The Best Bourbons To Drink Right Now, According To The Masses

Getty Image

There are so many bourbons on the shelves these days. Not too many, don’t get us wrong, we love all whiskey. There’s just enough to get a little lost in the forest of great sour mash. Sometimes, guidance is needed to find your way. That’s why we’ve gone to the masses to find out what they think the best bourbon is.

We popped over to Ranker to find out which bourbons people are in love with right now. After over 10,000 votes, a clear top ten bourbons emerged. And, we have to say, it’s a solid selection of the brown, corn-fueled elixir.

Hopefully, this list will help you the next time you find yourself wandering through the whiskey aisle at the liquor store. The below bourbons are all winners and each has a little nuance that makes it special.

10. Basil Hayden’s

We’re already hitting home runs with the tenth entry on the list. Basil Hayden’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a delightful treat. The corn mash base is amped up with a healthy dose of rye. That gives this one a peppery push on the front of the sip that’s followed by very light corn sweetness and almost mint finish.

Translation, this is the perfect julep base.

9. Elijah Craig

Elijah Craig makes dope whiskey. Their Small Batch never disappoints in cocktails, on the rocks, or neat. There’s a rush of a cedar forest just after a rain shower and echoes of a honeycomb. That turns into honey-soaked baked apples with spicy cardamon and cinnamon. Finally, that charred oak kicks in tying the whole drink together wonderfully.

With all that honey, this one’s perfect as a hot toddy base.