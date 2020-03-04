The Best Bottles Of Bourbon Under $20 To Help Get You Ready For Spring

The longer a bourbon has to sit in a rickhouse while it ages, the higher the costs go. So you should expect to pay for something that’s been significantly aged. On the flip side, most bourbon barreling programs are fairly standard across the board. The vast majority of bourbon ages for between two and four years and that’s plenty. Translation: bourbon doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, some would argue, bourbon almost always ought to be affordable. Why’s that? Even a cheap bottle of bourbon can be a quality bottle of booze. Legal requirements (for tax and export purposes mostly) keep things fairly standard across the style. Sure, some bourbon distillers will cut corners on sourcing grains — and that does hurt quality. But at the end of the day, you can still find perfectly fine bourbon on the lower shelves where you won’t have to break the bank. The ten bottles of bourbon below are all under $20 and are all perfectly fine to have on hand, especially if you’re having a Sprung On Spring party or heading off for spraaaaaaaang breaaaaaaaaaaak. There’s still a lot of flavor and nuance to be found in this range of whiskeys and the price is definitely right. Related: The Best Rare And Very Old Whiskeys That Are Worth The (Huge) Investment