Finish: For its medium-length finish, OGD 114 delivers a bit of vanilla and black pepper to go with more fresh hazelnuts and oak. This is a perfectly satisfying conclusion that ties all of those well-balanced flavors together. Bottom Line: Old Grand-Dad 114 is an OG value bourbon, and enthusiasts should be pleased that Jim Beam has taken an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach over the years. For right around $30, it’s hard to find a more flavorful and well-rounded option. Keep that extra money in your pocket, or use it to buy another one of the bottles higher up on this list. 49. John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon “1948” ABV: 50%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: John Lee Hooker was a legendary bluesman, and to honor his legacy, his very own grandson — Glenn Thomas — created this brand in 2023, giving blues fans everywhere a reason to smile. Bottled at 100 proof and priced right at the same dollar amount, this four-year bourbon is the brand’s flagship offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with notes of caramel apple, vanilla, and oak for a familiar introduction. A slight twist of lemon zest adds some brightness to the overall bouquet. Palate: On the palate, caramel apple, corn pudding, and allspice are immediate standouts. What surprises, however, is an impressive richness in both texture and flavor profile. Surprisingly viscous for the proof, this whiskey delivers some final flavors of black pepper and rosemary before transitioning to the finish.

Finish: While the finish is fairly succinct, it does a fine job of leaving all of those well-integrated flavors on your palate before dissipating into nothingness. You’ll definitely be inclined to go in for a second sip before long. Bottom Line: Perhaps the most surprising bottle on our list, this excellent expression from a relatively unknown upstart brand, knocked our socks off from the first sip. With a distinct richness that left us more impressed each time we returned to the well, John Lee Hooker Bourbon is an outstanding everyday offering that you’d do well to procure before the hype train leaves the station. 48. New England Barrel Co. Barrel Proof Bourbon The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company, the northeast region’s biggest home-grown whiskey brand, was founded by James Saunders in late 2020 and they’ve been on quite the ascent since then. For the brand’s premium cask-strength offering, they bottle it undiluted after at least 3-years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with some peanut shell, sticky toffee, and rich oak notes that soon morph to include dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and barrel char in their complement. Palate: As you take your first sip of NebCo’s cask strength bourbon, hazelnut spread, tobacco leaf, and brown sugar, consume the palate in dense layers, indicating that this is truly well-made whiskey. Further notes of nougat, milk chocolate, and black pepper spice round things out as it takes a turn for earthier notes at mid-palate with an almost chalky texture leading the way towards the finish. Finish: The finish is lingering, and the chalky texture continues with notes of dark chocolate, slight smokiness, and savory dates concluding the sipping experience. Bottom Line: New England Barrel Company has been absolutely wowing us with its stellar selection of ryes, but this barrel-proof bourbon stands as proof that they’re incredibly capable switch hitters. This bottle is a home run if not a grand slam. 47. Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon

ABV: 65%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon offers the famous distillery’s bourbon as unmodified as possible. While Old Forester’s Whiskey Row Series is always a popular choice for enthusiasts, this single-barrel version is the most sought-after bourbon expression in their regular lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose immediately comes off hot, with an alcohol punch that initially makes it difficult to get at the underlying aromas. Once acclimated to the alcohol burn, a strong banana flambé note fuses with pralines, rich oak, and burnt pie crust. Those fiery notes prepare the palate for a dense, darkly sweet experience in the mouth. Palate: The intense note of banana flambé finds its way to the palate, and it’s bolstered by dense oak, dark chocolate, and some faint mesquite notes reminiscent of vinegar-based barbecue sauce. The overall flavor profile is brooding, and those flavors are encased in a force field of high-alcohol burn, which admittedly prevents those well-developed layers of flavor from being readily accessible. The mouthfeel is heavy and punctuated by the prickliness of the alcohol burn. Finish: The finish actually sees some of those flavors escaping their alcohol-heavy enclosure as a bit of dark cherry and juicy orange notes pair up with leather and freshly cracked black pepper throughout the lengthy finish. Bottom Line: When Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon first hit the market, it was a bit polarizing as the highly anticipated expression dazzled fans of the distillery but came off a bit hot to those unaccustomed to its particular brand of bold flavors. In the intervening years, Old Forester has continued dialing in the flavor profile, establishing this bottle as a robust barrel-proof option to separate itself from its tamer offerings. The hair on your chest will hate to see this one coming, but your palate will welcome it heartily. 46. Smokeye Hill 93-Proof Bourbon ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Smokeye Hill Bourbon is aged for at least five years in 30 and 53-gallon barrels with a variety of barrel chars before being bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Blue corn, peanut butter, tobacco leaf, and cigar ash make up the initial nosing notes. On the second pass are Rainier cherries and a little white chocolate, delivering the sweetness.

Palate: Tobacco leaf, oak, and almond extract hit the palate at first, while the blue corn and peanut brittle notes splash across the tongue soon after. There’s a touch of fresh almonds and white chocolate before the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish has a mellow sizzle that caps things off nicely and concludes with vanilla frosting, shaved almonds, and barrel char. Bottom Line: Smokeye Hill’s 93-proof offering is more tightly wound and slightly better than the barrel-proof version that’s been garnering critical acclaim. Due to a harmonious assemblage of flavors and the commendable development of those flavors, it’s safe to say that this brand-new bourbon is a winner. 45. Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $96 The Whiskey: Rebel’s 10-year single-barrel bourbon is an expression marked by a winding history that saw it go from production at the famed Stitzel-Weller distillery as a locally distributed bargain brand to becoming a surprise hit thanks to a Billy Idol song, being sold to current owners Luxco, and reimagined as a premium offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with the aroma of snickerdoodle cookies, inviting caramel and vanilla tones, and some fudge to round out the sweeter notes. On the earthier side, there’s the scent of clove and turmeric, in addition to the faintest shake of freshly cracked black pepper. Palate: Once in the mouth, caramel, the burnt citrus flavor of a torched orange wheel, and vanilla introduce the senses to this lush bourbon. The mouthfeel is full-bodied with almonds and white pepper found in spades, though it skews more heavily toward the sweet tones. This lovely, well-balanced whiskey rewards chewing as it unlocks further cinnamon bark and wheat funk notes.

Finish: For its final act, Rebel 10-Year Bourbon features rich oak, honey-roasted peanuts, and vanilla that hangs around with considerable staying power. Bottom Line: Rebel 10-Year Bourbon has long been rumored to feature whiskey in the blend that significantly exceeds its age statement and that speculation certainly passes the taste test. The liquid is a lush showcase of how depth can overcome the brevity of flavors to deliver a balanced and highly enjoyable bourbon. 44. Michter’s US*1 Bourbon ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Michter’s was recently voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey Distillery, and its flagship bourbon is the most readily available example of why. For this expression and the rest of its whiskey lineup, Michter’s uses a proprietary filtration process to optimize the flavor coming from its barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon has a dense aroma bouquet that immediately appears well-refined. Notes like honeysuckle, brown sugar, raisins, and youthful oak fill the air, with each well-developed layer greeting the olfactory senses warmly. Palate: On the palate, what’s immediately remarkable about this bourbon is the texture, as it gently coats your tongue with moderate warmth, and before you know it, the taste of brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts is suddenly everywhere on your tongue. That deceptively viscous texture works well here and is a credit to Michter’s proprietary filtration process and their atypical proof-point. Finish: The finish here is brief, with brown sugar and cinnamon coexisting harmoniously alongside new oak and clove, making for a gentle send-off after every sip. Bottom Line: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon perfectly threads the needle of being delicious and affordable. Free from any harsher elements, your palate will take to this whiskey like a fish in the water as those enchanting mellow notes wash over your tongue and coat your mouth with a remarkable range of flavors that make this one of the smoothest bottles of bourbon that money can buy. 43. Redwood Empire Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2014, Redwood Empire has gradually established itself as one of the premier bourbon and rye whiskey brands out of California. Redwood Empire blends whiskey sourced from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, aged between four and 12 years, for the cask-strength version of their flagship Pipe Dream Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aromas like toffee, barrel char, and the leather from a baseball glove are immediately evident on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness hiding in the background as well as some caramel that emerges after a few swirls in the glass. Palate: On the palate, there’s a lovely green apple note that slowly diffuses over the length of the tongue and joins the flavor of honeyed pecans, aged oak, and nutmeg accents at the midpalate. The texture is full and robust here, and once you become acclimated to the heat, this bourbon is a treat to roll over your tongue and mine for flavor. Finish: The finish on this whiskey doubles down with more baking spice and oak before relenting as some of the toffee from the nose and a sweet, albeit slightly tart, green apple note closes things out. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire’s Pipe Dream Bourbon at full cask strength is as unabashedly bold as any California whiskey on the market, and it showcases the brand’s self-assured blending team at its best. With barrel-proof bourbon, you can’t hide any flaws in the base liquid, making blending it a precarious act that requires as much confidence as prowess. Rest assured, the results here are a total success. 42. Frey Ranch Farm Strength Bourbon ABV: 62.15%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Frey Ranch Distillery, tucked away in the mountains of Nevada, is a relative newcomer to the American whiskey world, but they’ve been farming since 1854. All of that agricultural know-how finds its way into the bottle as they utilize their own sustainably grown grains in each of their products, putting nearly 170 years of experience on full display in their farm-to-glass bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Leather and cinnamon bark come roaring out of the glass as the impressive proof in this whiskey makes itself known vis-a-vis its burly aromas. Buttery pastry notes and a sweetness reminiscent of port wine add refinement to the affair, with custard and torched blood orange elevating it as well.

Palate: The interplay of grain – with corn pudding playing the role here – with tropical fruit, tobacco leaf, black tea, and clove is mesmerizing in every sip. Be sure to suck your teeth as an invitation for toasted almonds and overripe dates to join the party. Finish: The finish showcases a delicate balance – though this whiskey is anything but delicate – where leather, dates, and big black pepper vibes all claim equal ground and cling to the roof of your mouth for dear life. Bottom Line: Believe it or not, Frey Ranch Distillery has been around for nearly 20 years, having been founded in 2006. Time has wrought a level of expertise coupled with high-quality grains to produce a robust bourbon loaded with robust flavor notes and a silky mouthfeel that you’ll want to experience repeatedly, making this one of the best bottles of bourbon you can buy for under $100. 41. Frank August Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Frank August is a newcomer on the American whiskey scene, and they’re daring to ask the question: what is America’s spirit? Yes, bourbon is America’s Native Spirit, but they’re looking to highlight non-traditional stories to get at the heart of what this industry truly represents. For its flagship bourbon expression, sourced from another distillery in Kentucky, Frank August is blending small batches of 10-15 barrels and bottling them at the classic 100-proof mark. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey with rich cherries and brioche bun aromas fills the air once you pour Frank August’s Small Batch expression into your glass. Give it a few swirls and each of the notes becomes more distinct: Manuka honey and Chelan cherries stand out while the aroma of a graham cracker pie crust and a tad bit of allspice join the party. Palate: The impressively slick whiskey paints your palate with the distinct flavor of Chelan cherries, and thanks to its viscousness, it’s able to take its time gently massaging honey, oak and allspice into your tongue.

Finish: The succinct finish sees the allspice and oak asserting itself more forcefully while a touch of nougat and candied peanuts finally come out to play. Bottom Line: Frank August is a brand with bangers seemingly everywhere in its portfolio. From the surprising Case Study series to its exceptional single barrel offerings, Frank August has dialed in on some high-quality liquid that delivers as advertised. Their Small Batch expression, however, might be the purest example of the brand’s steady hand and clear vision of producing great bourbon free from any frills but packed with plenty of thrills. 40. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out. Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy, with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock-solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is absolutely stunning, and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor, but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. For half a hundred, this is a great pick-up. 39. 1792 Full Proof Bourbon

ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This Full Proof expression from the 1792 Barton Distillery is the pinnacle of their 1792 lineup, which also includes wheated bourbon, a bottled-in-bond offering, and its entry-level small batch. 1792 employs a unique filtration process for this expression, eschewing the typical chill filtration of its competitors and instead utilizing a plate and frame filter. Tasting Notes: Nose: Initially, there are some jammy raspberry, dark chocolate, and barrel char notes that come wafting out of the glass, and those are soon joined by a hit of allspice and black pepper. After a few swirls, you’ll also pick up on the caramel and vanilla in this one. Palate: On the palate, that jammy raspberry note becomes more of a blackberry as it takes a darker tack and delivers on the promise of barrel char, allspice, and black pepper on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness with each sip as the heavy hit of ethanol singes the edges of your tongue and works its way up the roof of your mouth. This is, for sure, a spicy pour that needs some time in the glass to settle down, but it’s packed with a ton of flavor underneath that alcohol burn. Finish: The finish is lengthy, courtesy of that heavy dose of ethanol, and as a result, it carries some black cherry through on the back end along with more of that black pepper spice and oaky, barrel char tones. Bottom Line: While it does bring a significant amount of heat that can be challenging at first, 1792 Full Proof also comes complete with a ton of full-bodied flavor that rewards chewing and extended sipping. If you aren’t afraid of a bit of heat, you’ll absolutely love this robust, brash bourbon. 38. Ben Holladay Bottled in Bond Soft Red Wheat Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $52 The Whiskey: Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO, is a beautiful destination where a new generation of bourbon makers are casting the dye for an incredible future. With Master Distiller Kyle Merklein steering the ship, Holladay is putting out two excellent 6-year bourbons from a rye-based and a wheat-based mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright stone fruit, spiced pears, cinnamon bark, clove, and white pepper with a touch of celery root hit the nose at first with a waxy note rising in the background in addition to ginger and slight mint sprig.

Palate: The first sip is remarkably rich. It has honey, cream of wheat, pears, and apricots, but it doesn’t stop there. The flavors of clove and cinnamon also come through in spades. The mouthfeel is impressively creamy, substantially gripping the edges of your tongue. Finish: That creamy texture aids the lengthy finish full of stone fruits, vanilla custard, black pepper, and dense oak. Bottom Line: Holladay Distillery made the bold (and costly) choice to hold all of its core products until they reached six years of age, with this Soft Red Wheat Bottled in Bond Bourbon being their inaugural expression. The results have been decidedly delicious, and as one of the more under-the-radar options on the shelf, this bottle will blow away whiskey newbies and savvy veterans alike. 37. McKenzie Wheated Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: McKenzie’s Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon is a bit of an unknown in the wider world of American whiskey, hailing from North New York’s Finger Lake Distillery. Made per all of the Bottled In Bond Act’s legal specifications, this bourbon is distilled and aged entirely on the banks of New York’s Finger Lakes. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this bourbon begins with a touch of wheat funk, lavender honey, fresh hazelnuts, and peanut brittle. It’s a smooth, inviting set of aromas that also brings a bit of chocolate truffle dust, clove, and pastry dough into the fold. Palate: Once on the palate, all of the flavors from the nose are at the tip of your tongue, albeit in a slightly more muddled fashion. There are chunks of toffee to go with a bit of candied ginger, pastry dough, and peanut brittle up front, while a touch of honey, wheat funk, and chocolate truffle dust haunt the periphery of your tongue and the back of your palate. The liquid is medium-bodied but spry, covering and coating your palate quickly, receding almost as quickly, and leaving those mellow sweet notes behind.

Finish: For its short-to-medium finish, McKenzie Wheated Bourbon gives off the flavor of the slightly overcooked bottom of a blondie. There’s a touch of young oak, cloves, and honeyed wheat toast to send you on your way as well. Bottom Line: As one of the lesser-known bourbons on this list, let it be clear that’s an issue of limited distribution and marketing far more than flavor. McKenzie’d Wheated Bottled in Bond Bourbon is one of the best-kept secrets in my home bar, and if you find a bottle and add it to your liquor cabinet, you’ll soon be telling curious houseguests the very same thing. 36. Dark Arts Barely Legal Small Batch Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Dark Arts Whiskey House, out of Lexington, Kentucky, is putting together some of our favorite blends over the past year. This “Barely Legal” Cask Strength Bourbon is so-named because it features distillate that was created in Indiana from a mash bill of 51% Corn, 39% Rye, and 10% malted rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of raspberries and ripe apples leap out of the glass, and they’re joined by the aroma of cocoa, oak, and rye spice, which makes for a balanced and intriguing nosing experience. The palate instantly becomes sufficiently whetted. Palate: With the initial sip, this whiskey brings some heavy cocoa and oak tones on top of a wave of Cherry Cola, vanilla extract, and allspice. It will really stop you in your tracks. The proof point is perfectly balanced, allowing those waves of flavor to lay siege to every corner of your mouth without ever becoming too much to handle. Finish: The lengthy finish is the final act of this magic trick, subsuming your senses in vanilla, black pepper, and cream soda before a kiss of bright red cherry sends you on your merry way. Bottom Line: Dark Arts Whiskey House is doing a little of everything, with stellar finished barrels and powerhouse Indiana ryes making up their portfolio, but these straight bourbon whiskeys are the best showcase of “Chief Alchemist” Macaulay Minton’s prowess as Master Blender and Taster. 35. Henry McKenna 10-Year Bottled In Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Henry McKenna is Heaven Hill Distillery’s critically acclaimed 10-year-old single-barrel bourbon. Due to that critical acclaim, this expression has become far less readily available (and more high-priced), but it remains a stellar value in the Heaven Hill portfolio. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with nail polish that soon cedes the way for cherry syrup, leather, rich oak, and honey-roasted almond aromas. It’s unbalanced, but it is still enjoyable. Palate: On the palate, those first three notes from the nose make a solid initial impression as the nail polish/cherry syrup vibe strikes your palate before turning into more of a leather-inflected cherrywood note. It begins texturally robust but gradually thins out as the liquid unfurls over your palate and finds the edges of your tongue with a last gasp of caramel and faint smokiness before transitioning into the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length, but it’s here where the black cherry flavor finally plants its flag and welcomes even more dense oak and barrel char notes on the back end, allowing this bourbon to stick the landing. Bottom Line: As you know, dear reader, Henry McKenna Bottled in Bond, as a single-barrel expression, can offer a wide array of different flavors depending on which barrel your bottle is from, and this one falls in the middle of the range. Finding barrels that are this good from a brand notoriously known to be inconsistent is a treat, but the prospect of finding even better ones will keep you on the hunt. 34. Benchmark Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Benchmark Full Proof was first released last year and is now the premier expression in the Benchmark lineup. Always bottled at 125 proof, it is the highest ABV offering from the Benchmark brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of cinnamon Red Hots, peanut shells, caramel, and oak. It’s a pretty straightforward medley of flavors, but despite that knock, they all work well together and come across boldly on the nose.

Palate: On the palate is where the brashness of those flavors really runs wild as it drinks a bit hot and is marred, rather than aided by, the simplicity of its flavor wheel. You get peanuts, cinnamon, caramel, oak, and…nothing else. That said, the flavors are fairly well-developed, and because of their distinctiveness and the clear delineation between each note, they’re easy to appreciate one by one. Finish: The finish is flush with black pepper, more oak, and charred green pepper skin. It’s medium-lengthed, which is a plus if you appreciate its brashness but a distraction if that boldness is overwhelming. Bottom Line: When it was first launched, many Buffalo Trace fans posited Benchmark Full Proof as a sort of “Stagg Jr., Jr.” The hope was that it would present similar flavors in a much easier-to-find and affordably priced expression. How’d that turn out? Well, it would be an oversimplification to call it such, but it contains a few flavor notes that make Stagg so beloved. As long as you temper your expectations and are in the market for a bold, uncomplicated bourbon, there’s plenty here to enjoy. 33. Pinhook 9-Year Vertical Series Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 57.15%

Average Price: $93 The Whiskey: The fifth entry in Pinhook’s stellar Vertical Series Bourbon, now in its sixth year with a 10-year expression planned for later in 2025, is a triumph. Showcasing a 100-barrel blend of MGP bourbon barrels from a mash bill of 75% corn, 20.5% rye, and 4.5% malted barley, this series is putting a spotlight on the influence of maturation on a designated set of 1,350 total barrels that Pinhook originally released at four-years-old back in 2019. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is defined by seasoned cedar, cardamom, and orange preserves, with dashes of honey, hay, and nutmeg accenting the experience. Palate: After you’ve given this whiskey a chance to breathe in the glass, it comes to life on the palate with notes of brown sugar and brandied cherries blending well with candied almonds, buttered popcorn, and caramel candy. It has a lean mouthfeel that stands in contrast to its impressively well-developed and harmonic flavor profile.

Finish: The finish is a bit quotidian, but it ends on a satisfying note with moderate length as corn pudding drizzled in honey leaves the final impression. Bottom Line: Pinhook’s rock-solid vertical series is slowly (and sadly) creeping toward its last gasp, but the incredibly fun series has proven that it’s still capable of surprises. Now, at nine years old, the juice is as worthy of the squeeze as ever, and that bodes well for the next three years of releases before the party is finally over. 32. Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 59%

Average Price: $56 The Whiskey: Still Austin is one of the fastest-rising stars in America’s craft bourbon scene, and that’s largely due to the influence of their Master Blender, Nancy Fraley. Fraley, who is also responsible for notable expressions from Wyoming Whiskey, J. Henry & Sons, and Jos. A. Magnus, to name a few, is well known to favor techniques like slow-water-reduction that are more commonly found in the world of Brandy. Tasting Notes: Nose: A caramel, pie crust, and brown sugar fusion leaps out of the glass to greet the nose at first. A bit of nougat and some oak round things out, giving this bourbon a distinctly candy-bar type of vibe. Palate: Grilled pineapples, salted caramel sable, overripe bananas, and oak hit the palate at first for a savory-sweet melange that makes you smack your lips. The mouthfeel is fairly impressive as well, with a robustness across the palate that helps send all of those well-developed flavors to the furthest corners of your mouth before the finish unfurls. Finish: The finish is a tad shorter than you’d hope, given the viscousness of the texture and solid display of flavors, but with a bit of cucumber and oak capping things off in concert with some caramel, it’s an intriguing close out to an otherwise flawless pour. Bottom Line: What makes Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon so worthy of your attention, aside from its formidable array of flavors, is that the brand employs those aforementioned Brandy-style techniques to bourbon production in one of the climates most infamous for producing “hot” bourbon. By delivering a lighter take on Texas bourbon and eviscerating the presumption of its supremacy in the process, Still Austin is proving both the viability and the variability of the style. 31. Wilderness Trail Wheated Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $62 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is the brand from Shane Baker and Dr. Pat Heist, the bourbon world’s most highly-regarded “yeast guys,” who started Ferm Solutions, a technical support company for distillers and brewers worldwide. With all the knowledge they accrued troubleshooting other brand’s problems, they decided to set out on their own, founding Wilderness Trail in 2013 and growing into one of the most scientifically advanced distilleries in America. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried raspberries and black pepper kick things off on the nose, with oak and leather encroaching as you inhale more deeply. There are also intriguing additional layers of cream cheese, allspice, and lemon zest uncovered after swirling the glass with some bubblegum lurking underneath. Palate: Black pepper and bubblegum hit the palate at first before rich oak tones make their presence known, along with a tasty semi-tart dose of the dried raspberries from the nose. The liquid itself has some elbows, pricking various parts of your tongue with a punctuation of flavor and a grainy, honeycomb-like texture. Finish: On the finish, this whiskey introduces butterscotch and vanilla custard before the black pepper notes seize control and coast into the sunset after a moderate length. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is gaining acclaim for its flavorful sweet mash whiskey, which is free from chill filtration, and its wheated mash bill is the best among its bourbon lineup. With such an approachable proof and an impressive depth of flavor in every bottle, you’ll definitely agree that this is an incredible, smooth bourbon. 30. John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: For their John J. Bowman single-barrel expression, the brand selects some of the oldest barrels in their inventory, though the age is omitted. Of note: the Fredericksburg, VA distillery was purchased by the Sazerac Company in 2003, which also owns Buffalo Trace. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon opens with Rainier cherries, butterscotch, and one shake of black pepper spice while some barrel char and red raisins gently play their notes in the background.

Palate: John J. Bowman greets the palate with more red raisins and barrel char with the taste of red cherries clinging to the tip of the tongue, allowing some mellow baking spices like nutmeg and cumin to hit the mid-palate before dark chocolate ushers in the finish. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied but it has impressive staying power, remaining consistent from the beginning of the palate to the end. Finish: The finish is medium-length but underlines the sweeter notes in this bourbon with bright red cherries, a touch of honey, and some sweet oak sticking around the longest. Bottom Line: While savvy bourbon enthusiasts have been gravitating towards this release due to the Bowman Distillery’s ties to Buffalo Trace, the truly discerning bourbon fan can just as quickly throw that connection out of the window. This is simply great bourbon. The fact that it comes with high quality in a single-barrel format is all the more enticing for those who enjoy seeking out unique flavors and a surprising sipping experience. 29. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Pursuit United’s Double Oaked Bourbon is the latest line extension from Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil, the guys behind the world’s most popular bourbon podcast, Bourbon Pursuit, and one of the most well-received upstart whiskey brands in the last few years: Pursuit United. The dynamic duo put together this blend and then subjected it to secondary maturation using custom 36-month seasoned French oak medium-toasted staves. Tasting Notes: Nose: With an initial whiff of butterscotch and marshmallow notes, this whiskey immediately gives off campfire vibes as the lighter, sweet notes control the overall impression of the nose. Palate: With one sip, Pursuit’s Double Oaked Bourbon confirms the nose’s suspicions as the campfire vibes continue thanks to honeyed graham cracker, marshmallow, and butterscotch with a touch of grilled peach and youthful oak bringing it all together.

Finish: The finish does bring a bit more stone fruit notes while cinnamon and vanilla custard carry through, giving it moderate length with a lovely sweet and spice balance. Bottom Line: Make no mistake: Kenny and Ryan are as committed to their craft as anyone in the industry, and the rising star in their portfolio, this Double Oaked Bourbon, is ready for its close-up. With a cost that comes in well shy of $100, it’s a great option in this price range. 28. Barrell Bourbon Batch 36 ABV: 57.22%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Barrell Bourbon has been hitting home runs with its barrel-proof bourbon series, and with this fresh label redesign gracing its latest release, it’s looking to use that fresh look to usher in an even more impressive new chapter. This cask-strength blend of straight bourbon whiskey features 9-year bourbon from Kentucky, 7.5, 8, and 10-year bourbon from Indiana, plus some 8 and 15-year bourbon from Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red apples, salted caramel, and an intriguing radicchio note come through on the nose. Given some time to rest, this bourbon also develops some juicy plum with a touch of leather and clove. This is remarkably well balanced with the aroma of orange rind coming through as well. Palate: The juicy orange flavor comes through on the palate along with some chocolate truffle dust and a steely midpalate, reminiscent of touching your tongue on silver glassware. A bit of bright cherry also bursts at midpalate with some sweet doughiness similar to the sweet gooeyness of a kouign-amann pastry. Finish: The finish is flush with orange citrus notes that come across as sweet without the slight tartness that can, at times, be off-putting. Throughout the lengthy send-off, there’s plenty of caramel with a touch of thyme, and it all comes across as rather defined, rewarding, extended savoring. Bottom Line: Barrell’s Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch 36 recently placed in the top three of our “best new bourbons to buy this summer” list and after facing off against some of these other heavy hitters it’s easy to see why. This is one of the best batches of barrel-proof bourbon that the brand has ever released. Take advantage of the fact that it’s sitting on shelves at a reasonable price right now. 27. New Riff 8-Year Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $68 The Whiskey: New Riff, out of Northern Kentucky, is a highly regarded craft distillery that’s increasingly adding age-stated products to their lineup. This new 8-year expression features a mash bill of 65% Corn, 30% Rye, and 5% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apple cider with mint sprigs punctuates the air around this glass and leaves just enough room for well-oiled leather to make an impression, too. It comes across as a lower proof when nosing it blindly, but only because the ethanol presence is light — the flavors it carries are rich. Palate: Immediately, you’re struck by how well-structured this bourbon is. The mouthfeel is even-keeled, and the flavors in each sip are surprisingly well-behaved. Chocolate-dipped raspberries, notes of flan, and slightly overcooked caramel corn each take their turn to dance across the palate, never disturbing one another. Finish: The finish is where that caramel corn note and a bit of honeyed oak close the ceremony. The finish is medium in length but high in pleasantness. Bottom Line: When New Riff first burst onto the scene with excellent 4-year-old whiskey, the industry rejoiced…and then they seemingly stalled out, with 4-year whiskey becoming their default for a spell. It turns out that they were merely biding their time to release some truly special bourbon with a higher age statement. Now that it’s finally here, we’re happy to sing its praises. 26. Widow Jane 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $73 The Whiskey: For their flagship 10-Year Bourbon, Widow Jane blends whiskey distillate from three different states in bespoke 5-barrel batches before proofing it down with mineral water from their Rosendale Mines in New York. The barrels from each blend hail from distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Widow Jane has a captivating nose of fresh cherries, orange oil, mature oak, and milk chocolate paired with more unique notes like waxy plums, coconuts, and pears.

Palate: Immediately, you’ll notice that this is a really rich whiskey that punches way above its modest proof point. That exceptional mouthfeel brings a complex web of all the notes above, with the red cherries, chocolate milk, and coconut aspects featuring most prominently across the palate while maple candy and cinnamon creep in more subtly. Finish: Again defying its modest proof point is the finish, which lingers for quite a while, leaving mature oak and milk chocolate with a touch of plum on the palate, priming you for your next sip. Bottom Line: Widow Jane’s flagship expression might be under the radar for certain consumers who turn their noses up at bourbon produced outside of Kentucky. Still, having featured it in our “best non-Kentucky bourbons” round-up, you should know they’re making some excellent stuff. Not only is this bottle undeniably smooth, but it’s also dangerously delicious. 25. Southern Star Paragon Wheated Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 57.1%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Southern Distilling Company is helping to put the North Carolina bourbon scene on the map with their fleet of impressive wheated bourbons. Still, none are as remarkable as their Single Barrel Cask Strength offerings. Made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 16% wheat, and 14% malted barley, this is a whiskey that, despite being produced in limited batches, is making a major impact among bourbon drinkers in the know. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sticky orange marmalade comes wafting out of the glass set against an earthy backbone of nutmeg, robust barrel char, and the floral, musky aroma of jasmine. Palate: On the palate, one can expect the pleasure to increase tenfold as chocolate truffle dust graces the tongue before walnut meat and sassafras kick things into high gear. Those semi-sweet, earthy notes are then bolstered by a treacle sweetness accented by cardamom and a sprig of mint.

Finish: On the finish, it’s the sweetness that overtakes the robust earthy character of this bourbon with apple skin, clover honey, and vanilla extract to be found along with a touch of white pepper to balance it all out. Bottom Line: Boldness with balance is really the right way to describe Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel Bourbon. Despite being new to the stage and facing stiff competition in the wheated bourbon category, this is one expression that proves North Carolina deserves a seat at the table when discussing superlative cask strength bourbon. 24. Green River Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 58.65%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Green River has been producing critically acclaimed, affordable bourbons since the brand was revived and started hitting shelves in 2022. For this relatively new extension in their lineup, Green River Full Proof, they opted for a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley before bottling the juice at barrel strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raisins and allspice jump out of the glass to greet the nose, along with a bit of sherried mushroom and coconut flake. This is such an atypical but alluring mix, and it really entices you to take a first sip. Palate: Raisins, green grapes, cinnamon bark, and clove emerge on the palate, which is delightfully refined and compressed in the sense that the flavors feel densely packed. It also feels like the layers of flavor are distinct and well-developed, making sitting with it and picking it apart fun, as the medium-bodied bourbon offers just enough viscousness to hold your interest. Finish: The end of each sip sees the addition of some fig newton and cracked black pepper as it sizzles away, leaving a strong impression on the palate through the delicious, lengthy finish. Bottom Line: While the mash bill in Green River Full Proof features some relatively high rye content, its sweetness and approachability win out over its spicier elements. While some bourbons are excellent for their brash, punch-you-in-the-face boldness, Green River Full Proof offers a bit more finesse for a sipping experience that puts panache before pugilism. 23. Hazelbaker 7-Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: For this new, age-stated bottled-in-bond product, PCS Distilling kept things simple. They opted to take some of their best barrels, sourced from Indiana and matured in a bonded warehouse, and blend them together after seven years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: Is there a Milky Way in my glass? The aroma of chocolate, caramel, and nougat greets the nose at first, with some accenting notes of brown sugar and robust oak rounding things out. Palate: Brown sugar and milk chocolate splash across the tip of the tongue for a highly sweet introduction to this bourbon. The milk chocolate persists at midpalate as the rich texture of this bourbon brings touches of mocha, sweet oak, and cherry leather. Finish: The lengthy finish reiterates all of the aforementioned flavor notes, which continue to blossom, showcasing their impressive richness minutes after your final sip. Bottom Line: This bourbon remains consistent from the nose to the palate, delivering a milk chocolate candy bar in a glass. While PCS Distilling has developed a strong reputation for its finished iterations, this by-the-books bottled-in-bond offering shows exactly why they’ve been so successful: they’ve figured out how to select some delicious, high-quality straight whiskey to be the backbone of everything they do. 22. 2XO Icon Series: Sneakerhead Blend ABV: 52%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: The Icon Series from 2XO has been chugging along nicely, with four previous limited edition blends garnering high praise. Now, the latest edition is hitting shelves, and it’s called the Sneakerhead Blend to honor Master Blender and brand founder Dixon Dedman’s love of sneaker culture. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon is immediately evocative of cherry tarts, leather, and milk chocolate on the nose. Sadly, the leather is more of the robust, well-aged Chesterfield kind and less of Jordan XI’s vinyl-like patent leather aroma.

Palate: Once you have an opportunity to sip the Sneakerhead Blend, you’ll note all of the aroma notes surviving on the palate, and they’re joined by a gently pulsing black pepper spice presence that glues all of the well-aged bourbon notes of stewed black cherries, chocolate, and leather, together. The mouthfeel is satisfyingly full-bodied, offering plenty of room for those refined flavors to blossom and sprout. Finish: On the finish, it’s the notes of leather and cherry that stand out, and those are joined by a touch of tobacco leaf and smoked mint sprigs for an interesting savory and sweet balance that lingers long after each sip. Bottom Line: 2XO has been releasing some quietly underrated blends for a while now, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the Sneakerhead Blend is the best work they’ve done so far. While the Gem of Kentucky series of single barrels have been bruisers in the wider world of bourbon, at the $100 mark, the Icon Series is delivering killer value with high-quality liquid to boot. 21. Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon C924 ABV: 62.55%

Average Price: $66 The Whiskey: A non-age-stated, wheated bourbon, coming in at cask-strength. Larceny Barrel Proof is a hodgepodge of things that bourbon fans simultaneously grumble and go crazy about. For the brand’s final batch of 2024, they delivered yet another high-octane, highly refined entry into the series. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is resplendent with a melange of black cherries, damp oak, and the aroma of a secadero. Those notes are buoyed by bits of toffee, clove, and white pepper spice. Palate: In the mouth, this whiskey really blooms. The flavors of black cherries and damp oak run roughshod over the tongue while white pepper, pipe tobacco, white pepper, and surprising bright bits of citrus round things out.

Finish: The finish is every bit as marvelous as the palate on this batch, as it lingers for a nice while before withering away, leaving brown sugar, molasses, and vinegar-based barbecue sauce in its wake. Bottom Line: Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon is far too often overlooked because of the established reputation of its sibling in the Heaven Hill portfolio, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. That said, this sibling rivalry isn’t so different than famous examples like the Williams sisters or the Culkin brothers. While ECBP has long enjoyed the spotlight, the formidable younger sibling is quickly gaining ground and at any rate, both are deserving of high praise. 20. Penelope Private Select 9-Year Estate Collection Straight Bourbon ABV: 50.6%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Brand new for 2024 is Penelope’s recently launched Estate Collection, which is currently home to an 11-year-old wheat whiskey, a single barrel series, and this 9-year-old straight bourbon blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: This gives me serious Cracker Jack vibes, as the aroma of caramel corn and peanuts joins an intriguing Luden’s cherry cough drop note and a bit of cotton candy for an enticing blend that’s taking me to the ball game. Allspice emerges and the oak becomes more prominent the longer you allow this to sit in the glass. Palate: The tame nosing notes prove to be the perfect primer for the demure but decadent flavors found on the palate. This is incredibly rich bourbon with Manuka honey, Tahitian vanilla, bits of bright red cherries, and nougat flavors gently detonating at midpalate. The proof is as restrained as the nose suggested, making this one a pleasure to mine for more flavor as it meets you halfway. Finish: The finish is on the shorter end of being medium-length, but it so gently recedes from your palate that you’ll go searching for more flavors to unlock long after your final sip. What a treat. Bottom Line: The keyword when it comes to Penelope’s Private Select Estate Collection Bourbon is finesse. Never is this whiskey heavy-handed or anxious to show how elegant it is, but rather, it slowly unfurls to reveal a depth of incredibly impressive flavor that you’ll want to appreciate at length. Taking your time with each sip of this outstanding whiskey is well worth it, and you’ll surely enjoy how well it performs for less than $100. 19. Ben Holladay Rickhouse Proof Soft Red Wheat Bourbon

ABV: 61.35%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO, is a beautiful destination where a new generation of bourbon makers are casting the dye for an incredible future. With Master Distiller Kyle Merklein steering the ship, Holladay is putting out two excellent 6-year bourbons from a rye-based and a wheat-based mash bill. For this Rickhouse Proof expression, they’ve chosen to showcase the latter at full octane, without dilution. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked caramel, dark chocolate, and stewed red apples give this one a really autumnal vibe, with clove and some great barrel char and oak tones tying it all together. Palate: Smoked caramel makes it to the palate along with a lot of vanilla and nougat, while dark chocolate plays a supporting role from the wings. The dense oak and barrel char notes are really the skeleton that holds this all together, though, and enables the sweeter notes to stand tall with a few shakes of clove thrown in for good measure. Finish: The finish gives a sweet impression of cooked apples and caramel, which helps to curtail the heat and heighten one’s enjoyment. One other thing that helps is it sticks around for a long time, affording you the opportunity to savor it until the last drop. Bottom Line: Ben Holladay’s Bourbon is enjoying a ton of critical acclaim as one of the best young craft distilleries on the market today, and that reputation is well-earned. If you aren’t already adding bottles of Ben Holladay Bourbon to your liquor cabinet, then there’s no better time than now to start exploring one of the best non-Kentucky bourbon brands in all of the land. 18. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Wheated Bourbon ABV: 60.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series emphasizes the import of grain varietals in whiskey and the brand’s commitment to family and quality. With this inaugural fleet of releases, they partnered with two family-owned companies and sought the ideal non-GMO corn varietals for bourbon production. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon and blackberry jam is so inviting on the nose that it feels almost foolhardy to move beyond them — it smells so immediately enticing. Pushing past that initial rush of aromas, one finds sweet oak, mocha, some slight salinity, and a faint petrichor note, making for an intriguing mix of scents.

Palate: This bourbon is immediately dense, which pairs well with the jammy flavor profile as the blackberries from the nose morph into sugar-sweetened raspberries, a bit of airy custard, and freshly ground cinnamon. At midpalate is where you’ll find an explosion of oak and black pepper, which give this whiskey the impression of being aged for about nine years before the flavor of hazelnuts and chocolate truffle dust mark the transition to the finish. Finish: On the finish, there’s a touch of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs that pairs well with the persistent raspberry jam notes. It’s medium-to-long in length, and that extended journey helps elevate one’s appreciation of the density of the liquid and the depth of each flavor note. Bottom Line: When I first had the pleasure of trying this bourbon alongside Heaven Hill’s bigwigs while being serenaded by a live band in one of the distillery’s Cox’s Creek rickhouses, I was of two minds: one, surely this is excellent bourbon, and two, surely the setting elevated the experience. Now, with an opportunity to revisit the liquid in a sterile environment, I’m positive the former is true, but I have doubts about the latter. This bottle slaps in any setting, and getting it for $100 flat feels like stealing. 17. Baker’s High Rye Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Baker’s brand-new High Rye expression is said to have twice as much rye in its mash bill as its classic cousin, Baker’s Single Barrel Bourbon. Furthermore, what separates it from other high-rye bourbons in the Beam portfolio like Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad is the fact that this liquid was distilled to a lower proof, matured in specific warehouses, and features an age statement, unlike the majority of Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: Baking spice and mint notes rush out of the glass along with caramel and cedar for a sequence of nosing notes that immediately reveal this bourbon’s “high rye” nature. A bit of hazelnut and dilute maple syrup can also be found after a few waves of the hand. Palate: The palate on Baker’s High Rye Bourbon holds true to the nosing notes, with black pepper and honeyed mint tea leading the charge while pie crust and creme brulee notes follow closely behind, giving this whiskey a significant amount of rye spice that is gently tempered by the more neutral pastry flavor and delightful sweet tones.

Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, with all of that rye spice goodness coming to the fore over a bed of candied mint leaf and honeyed herbal tea. Bottom Line: In what will be remembered as a banner year for Jim Beam, the distillery’s 2024 release of Baker’s High Rye Bourbon stood among the best of a voluminous bunch. Given the ubiquity we’re already seeing with this one on liquor store shelves (YMMV in your local market), this might just be the biggest winner of all their releases from last year due to the fact it’s readily available, affordably priced, and exceedingly full-flavored. 16. Four Roses Small Batch Select ABV: 52%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Four Roses Small Batch Select uses six of the brand’s ten recipes (OBSV, OBSK, OBSF, OESV, OESK, and OESF) for a unique blend concocted by Master Distiller Brent Elliott and ages the liquid for six to seven years before batching, lightly proofing, and bottling it all up. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Four Roses Small Batch Select offers cola nut, bright red cherries, black pepper, nutmeg, and clove with some oak and caramel tones following behind those initial top notes. It’s robust and inviting, with a lovely baking spice presence that displays a ton of balance. Palate: Four Roses Small Batch Select hits the palate with a full-bodied richness that coats your tongue and sends you mining your taste buds to discover the flavor of jammy cherries, nutmeg, black pepper, and honeyed black tea. The texture would count as its defining quality if it weren’t for the impressive balance of the flavors ever-so-slightly outperforming the viscous mouthfeel. Finish: The lingering finish is where you’ll find vanilla extract, raspberries, brown sugar, and a light mint note — which reminds you that this is a robust Four Roses bourbon. Bottom Line: Four Roses Small Batch Select is such a great option to buy under $100. Because it tends to get overlooked when folks are shopping for bottles under $50 and passed over for pricier bottles when they’re feeling spendier you might not have this one on your radar, but that needs to change today. 15. Weller Antique Bourbon

ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $59 The Whiskey: Old Weller Antique, or Weller 107 as it’s commonly called, is the second expression in Buffalo Trace’s Weller lineup. With an estimated age range of about seven years, it shares a grain recipe, warehouse location, and proof point with Old Rip Van Winkle. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Old Weller Antique is befitting of its packaging as candied red apples and honey combine with soft pastry notes, a touch of honey, allspice, and butterscotch. Palate: On the palate, those candied apple notes achieve an impressive depth, almost mimicking the flavor of apple cider as waves of caramel, mellow oak, and milk chocolate come crashing in. The well-balanced whiskey is aided by a viscous mouthfeel underlined by a prickly infusion of ethanol, black pepper, and tart apple cider vinegar. Finish: For its closing word, Weller Antique offers a fresher note of stone fruit and Rainier cherries, dipped in milk chocolate and closing with vanilla ice cream. The finish is medium-length but substantive, allowing enough space for each flavor note to have its say before tapering away. Bottom Line: Good old Weller Antique is highly sought-after for existing under the halo of the Pappy Van Winkle lineup and William Larue Weller wheated bourbon, but the truth of the matter is that this might be the most versatile and underrated whiskey in the Weller portfolio. Be forewarned: this isn’t the easiest bottle on the list to find under $100, but if you can do so, it’s a stellar bottle that won’t disappoint. 14. Booker’s Bourbon 2024-04 “Jimmy’s Batch” ABV: 62.9%

Average Price: $98 The Whiskey: For the final batch of 2024, dubbed “Jimmy’s Batch,” Booker’s assembled a mingling of choice barrels to honor a rival/friend/icon of the industry: Jimmy Russell. Beam’s seventh-generation Master Distiller Fred Noe called Jimmy a “living legend” and noted he was one of his late father’s “dearest peers.” High praise from one legend of the industry to another. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Jimmy’s Batch opens in typical (of late) Booker’s fashion with a blend of floral notes from roses to jasmine combined with nutty ones in the form of hazelnut and peanut shell. Accents of brown sugar, oak, black pepper, and vanilla pods further bolster those aromas.

Palate: The taste of brown sugar leads the way, with floral and nutty notes following closely behind as this batch takes the standard Booker’s flavors and adds depth with richness rather than a dizzying range. Simply put, this is Booker’s Bourbon done right. Finish: The finish grips the tongue long after each sip with a silky smoothness that slips a velvet glove over the typical iron-fisted Booker’s finish. Bottom Line: Booker’s Bourbon is a lot of things: the first commercially available barrel-proof bourbon, one of the most beautifully packaged bourbons on the market, and a fine example of how storytelling can elevate a brand. For 2024’s fourth offering, “Jimmy’s Batch,” it’s all of those things, plus exceptional whiskey. While the quality of Booker’s has been inconsistent at best and worrisome at worst for the past few years, by ending 2024 with a bang, the Beam Distilling Co. has given us high hopes for 2025’s offerings. 13. River City Whiskey “Beaver Bridge Barrel” Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 57%

Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: River City Whiskey is the newest brand on this list. This expression, from founders Da’Mon Brown and Ricky Rice, is a natural outgrowth of what began as a barrel pick group that the two started. Now, entering the arena of creating a brand, they’ve brought this inaugural expression “Beaver Bridge Barrel” to market using the single-barrel format they’ve perfected to present a cask-strength bourbon, aged for nine years, and made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes open with bruised pears, apple skin, singed orange peel, vanilla custard, black pepper, sage, and barrel char. The aromas are impressively well-developed and delicate but distinct, leading to extended appreciation before you venture in for the first sip. Palate: The lighter, sweet notes come through on the palate, with peach rings, dried apricot, and scraped vanilla pod seizing your attention at first. The whiskey then turns a bit floral at midpalate before ceding ground to the flavors of restrained oak and honeyed black tea as it fans out over the tongue and begins transitioning to the finish.

Finish: The finish is robust but brief, expanding rapidly with full flavors before gently concluding with vanilla wafers, orange blossom, and white pepper lingering at the end of the party. Bottom Line: This is simply great whiskey that shines on the front end with distinct, well-developed flavors that blend together harmoniously before blossoming at mid-palate and succinctly shedding its petals on the finish. The price of admission is perfect. As this bourbon flows with far more peaks than valleys from beginning to end, it shows that River City Whiskey is ready to open the floodgates of their hand-selected high-quality single-barrel bourbons with this inaugural release. 12. Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon is the more mature version of the widely available Knob Creek 9-Year Small Batch. Bottled at the same proof from the same stock of barrels, the 12-year version offers a well-age alternative to an absolute bourbon classic. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you get some of the signature hazelnut qualities that Jim Beam is famously known for, but with more oak, brown sugar, and honeyed black tea, this expression cranks up the intensity as well as the refinement. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon delivers on the promise of the nose by offering classic Jim Beam bourbon notes with a depth of richness that the 9-year small batch only scratches the surface of. There’s a touch of lemon zest atop the prototypical caramel, hazelnut, and rich oak notes, plus a surprisingly robust texture that grips the edges of the palate while gently coating the middle of it.

Finish: The finish is medium to long with more hazelnut notes joined by black pepper and brown sugar, with nutmeg and clove following shortly thereafter. It closes with some vanilla wafer sweetness before gently receding and welcoming a second sip. Bottom Line: Last year we noted that Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon was 2024’s best regularly available Knob Creek expression, thanks to a combination of impressive age and rich, balanced flavor. If you absolutely have to spend $100 on bourbon, it’s tough to do better than this one. Well, the good news is that Knob Creek will soon be offering single barrel selections just south of this age statement at full cask strength. When those are released, we’ll be sure to update you on any movement in the Knob Creek lineup rankings. 11. Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel bourbon is fairly unique in the Buffalo Trace lineup because it is an ongoing single barrel, bottled in bond expression. While it’s more coveted by consumers than its small-batch counterpart, it should be noted that they’re both bottled in bond expressions and thus bottled at the same 50% ABV. Tasting Notes: Nose: Caramel and oak each appear on the nose of E.H Taylor Single Barrel, with the caramel coming across as gooey and freshly made and the oak indicating maturity. From there, further aromas of honeyed toast, toasted almonds, and a faint black cherry note can be found hanging in the air. Palate: On the palate, the faint black cherry note from the nose presents itself with more gusto, and it’s joined by welcome guardrails of oak and fresh hazelnuts. After a few waves of the hand and a second sip, it becomes easier to detect accenting flavors like raisins, walnuts, rye spice, and toffee.

Finish: The finish has some mature oak notes and black pepper to go with even more toffee and candied walnuts. It’s not impressively long, but it lasts enough time to savor the evolution of each of those flavors. Bottom Line: E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel Bourbon is chimeric as all single barrel bourbons are, but the vast majority of them are very, very good. This bourbon has become more elusive even than Blanton’s, making it one of the harder-to-find single-barrel bourbons in Buffalo Trace’s portfolio, but that’s not merely a coincidence. People keep buying them up because they tend to be worth every penny. 10. Wild Turkey Rare Breed ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed was initially introduced as Wild Turkey’s (really Jimmy Russell’s) response to the launch of Jim Beam’s Booker’s. Launched at a time when high-proof bourbon was less en vogue, it reflects Jimmy’s prescience in predicting the market’s future. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeysuckle, bright red cherries, and cinnamon rolls delight the senses once Rare Breed tumbles into your glass. Given some time to sit, you’ll find well-aged oak, clove, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and toasted almonds all elevate the aroma profile of this bourbon. Palate: The flavors in this bourbon are rich and well-developed, with each of the nosing notes coming through on the palate. Those flavors are bolstered by a bit of cooked apple and pie shell for a robust yet clearly defined cavalcade of notes with a spry texture that deceptively coats your palate after several sips. Finish: Lengthy and lingering, the finish on Rare Breed is balanced and delicious as it deftly combines sweetness and spice — leaving you wondering which one will last the longest. The answer is typically the spice. Bottom Line: Rare Breed is frequently cited as a limited edition whiskey hiding in plain sight, and that reputation is well earned. With a flavor profile that brings an abundance of red berries, vanilla, and baking spice, Wild Turkey Rare Breed has an enchanting combination of mature flavor, delicate balance, and stern force that makes it a world beater.

Wild Turkey may have several brand-new expressions coming down the pipeline in 2025, but we still can’t recommend this classic enough. 9. Stagg Bourbon (Batch 24D) ABV: 63.7%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Stagg Bourbon (formerly known as Stagg Jr.) has seen dozens of iterations at this point, some of them spectacular and others simply misguided. For the fourth and final batch of 2024, the Buffalo Trace Distillery seems to have righted the ship on this cask-strength offspring of the vaunted George T. Stagg Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is warm and inviting with caramel, graham cracker pie crust, and brown sugar blossoming to reveal milk chocolate chunks, freshly cracked black pepper, gooey caramel, leather, and red licorice. Palate: The first sip of Stagg Bourbon batch 24D delivers each of the nosing notes in a tidy format, allowing you to taste the distinctions between every layer of flavor. The red licorice morphs into more of a black cherry note, while the caramel, too, goes darker, trading in a light sugariness for more of a singed sweetness akin to toffee or the caramelized sugar atop creme brulee. Finish: The finish pulls at your palate long after each sip, with oak and leather coming to the fore while a bit of hazelnut and red berry compote, topped with white pepper, leaving the final impression. Bottom Line: Stagg Bourbon waxes and wanes more than some of the other barrel-proof bourbons on this list, and that inconsistent batch quality is certainly a knock against it. However, when it achieves harmony in expressions like the 24D (and the 24B) batch, it’s as formidable as they come. Don’t miss out on one of the brand’s better batches if you happen to see it on liquor store shelves near you. 8. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 54.5%%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon is the fully amplified, small-batch version of one of the best-selling whiskeys in the world. Released in small batches, with their identifying codes found on the front label, this expression showcases Maker’s Mark in its purest form. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey begins with plenty of honeysuckle and toffee before the sweeter notes break rank and allow oak, red berries (think bright cherries and ripe raspberries), and a combination of oak and leather to rise out of the glass. Palate: The first sip of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a revelation, resplendent with more pronounced red berry and caramel flavors than the nose at first indicated. Those flavors are far-reaching, with a refinement that rewards chewing the whiskey and allowing the viscous liquid to seep deep and then deeper still into your palate. Finish: For the lengthy finish, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength offers a fresh cavalcade of accenting notes, ranging from vanilla and mellow oak to clove, orange blossom, and truffle honey. It’s a complex and captivating way to close this robust, elegant bourbon. Bottom Line: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is easily one of the best bourbons at any price point; frankly, not enough people know it. While standard Maker’s Mark enjoys ubiquity at bars and liquor stores, this slightly harder-to-find offering tends to fly under the radar despite its incredible quality. Let that be the case no more. 7. Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth.

Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate, adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates. Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting, and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, it would be more well-known that Kings County can hold its own. 6. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 64.60%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Some bourbon lovers might be surprised to see Jack Daniel’s on this list, but it’s time to let you in on two open secrets in the enthusiast community. One: Jack Daniel’s meets all the requirements to be called a bourbon. Sorry, not sorry. Even their Master Distiller says so himself. Two: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof is one of the best values in the bourbon world, capable of going toe-to-toe with classics like Elijah Craig Barrel Proof in blind tastings. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one blasts you with overripe bananas, orange zest, maple candy, and rich oak for a delightful medley that feels dessert-like with a boozy punch. Palate: On the palate, the flavor of banana bread mingles with caramelized orange wheels and maple candy for a melange that you can’t help but roll over your tongue and chew. The caramel and vanilla rise to the top when you hold it on your palate, as does a touch of barrel char and a faintly smoky note that eludes detection when you focus your senses on it but tickles the periphery when you let it be.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and reintroduces the vanilla pod, oak, and cooked orange notes as it fades off of your tongue with one final flourish of black pepper spice. Bottom Line: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey is yet another bottle with “limited edition” quality sitting right under folks’ noses. Part of the reason for that is Jack Daniel’s ubiquity, which makes people think this bottle is like the rest of the JD range, and part of it is inexperience as they chase flashy new expressions from distilleries with a fraction of the know-how. If this bottle isn’t one you regularly seek out, change that today. 5. Nashville Barrel Co. Nashtucky Small Batch “Connected Spirits” Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 60.20%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Nashville Barrel Co. has been cleaning up at awards and winning accolades for a few years now, yet they still manage to fly under the radar of most everyday consumers. If it’s a brand you haven’t explored yet, drop everything and start today. This bottle from the brand’s Nashtucky lineup (the result of Kentucky-born distillate that was aged and bottled in Nashville) is the standout expression you should start with. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey opens with a faint French Toast slathered in maple syrup aroma, which quickly gives way to a pronounced nuttiness combined with caramel chews, circus peanuts, and baked apple notes. Palate: On the palate, it’s the baked apple notes from the nose that lead the way. With that curtain lifted, the show begins in earnest with notes of caramel, dense oak, dark chocolate, red pepper flakes, and raw almonds hitting the palate. The liquid is viscous enough to easily traverse your tongue before gripping its edges to display its impressive staying power. Finish: The finish, as alluded to above, is nice and lengthy, with a touch of mocha joining the smokey nuttiness and hints of barrel char before brown sugar washes away all of those earthy tones and gives you a sugary send-off. Bottom Line: This is incredibly impressive stuff that once again goes to show how formidable Nashville Barrel Co. is in the modern bourbon landscape. If you want proof that it isn’t the size of the dog in the fight, but rather the size of the fight in the dog, take a bite out of NBCo’s prodigous small batch and single barrel bourbons.

We’ll certainly be barking about it all year long. 4. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon A125 ABV: 59.1%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig is well known for putting out three different batches of this exceptional barrel-proof bourbon each year, and the A125 batch marks the first of 2025’s offerings. Aged for 10 years and seven months and clocking in at 118.2 proof, this one is as classic as it gets. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens with some of that signature Elijah Craig nuttiness, which is soon subsumed by candied walnuts, brown sugar, and gooey caramel tones. A hint of earthiness in the form of oak and tobacco is there to back all those confectionary notes up with some substance. Palate: Once on the palate, Elijah Craig’s A125 batch warms your tongue with its silky texture and distinct, well-defined layers of flavor. All of those sweet tones from the nose are fully formed on the palate without muddling together or tasting watered down. This is an absolute achievement of a bourbon. Finish: The lengthy finish continues the silky smooth vibes as it gently pulsates on your tongue before rolling to the back of the palate and gently receding with some hazelnut and black pepper left in its wake. Bottom Line: Elijah Craig’s A125 batch of its Barrel Proof Bourbon is par for the course with this expression, which is to say it’s almost ordinary in its excellence. It’s only upon further review and close inspection that you realize this isn’t just average whiskey, but rather, excellent whiskey is the Elijah Craig lineup’s baseline. While it doesn’t pack any surprises, in the case of Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch A125, familiarity breeds contentedness rather than contempt. 3. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the quintessential bourbons on the market today. The brand was first launched in 2013 on the heels of Wild Turkey’s success with Russell’s Reserve Small Batch. Non-chill filtered and always proofed to 55% ABV, this release features both a general release and private barrel selections. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with a rich interplay of thick cherry syrup and vanilla ice cream with honey, white pepper, clove, and oak aromas, and it noses as one of the best damn desserts Lawrenceburg, KY, can offer. Palate: Cola nut, Luxardo cherries, and French vanilla hit the palate first before this rich bourbon invites white pepper and some faint barrel char notes to join them. As the liquid travels to the back of your palate, it begins bringing peanut brittle, black pepper, oak, and a faint green apple flavor to the fore. Finish: The medium-length finish has cooked red apple and cinnamon, with restrained barrel char having the final say. Bottom Line: What happens when you bottle up some of Wild Turkey’s hand-selected barrels, proof them to 110 without chill filtration, and pour it in a glass? Absolute magic. You can visit your local liquor store and inquire about the standard version of this offering, or you can go the extra mile and seek out single-barrel selections from folks whose palate you trust. Either way, you’re sure to hit on a winner. 2. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon 8-Summers Old ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. Always aged for at least seven years, the bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam.

Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness. Finish: The finish is long-lasting and introduces clove, freshly grated ginger, and black pepper for one final baking spice sizzle before the syrupy black cherry notes leave a sweet final impression. Bottom Line: Fortuna Barrel Proof entered the market with a splash, immediately challenging the supremacy of several cask-strength stalwarts on this list. Now, less than two years after its introduction to the market, it’s become clear that it isn’t just beginner’s luck that warrants its place in the conversation. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is easily one of our most highly recommended bottles to buy for under $100 in 2025. 1. Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 54.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Four Roses Single Barrel, offered at Barrel Proof, is one of the single-barrel bourbon world’s best offerings. Not only does Four Roses make all ten of its recipes available in the single-barrel program, but by offering them at an undiluted strength, it showcases their distillate in its purest form every time. This particular single barrel is a nine-year and five-month version from the OESO recipe. Tasting Notes: Nose: Juicy orange rinds, bright red cherries, and sweet brown sugar aromas come flying out of the glass with this delicious bourbon freshly poured. There’s also a touch of sage, vanilla frosting, and tobacco leaf to be found. Palate: Brown sugar and red currants are the most immediately available flavors to download once you take a first sip of this single-barrel bourbon. The dense oak introduces some clove and mellow black pepper baking spice notes, as well as grips the palate and pushes towards the finish.