends is a tricky task. There are thousands of bottles of booze out there to choose from. We’re here to help you make the right choices, in this case, with five essential bottles of bourbon to have on hand.

Bourbon is a crowd-pleasing elixir born of corn and oak aging. It’s also surprisingly versatile. The finer stuff is great on its own, the cheaper drams are ideal for mixing up tasty cocktails. The five bourbons below hit offer a range of interpretations of the style. The throughline here is that they’re all good-to-great, relatively affordable, and discussion-worthy making them perfect party bottles to pop.

BELLE MEADE BOURBON

Belle Meade is a classic brand that came back to life under the Nelson’s Green Brier shingle out in Tennessee. Yes, this is a Tennessee-made bourbon and it’s goddamn delicious, making it the perfect “welcome to the party” sip to hand guests as they walk in the door.

Tasting Notes: This small batch whiskey — only four barrels are made a time — leans heavily into the corn and rye. That corn gives off a rich caramel sweetness that’s bolstered by classic bourbon oaky vanilla and hints of orange zest. Then the rye kicks in at the backend with notes of worn leather, black pepper, pine, and a nice allspice essence. This is a smooth whiskey that opens up the palate with a nice alcohol kick.

Buy a bottle here for $46.99

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Life#Whiskey#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholDRINKSGateway drinksPARTYthe good lifewhiskey
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP