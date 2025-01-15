These Are The Upcoming Bourbons We’re Most Excited For In 2025

The new year is just beginning, but we’re already excited about the bourbon landscape in 2025! Thanks to public label filings with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, we whiskey fans have a semi-reliable crystal ball to peer into the future of bourbon releases. While not every label that a brand files comes to fruition (and there’s certainly no accounting for the timeframe when these releases will hit stores if they are indeed coming), it’s still fun to stretch our imagination and predict what may be coming down the pipeline. Again, we can’t guarantee that all of these expressions will see the light of day and a fair bit of this is purely speculative, but we’ve certainly got our fingers crossed! To compile this list, we took a combination of public declarations from brands (i.e., Heaven’s Door and Penelope), public label filings with the TTB, and speculation based on previously announced release schedules (i.e., Daniel Weller). Lastly, we’re hoping all of these releases hit liquor stores, so instead of ranking them, we’ll lay out the full wishlist alphabetically and include a note on whether or not the brand has confirmed each release. With that out of the way, let’s get into our list of the top 25 upcoming bourbons we’re excited about in 2025! Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Whiskey Posts The 50 Bourbons You Need To Try Before You Die, Ranked The 21 Most Important Bourbons Of All Time, Ranked The 50 Best Rye Whiskeys Of 2024, Ranked The 100 Best Bourbon Whiskeys Of 2024, Ranked The Most Iconic Bourbon Drinkers In Film History (And The Bottles They Loved Best)

Booker’s Bourbon The Reserves 2025 Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: When Booker’s The Reserves was launched in 2024, Jim Beam made it clear that this would be a new annual expression intended to expand the Booker’s lineup and allow newly minted Master Distiller Freddie Noe some leeway to tinker with his grandfather’s most prized bourbon brand. The inaugural release was a smash hit, and given how many incredible new releases Beam put out in 2024, there should be no doubt that 2025’s The Reserves will be another winner. Buffalo Trace Antique Collection Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: While previous years have seen one member of Buffalo Trace’s vaunted Antique Collection held back due to quality control concerns, you can pretty much expect each of these bottles to hit shelves each year in early November. Last year’s lineup featured a stellar Thomas H. Handy bottling and a predictably impressive George T. Stagg, and we’re definitely excited to see how the 2025 bunch compares! Buffalo Trace O.F.C. 2006 Release Status: Unconfirmed TTB Filing The Whiskey: One of the newest TTB-approved labels on our list understandably comes with some of the fewest details, but based on previous O.F.C. releases, it’s also one of the bottles we’re most pumped about! Here’s what the back label will reportedly say: “The Year is 2006. Walt Disney announces the acquisition of animation studio Pixar in a groundbreaking all-stock transaction. Twitter launches, sparking the rise of microblogging. The International Astronomical Union redefines Pluto as a dwarf planet, sparking a worldwide debate over the understanding of our Solar System.” While the label doesn’t include this detail, the TTB filing clarifies that this is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Finally, this edition of O.F.C. was distilled in 2006 (thus the name), which means this is potentially 19-year-old bourbon! Buffalo Trace Distillery Prohibition Collection 2025 Release Status: Confirmed The Whiskey: The 2025 Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection has officially been announced, and it marks the second time that Buffalo Trace has mined its archives to revive brands from the Prohibition era to recreate them for the modern drinker. This year’s collection features five expressions: Anderson’s Belle, a wheated bottled in bond bourbon, Very Oldest Procurable, an aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Silver Wedding, 125-proof rye, Mountain Corn, a corn whiskey, and Mirror Brook, a bottled in bond whiskey blend. Each label is directly tied to the former President of the then-George T. Stagg Distillery, Albert B. Blanton. Those connections were traced by Sazerac’s Lead Archivist, Nick Laracuente, through copious notes and correspondences that Blanton kept.

Fun fact: much of that original archiving was done by a single longtime Buffalo Trace employee who simply thought the pictures were cool! Colonel E.H. Taylor Distiller’s Council Bottled In Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Release Status: Unconfirmed TTB Filing The Whiskey: What can we say about E.H. Taylor Distiller’s Council Bourbon? Well, not much. The release has not been confirmed by Buffalo Trace, and with the only news about it coming from the scant TTB label filing, the only thing we know for sure is that if this expression is coming, and if it’s released in 2025, it will be a bottled in bond bourbon. That, however, doesn’t mean we aren’t excited! Watch this space for any potential updates throughout the year. Colonel Randolph 16-Year Single Barrel Bourbon Release Status: Confirmed The Whiskey: If a 16-year, single-barrel, Kentucky Straight Bourbon selected by Gordon Hue doesn’t make your heart start racing, either you aren’t into bourbon, or we need to educate you. Hue is behind the iconic A.H. Hirsch bourbon, famously known as “the best bourbon you’ll never taste.” You can learn a little bit more about that bottle here. Hue was also responsible for the original Colonel Randolph 16-Year Bourbon, an offshoot of A.H. Hirsch, and now Old Commonwealth Distillery is reviving the brand with this 2025 offering. Made from a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% wheat, and 12% malted barley, this bourbon will be released in only a matter of weeks, and if it’s half as good as the original, expect it to be an instant whiskey of the year contender. Daniel Weller Release Status: Safe To Assume The Whiskey: When the first release of Daniel Weller was announced, Buffalo Trace said there were “plans to release one limited expression every other year.” Well, because that inaugural expression hit the market in 2023, we’re going to go ahead and say that we can likely expect Daniel Weller’s 2nd edition to land in 2025, which is cause for celebration. Buffalo Trace has slowly been expanding their premium portfolio, and if Eagle Rare 25 being named UPROXX’s Whiskey of the Year in 2023 is any indication, we’re ready to welcome that expansion with open arms. Dream Spirits “It Was All A…” Cask Strength Single Barrel Bourbon Release Status: Confirmed The Whiskey: This single-barrel bourbon was hand-selected by Dream Spirits founder Prav Saraff in collaboration with UPROXX’s Head Whiskey Writer Frank Dobbins, and obviously we’re really excited about this one! This 11-year bourbon was distilled in Indiana and grew of age at Dream Spirits’ Leesburg, Virginia facility before being selected for non-chill filtered bottling alongside a core of additional industry veterans Da’Mon Brown and Denaya Jones. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon 2025 Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon is perhaps the most underrated annual limited edition in the bourbon world. This is seriously delicious stuff, and by our count, the lineup hasn’t had a single “off” expression throughout its history. Sure, some years are better than others. Still, Brent Elliott has been operating at a consistently high level since ascending to the role of Master Distiller in 2015, and with 2025 marking his tenth anniversary, it’s possible he could have something truly special up his sleeves for this year’s release. Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series Volume VI Release Status: Confirmed The Whiskey: This expression is 100% confirmed, and it’s already available for pre-sale here. So, what is it? How does a 12-year, wheated straight bourbon that was finished in air-dried, lightly toasted Limousin cigar barrels sound? Typical of all the Bootleg Series releases, this bottle features custom artwork by Bob Dylan himself (whose having quite a year already), and it’s packaged inside a leather carrying case. Jack Daniel’s 14-Year Tennessee Whiskey Release Status: Safe To Assume The Whiskey: We’ll be honest: this is the most “confirmed” of the “unconfirmed” bottles on this list. Several images of this bottle and label have hit the net recently, but we’ll hold off on making that call until Jack Daniel’s officially announces it. What we know for now is that this is expected to be the newest member of Jack Daniel’s age-stated lineup, bottled at “batch proof”, and matured for 14 years, making it the oldest and highest ABV expression in the series to date. That alone is enough for us to start eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the folks out of Lynchburg, Tennessee. K. Luke Barrel Strength Single Barrel Bourbon Release Status: Unconfirmed TTB Filing The Whiskey: K. Luke’s barrel-proof batches have been flying under the radar as some of the best bourbons in the game for far too long. If this TTB filing is to be believed, K. Luke’s introduction of a single-barrel product to their portfolio should help drum up some genuine excitement. Expect that excitement to reach a fever pitch if they open a single-barrel program to retailers and private groups. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see because, for now, this one is purely speculative. King Of Kentucky Bourbon Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: Brown Forman’s King of Kentucky has ascended to the throne of annual bourbon releases quite quickly in the seven years since its inaugural relaunch in 2018. Now, in 2025, it’s fair to say that this is the best and most sought-after annual bourbon release year in and year out, so it’s only right we give it a slot on this list. There aren’t currently any details on 2025’s release, but 2024’s outstanding expression was age-stated at 16 years and earned an impressive spot on our Best Bourbons of the Year list. Knob Creek Cask Strength Single Barrel Select Bourbon Release Status: All But Confirmed The Whiskey: We’ve covered the full Knob Creek lineup here on UPROXX before, and to sum it up for the TL;DR crowd: it’s loaded with bangers. If this TTB filing is accurate (and imminent), then the top of that list should face some stiff competition when we see barrel-proof Knob Creek single barrels hitting the market.

Notably, the TTB filing says this is a single-barrel select bourbon, which indicates that this expression will exclusively feature private selections and not distillery selections. Word is that these selections have already begun, so we’ll surely see them hitting liquor store shelves soon. Update: A label was just TTB-approved for a rye version of this expression as well. Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2025 Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: We’ve been outspoken fans of every Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged release, so naturally, we’re pumped to see what the legacy distillery has in store for us this year. You know the details by now: Maker’s Mark delicious wheated bourbon matured for at least 12 years, with the latter part of that maturation cycle taking place in their cellar, which naturally slows oak extraction while continuing to develop flavor. The bottom line is that last year’s release was some of the best bourbon produced in Maker’s Mark’s 71-year history, and we have no doubt that they can one-up that offering this year. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon 2025 Release Status: Safe To Assume The Whiskey: We’re only wary about this one because Michter’s quality control team is tight. So much so that they actually opted not to release the 2022 version of this expression, holding it back an extra year before dropping the award-winning 2023 edition. The Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon that we got in 2024 was equally exceptional, earning high praise on a bunch of our blind tastings and premium bourbon round-ups from last year. With that kind of wind beneath its wings, we’re anxious to see the heights that Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon can reach in 2025. Old Fitzgerald Bottled In Bond Decanter Series Bourbon Release Status: Confirmed Biannual Release The Whiskey: The Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Decanter Series has always kept us guessing. With different age statements coming with each release, things were already unpredictable. Then, in 2024, Heaven Hill decided to dust off some whiskey distilled in 1999 and dumped in steel tanks in 2013, where it rested for 11 long years before seeing the light of day. Who knows what 2025’s Old Fitzgerald releases will be, but let’s just say our expectations are sky-high after a successful 2024 campaign. Old Forester 1924 Batch 2 Release Status: Confirmed The Whiskey: News of this expression was recently released, and though Old Forester is sticking to the same script as 2024’s inaugural release, we’re perfectly fine with that. Last year’s initial offering from this lineup was a kingslayer that held its own in several of our toughest blind-tasting matchups. The best thing we could ask for with Old Forester 1924 is more of the same, and thankfully, for 2025’s release, the good folks at Brown-Forman will be obliging. Parker’s Heritage Collection 19th Edition Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: For the 18th Edition of Parker’s Heritage, whiskey fans were treated to 14-year-old Malt Whiskey aged in the upper floors of Rickhouses O and Q that was finished in reconstructed ex-Cognac barrels that included new heavy-toast staves. Each year’s Parker’s Heritage expression to date has featured a curveball to create a lineup that counts bourbon, rye, and wheat whiskey, among other styles in its number. It’s anybody’s guess what Edition 19 will be, but given the consistently impressive quality of each release, we can’t say that we care. We just can’t wait to get our hands on it. Penelope Havana Bourbon Release Status: Currently Available For Purchase The Whiskey: Penelope has always excelled at creating wholly unique blends that others in the industry either fall over themselves to imitate or whisper behind closed doors that they wish they had thought of first. The latest iteration in that enviable legacy is “Havana,” a straight bourbon whiskey double-finished in Caribbean rum and 100% farm-sourced maple syrup barrels. While the specs make this sound like a decadent dessert in a glass, we have faith that Penelope Master Blender and co-founder Danny Polise will thread the needle and deliver a whiskey that can serve as a main course as much as a nightcap. Pinhook Bourbon Vertical Series Aged 10 Years Release Status: Confirmed Annual Release The Whiskey: Pinhook’s Vertical Series of bourbon and rye has been one of the most intriguing, innovative lineups in the American whiskey world over the past few years.