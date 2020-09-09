Simply saying the world “scotch” to a true aficionado conjures up complex imagery. Peat smoke. Copper pot stills. The fog and brine of the rugged coast of Scotland. Fancy gentlemen (usually wearing full beards or well-maintained mustaches) holding up Glencairn glasses as they marvel at the elegant color of their favorite single malts. (This latter image is finally receding into the rearview as the industry strives to diversify.)
But just because 30-year-old bottles of The Balvenie or GlenDronach easily run $1000, doesn’t mean there aren’t great bargains to be had for less than the price of dinner for two at Chipotle. In the past, we’ve talked about bottles of Scotch in the $50 to $200 range. Today, we’re going to lower our price point (as well as our standards) and head on down the lowest shelf at the liquor store.
Here are my personal picks — snatched from deep in my tasting notebook — for the best bottom shelf Scotch whiskies on the market.
J & B Rare
ABV: 40%
Distillery: Knockando
Price: $24.49
The Story:
You may have heard the name J & B before without really know anything about this blended whisky. The initials stand for Justerini & Brooks. The spirit inside is truly unique (and rare) because of its combination of Italian, English, and Scottish roots. Made from a blend of 42 single malt and grain whiskies, this bargain bottle never disappoints with its mellow, highly mixable flavors.
Tasting Notes:
You might not think of nosing a bottom shelf scotch whisky (especially a blended scotch), but you should. When you take a sniff of this surprisingly balanced whisky, you’ll be met with hints of toasted oak, cinnamon, and sweet cream. The first sip brings forward dried fruits and cooking spices. Sticky toffee pudding and dried orange peel emerge next. The finish is long, warming, with just a sprinkle of spice and subtle smoke at the very end.
Bottom Line:
There’s a reason bartenders love this bargain bottle. It’s cheap, complex, and easily mixable into your favorite scotch (or American whiskey)-based cocktails.
Highland Queen Majesty Sherry Finish
ABV: 46%
Distillery: Tullibardine
Price: $17.97
The Story:
There’s a pretty good chance you’ve never heard of Highland Queen Scotch. Named for Mary Queen of Scots, this brand has been around since 1893. It’s made by a distillery you probably have heard of: Tullibardine. The Highland Queen Majesty Sherry Finish doesn’t carry any age statement and is shrouded in mystery. Though it’s purported to be finished in sherry butts similar to offerings from higher-end brands like The Macallan, Bowmore, and Ardbeg.
Tasting Notes:
The sweet smell of sherry is prevalent from the very first nose. After that, your senses will be filled with Christmas spices and sweet vanilla. The first sip yields cinnamon, butterscotch, and toasted caramel. The finish is long, smooth, and warming with a final flourish of spicy heat.
Bottom Line:
If you’re on a budget, but you want a whisky that was finished in sherry butt, this is a good pick. While not the greatest sipper on the planet, it will do the trick in a pinch.
The Famous Grouse
ABV: 40%
Distillery: The Famous Grouse
Price: $20
The Story:
Not only is Famous Grouse “famous,” it’s also been the best-selling whisky in Scotland for more than forty years. If that’s not enough to get you to try this bargain blended whisky, we don’t know what will. While it carries no age statement, the malt and grain whiskies included are blended together and rested to create a whisky known for its mellow, drinkable, mixable flavor.
Tasting Notes:
This supremely well-balanced whisky starts with the nose. The first aromas you’re treated to are butterscotch, dried cherries, and cinnamon. The first sip brings rich, toasted oak, creamy vanilla, and sticky toffee pudding. The finish is long, warming, and smooth with a final flourish of caramelized sugar.
Bottom Line:
This expertly crafted blended whisky is perfectly suited for budget sipping in a Glencairn glass, but it’s a better fit in your favorite whisky cocktail.
Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition
ABV: 50%
Distillery: Glenrothes
Price: $25
The Story:
Classic Cutty Sark, while cheaper, is only 40% ABV. The brand’s Prohibition Edition with its 50% ABV and bold flavor is a much better value for your money. This blended Scotch whisky was created to pay homage to Prohibition bootlegger Captain William McCoy both in its name and its higher alcohol content.
Tasting Notes:
You might think higher ABV means harsher blended whisky. In some cases you’re right, but there’s an exception to every rule. Cutty Sark Prohibition Editions begins with aromas of sweet cream, dried orange peel, and rich cocoa. The first sip brings forth hints of walnuts, sweet caramel, and subtle peppery spice. The finish is long, very warm, and filled with toffee notes followed by subtle astringency.
Bottom Line:
This is the kind of high-alcohol whisky that deserves to be served neat or on the rocks. Open up the flavors with a few drops of water and sit back and enjoy every sip.
Sir Edward’s 12
ABV: 40%
Distillery: Leith Distillers
Price: $19.99
The Story:
This gold medal winner at the San Francisco Spirits Competition is matured for a minimum of 12 years in Scotland before being shipped to Bordeaux, France to be bottled by a brand called Bardinet. So… it’s kind of like a Scottish, French whisky. Don’t worry, we’re also confused.
All you need to know is that it’s technically a scotch and it’s crazy cheap for a 12-year-old.
Tasting Notes:
For a scotch that can be purchased for under $20 at some stores, Sir Edward’s 12 deserves to be nosed. The first aromas you’ll be met with are tree nuts, dried orange peel, and honey. The first sip yields brown sugar, subtle spices, anise, and butterscotch. The finish is long, warming, and filled with toasted oak and subtle smoke.
Bottom Line:
While this whisky was aged for 12 years, it’s still better utilized as a mixer than a sipper. It’s not the harshest sipping whisky, but it shines much brighter in cocktails.
Grangestone Bourbon Cask Finish
ABV: 40%
Distillery: Unknown
Price: $16.99
The Story:
This award-winning whisky is double barrel matured to create a unique, complex, bargain bottle. It’s first aged in new, charred American oak casks before being moved into first-fill ex-bourbon barrels. It carries no age statement but is made from whisky distilled at one of the brands owned by William Grant and Sons before being bottled in England.
Tasting Notes:
This is truly bargain bottle — starting with whiffs of dried fruits, sticky toffee, and butterscotch. The first sip brings forward cinnamon, sweet cream, toasted honey, and sweet vanilla. The finish is mellow, medium in length, and ends with a hint of pleasing spicy heat.
Bottom Line:
While you probably want to save the higher-end whiskies for sipping, if you’re ever going to find a really cheap bottle to drink neat, this is it.