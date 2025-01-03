The 50 Best Rye Whiskeys Of 2024, Ranked

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Knob Creek has been putting out stellar rye for a long time, but their brand new 10-year-old expression was released in early June and is now the oldest age-stated rye in the Knob Creek lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Knob Creek 10-Year Rye is oaky with an intriguing note of petrichor to go along with dark chocolate and a Brazil nut meatiness. Palate: Pecans and nutmeg are the standout flavors on the palate of this pour, with a bit of wheat toast and honey bolstering this fine-tuned and expertly balanced whiskey. The robust mouthfeel defies its modest proof and serves as a fat red cherry on top. Finish: More honey and wheat toast define the back end of this pour, while a touch of barrel char contributes to the outstanding finish as well. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s regular 7-year rye is not exactly my jam, but that’s not because it’s flawed. It’s just okay. It’s ironic then that adding some oakiness is just what it needed to turn the dial from ehh to eleven. This is sure to be a new standard for a lot of rye enthusiasts, and it should be. 48. Rossville Union 6-Year Bottled in Bond Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Rossville Union’s Bonded Rye joins not only Ross & Squibb’s underrated Rossville Union lineup but also parent brand MGP’s prolific rye output. The distillery was pumping out rye under the Seagram’s banner at a high clip for decades before the more recent rye resurgence and all of that expertise is on display with their in-house brands. Rossville Union first debuted in June of 2018 but this Bonded version was launched in 2023 thanks to Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this rye is really grain-forward at first — think wheat biscuits — but once that top note blows off it’s all mint, vanilla, and cinnamon. Dried cranberries, cucumber, and meaty Brazil nut aromas further enhance the nosing notes and make for an intriguing introduction.

Palate: Have you ever had the pleasure of stirring apple juice with a cinnamon stick? That flavor is readily apparent on the palate here before the more earthy wheat biscuit note resurfaces and brings some black pepper, brown sugar, and lemon peel in tow. Finish: The surprisingly dense mouthfeel is aided by a bit more baking spice on the finish, which is medium-to-long and continues to carry the apple and cinnamon notes from midpalate through the end. Bottom Line: Rossville Union’s Bottled in Bond Rye is a fascinating case study of zagging while others are zigging. Sure, MGP is now famous for popularizing the 95% rye, 5% malted barley recipe, and they supply some of the most awarded American whiskey brands on the market, but the fact they opted for a new high malt mash bill of 51% rye and 49% malted barley with this release — and delivered satisfying results — is highly commendable. 47. All Points West Mid-Atlantic Pot Still Rye ABV: 52%

Average Price: 71.99 The Whiskey: All Points West is a small distillery located in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey. Its rich pot still whiskey follows more historical methods, which is a point of emphasis and pride for Founder and Head Distiller Gil Spaier. Tasting Notes: Nose: This impressively vivacious nose smacks of spearmint gum, stewed peaches, and pot-still funk. There’s clove and maple syrup to be discovered after a few waves of the hand and swirls of the glass, as well as some walnut shell and black pepper. Palate: A warming wave washes over your palate on the first sip that perfectly hits the Goldilocks zone of being “just right.” There’s an oiliness in the texture and caramel-inflected spearmint notes that soon clear space for maple syrup and a vegetal note of sweet pickles.

Finish: The finish on this whiskey is marked by a nondescript floral note and more cooked peaches before a nice touch of black pepper spice cuts through the viscousness and sends you on your way with a smile. Bottom Line: All Points West Mid-Atlantic Pot Still Rye is fantastic stuff, but what’s really remarkable is that it clearly knows what it wants to be. This is rye whiskey of another era, and because of that, it captures a dense, uniquely flavored profile that’s exceedingly impressive in a modern landscape of monkey see, monkey do. 46. Sentinel Of The Desert Straight Rye Whiskey Finished In Del Bac Mesquited Casks (Batch 3) ABV: 46%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Aged for no less than two years, this lively expression from Whiskey Del Bac leans directly into the beauty of youthful rye whiskey flavor. Distilled and aged in Indiana, what makes this one unique is the fact it’s finished in Del Bac “Mesquited” casks, matured for an additional summer in the Sonoran desert heat, and then filtered across mesquite charcoal from the brand’s “mesquited” malted process — a southwest twist on the Lincoln County Process. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas of honey, cornbread, and mint all accent the air above the glass once this whiskey is poured, along with a slight dill note and confectioner sugar. Palate: Some faint mesquite notes with cayenne and honey hit the tip of the tongue before the flavor of corn pudding comes crashing in. The mouthfeel is held together well, maintaining a spry feel across the palate without ever giving the impression of thinness. This rye has some surprisingly persistent staying power, given the proof, and a solid mouthfeel with well-balanced flavors that favor the sweet while giving plenty of space for the barbecue baking spices. Finish: The finish features white pepper and sugar with slight grassiness and clove flavors that pop up before the liquid gently recedes off the tongue. Bottom Line: Scotch snobs have taught the world that big age statements are indicative of quality, but American whiskey aficionados are leading the charge on unlearning that specious sentiment. Rye whiskey can take on a ton of spritely, stupendous flavors at just two years of age and Sentinel Straight Rye is an excellent example of that fact. 45. SirDavis Sherry Finished Rye Whiskey

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Beyoncé’s much-talked-about entry into the whisky world comes in the form of a bespoke blend of American whisky made with a grain recipe that’s 51% rye and 49% malted barley, meaning this is officially a rye whisky. Once the whisky, hand-selected by Dr. Bill Lumsden, reached maturity, it underwent a secondary aging process in Texas. It was dumped into Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for that aging process, imparting it with a ruby hue, a creamier texture on the tongue, and a more berry-forward flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries and rye spice delight the nose at first, and with a twist of orange rind in the mix, it actually smells a lot like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Swirl SirDavis in your glass, and you’ll also begin to pick up notes of honeyed wheat toast, oregano, and black tea. Palate: The flavor of fresh mint sprigs, vanilla pod, and nutmeg greet the tongue while notes of honey and ripe cherries begin to spring up once you get past that initial wave of baking spices. The notes of nutmeg and black pepper kick up again at the end of each sip, as does some sherry flavor, which leaves a whisper of Brazil nuts with a gentle kiss of dessert wine sweetness. Finish: On the finish, as the whisky trickles off your palate, the taste of sherry is again prominent. Fresh hazelnuts, oak from the barrels it was aged in, and black pepper are also evident. The flavors dissipate fairly quickly, giving the whisky a smooth impression overall. For its final act, you’ll notice that your mouth begins drying out, encouraging repeat sips so you can return to the flavor found early on. Bottom Line: This whisky lends itself well to mixed drinks and features luscious, balanced flavors, making it an attractive, moderately proofed option for drinking neat. Its unconventional production method, from the grain recipe to its secondary maturation under the Texas sun, offers enough intrigue to entertain hardcore whisky enthusiasts, and the sweet, sherry-enhanced approachability helps corral newcomers. 44. Starlight Distillery Toasted Series Double Oaked Rye ABV: 54.2%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Starlight Toasted Series Double Oaked Rye is a brand new expression from Borden, Indiana’s pride and joy. The distillery operated as a winery for generations before more recently developing a distilling program that has been cranking out world-class rye whiskey over the past few years. The Toasted Series was launched earlier this year and will become an ongoing release for the brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is spearmint heavy with some confectioners sugar, allspice, and honey as accenting aromas. If you spend some more time with it, you’ll also unlock aromas like toasted brown marshmallows and nutmeg.

Palate: Woah, this pour comes alive on the palate in a significant way. What’s immediately remarkable is the balance the flavors display as they each line up, one behind the other, to strut their stuff. Take a little clove and dark chocolate-covered vanilla cone, then splash it together with some orange rind expression over a bed of toasted oak, and you’ve got yourself one tasty pour. Finish: Allspice returns to the fray on the finish, along with a rising impression of spearmint gum. The finish is medium length and that works just fine here. Bottom Line: Starlight has a ton of underappreciated rye in stock. From their Old Rickhouse Rye to all of their finished rye projects, it seems like they can’t miss. What’s unique to appreciate here with their Toasted Series Rye is how the distillery’s typically lean-and-clean texture is a bit burlier in this case, which carries with it a bit more flavor. 43. Widow Jane Paradigm Rye ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Widow Jane hails from the Red Hook neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY, and is primarily known for its stellar blends of sourced whiskey. For its Paradigm Rye, however, they’ve kicked things up a notch—still utilizing that sourced stock but blending it with their own distillate and proofing it down with their signature mineral water from the Rosendale Mines in New York. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bit of cloying, almost artificial sweetness, perfumes the air at first. On a second whiff, a distinct mint tea aroma melds well with the scents of celery seed and chalky sweetness reminiscent of Smarties candies. Palate: Wow, the palate is resplendent with honey and mint tea before that lovely Smarties candy note arrives at midpalate. Add to that just a touch of oak and a warm, viscous mouthfeel, and this is a pour that you will revel in on the second sip more than the first. And then the third more than the second.

Finish: A touch of tobacco leaf and golden raisins accent the back end of each sip, which has just enough staying power to allow you to savor those well-balanced flavor notes. Bottom Line: One of the bigger surprises of this entire blind was how this pour performed — it simply deserves respect. While the art of blending has been slow to receive its due credit in the American whiskey world, Widow Jane is leading the change with precocious expressions like Paradigm Rye. 42. Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye Whiskey ABV: 47%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Redwood Empire out of California has been quietly producing some phenomenal whiskeys that the rest of the country has been all too slow to pick up on. Here at UPROXX, we’re happy to sound the alarm because Batch 001 of this fantastic rye, made from a mash bill of 67% rye, 31% malted barley, and 2% wheat, is sure to convert some new fans for the brand. This small lot expression is blended from 45 barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Pine, Manuka honey, and mint tea form a delicious trifecta on the nose, which then leads the way to cedar, tobacco leaf, and black pepper aromas. Palate: Honey and black pepper hit the palate at first, with the cedar and faint mint following closely behind as black tea curtails the sweetness at mid-palate. The texture is impressive and allows a second wave of sweetness in the form of confectioner’s sugar to kick in before the ample finish. Finish: The finish is medium length, with honeysuckle and nougat taking shape, along with a little bit of orange blossom and oak. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire Van Duzen Rye has a funny name, but its instantly familiar medley of well-developed flavors is indicative of the fact that the folks behind this brand are dead serious about crafting high-quality whiskey. That small percentage of wheat in its mash bill likely contributes to its creamy mouthfeel, while that atypical but entirely welcome high-barley content keeps things interesting. 41. Blue Run Emerald Rye

ABV: 58.35%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Crafted from 189 barrels by Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon, the brand’s Emerald Rye is its most easily found high-proof rye whiskey. The whiskey was originally contract distilled at Castle & Key before being blended for this second batch of the release. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of Emerald Rye is full of lush butterscotch and caramel notes with a twinge of singed mint, toasted oak, and chili powder enhancing the aromas. Palate: In the mouth, Emerald Rye really shines with an initial hit of honey, preparing your palate for a rush of vanilla buttercream, shishito peppers, cooked apple, clove, and rye spice. The texture is impressive and mouth coating, which makes chewing this whiskey an even more rewarding experience. Finish: The finish is lingering and full of more honey and apple notes before a touch of oak and black pepper spice gives you a gentle send-off. Bottom Line: Blue Run has continued to impress despite its recent acquisition by Molson Coors, showing that the folks at the helm are as committed to high-quality products as ever. This Emerald Rye is the crown jewel of their regular rye releases. 40. Sagamore 7-Year Bottled in Bond Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Sagamore’s brand-new bottled-in-bond rye marks the oldest age statement ever to adorn a bottle of their self-distilled whiskey. Originally distilled in the fall of 2017, this rye whiskey is a blend of two rye mash bills that were triple distilled, fused together, and bottled without chill filtration to preserve all of its complex flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey carries some gentle rye spice but an abundance of graham cracker pie crust, cinnamon, honeyed black tea, and robust oak. That balanced aroma wheel is aided by a touch of rich orange zest and Mexican hot chocolate.

Palate: The palate takes an altogether lighter approach, with the flavor of apricots, crême brûlée, vanilla marshmallows, and gingersnap cookies washing over the tongue. Red berries and mature oak crop up at midpalate along with a touch of bitterness brought on by brown rice, leather, and cacao, while juicy orange tones initiate the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length and highlighted by orange zest, vanilla extract, faint rye spices, walnuts, and barrel char. Bottom Line: As Sagamore’s whiskey continues to mature, it also continues to impress with refined expressions like this one. Maryland’s distilling history runs deep, and with Sagamore picking up the slack to put the region back on the map there’s no doubt that the future will shine even brighter than the past. 39. Southern Star Double Rye ABV: 44%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Southern Distilling Co., out of Statesville, North Carolina, is putting out some incredibly underrated whiskey. Their wheated bourbon is getting a lot of attention, but their rye is secretly the show’s star. This blend of straight ryes is finished in ex-bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bunch of honeycombs and fresh mint aromas leap out at you when you first whiff of this whiskey, along with some green tea, vanilla ice cream, and sugary cucumber. Palate: Honeyed mint tea with matcha makes the first impression of this whiskey a stellar one. Add a bit of dried strawberry and juicy orange. Southern Star’s rye has a delicious and weighty palate that rolls over your tongue and impressively coats the roof of your mouth along with your tongue.

Finish: The finish has an iron grip as the honey makes you suck your teeth to reveal more dried fruit and a floral note of rosewater. Black pepper and cucumber can be found on this lengthy finish as well. Bottom Line: Here’s another stunning new rye ready to compete with the big boys. As aforementioned, Southern Distilling Co. is starting to turn heads with its superlative whiskey, and if you’re a fan of excellent rye, then you need to add this to your shopping list immediately. 38. Blackened Rye the Lightning 2024

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: This blend of 95/5 straight rye whiskeys, double casked in Madeira and rum barrels from Blackened, has surprisingly flown under the radar for a few years now, rewarding Metallica fans and perceptive enthusiasts while the rest of the world is left scratching its head as to whether this is another hollow celebrity whiskey or not. Its placement on this list should assuage any doubts; this non-chill-filtered whiskey is a solid sipper. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mint and sorghum lead the aroma notes with dusty books, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and freshly cracked black pepper coming on strong and some faint lemon zest and butterscotch notes providing additional nuance. Palate: Cinnamon cookies with lemon frosting hit the tip of the tongue as the more prominent flavors of mint and sorghum slip to the middle of the palate, carrying vanilla, leather, and lemonade in their tow. There’s also an underlying sweet and savory tone with stewed peaches, mocha, and chili pepper tendrils branching up the roof of the mouth while brown sugar and black pepper expand on the tongue. Finish: The finish is appropriately medium-length, with an impressively intact balance of sweet and savory flavors. A bit of barrel char and butterscotch blend well with tobacco leaf, cayenne, and cinnamon cookies to close things out. Bottom Line: Initially released back in 2018 under the stewardship of the late legend Dave Pickerell, the team at Blackened (now led by Rob Dietrich) has continued to expand his vision for this expression, making subtle tweaks that have benefitted the end product. This is one of those expressions that forces you to forget that the bulk of celebrity alcohol actually sucks because all it holds are the hallmarks of refined craftsmanship. 37. Bulleit 12-Year Rye

ABV: 46%

Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: Bulleit 12-Year Rye is back again after being originally released in 2019. The 2024 edition actually contains whiskey from the first release, which, if you do the math, means there’s much older whiskey in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green caramel apple aromas fill the glass and waft over the rim with a touch of honeyed mint tea, allspice, buttercream, and sweet oak. There’s also a distinctive floral aspect that draws you in. Palate: Oak and allspice take the lead, but those notes are soon supplanted by a dollop of caramel, a mint milk chocolate shake, and the crisp green apple found on the nose. Finish: Sweet oak and white pepper are abundant on the finish, which has a medium length that gently recedes, leaving you craving the next sip. Bottom Line: Look, Bulleit’s 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe is famous for a reason — it’s a crowd-pleaser that helped redefine the category. With some added age, the whiskey takes on a richer depth of flavor and delivers an incredible value that’s well worth taking advantage of while supplies last. 36. High West A Midwinter Night’s Dram ABV: 49.3%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: High West’s annual release of Midwinter Night’s Dram is always met with fanfare. Though the expression has seen its price creep up in recent years, the enthusiasm around the brand hasn’t abated, making the blend of rye whiskies finished in both Tawny and Ruby port barrels one of the season’s hard-to-find bottles that are actually worth it. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with the sweetness of the port wine casks as a slight nuttiness envelopes the overall profile before jammy red berries, allspice, cedar, and a faint bit of mint pick up in prominence.

Palate: On the palate, this whiskey begins a bit austere but soon blossoms to reveal the red berry notes from the nose in lockstep with allspice, mint, and honeyed, toasted multigrain bread. The texture, too, begins a bit austere before unwinding as the whiskey travels toward the back of the palate, revealing ribbons of black pepper and more mint before reaching the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish is where black pepper, raspberry compote, and singed mint can be found, along with some vanilla pod flavor and restrained sage. Bottom Line: While High West’s Midwinter Night’s Dram offering has waxed and waned in quality over the years, what remains consistent is that this unique flavor profile is a perfect fit for holiday enjoyment. This is an ideal whiskey for Christmas enjoyment with its seasonally appropriate name and flavor profile full of red berries and baking spice. 35. Old Forester Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 62%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: After the success of Old Forester Rye, the brand followed that up in June 2021 with the release of their very first single-barrel, barrel-proof rye. This expression takes the same 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn mash bill as its 100-proof alternative and bottles it undiluted at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with honeyed green tea before plunging you into deep caramel, nutmeg, dense oak tones, and even some chalky dark chocolate. Mint and rye spice run a ring around these aromas, eventually growing in prominence with a few swirls in the glass. Palate: On the palate, the chalky dark chocolate and deep caramel notes lead the charge as mint sprigs, allspice, and mocha flavors shoot up the roof of the mouth. Black pepper and dense oak begin the transition to the finish on this full-bodied pour before the alcohol intensity begins to catch up to the flavor, which is a bit distracting.

Finish: The finish is lengthy and undulating, displaying mint and rye spice on the peaks with barrel char and nutmeg accenting the valleys. It’s a bit more interesting than enjoyable, making one wish it were a bit shorter. Bottom Line: What separates Old Forester 100 Proof Rye, the bartender’s best friend, and this expression (besides the leap in proof) is that it leans more heavily into variation as a single barrel. It also brings a much bolder flavor profile to the fore at barrel-proof. The results are often stunning, as Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye delivers a depth of flavor unmatched in Old Forester’s limited rye lineup. That makes one wonder if Old Forester’s barrel-proof rye can be this good; what flavors might they be able to unlock with age-stated rye? 34. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye ABV: 57.6%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Hard Truth has been winning high praise across the American whiskey industry, and their prodigious, popular rye is the number one reason why. Utilizing an increasingly popular “sweet mash” process, which has a tendency to produce leaner, more clearly defined flavors, this whiskey is made with a mash bill of 94% rye and 6% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is surprisingly lively, with brown sugar, maple syrup, rye spice, and lemon zest standing tall. Prolonged interaction with oxygen awakens the aroma of chocolate bonbons, youthful oak, and caraway. Palate: On the palate, what really pops here is the flavor of orchard fruits like ripe green apples in concert with apricots, sage, honey, and rye spice. There’s a bit of lemon zest that crops up at midpalate and opens the door for milk chocolate and young oak to steer the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish is where this whiskey’s restrained texture holds it back a bit, as it tapers off in a flash but leaves dried apricot, honeyed black tea, faint mint, and peppercorn notes in its wake. Bottom Line: While so-called “95-5” ryes are all the rage, Hard Truth is blazing its own trail with a recipe that only slightly tweaks tradition but is causing a massive uproar among those in the know. This is a great brand to watch moving forward, and their outstanding sweet mash rye deserves the lion’s share of the credit for that. 33. Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

ABV: 58%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: This award-winning whiskey might just be Still Austin’s best everyday offering. Nancy Fraley hand-picks the distillery’s most exceptional barrels for blending in this release and bottles the results at their undiluted barrel proof best. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is bursting with lemon zest, cherry cobbler, candied ginger, and graham cracker pie crust while accents of black pepper spice, polished leather, and an undercurrent of mocha provide a base for those sweeter notes to grow. Palate: The fruity notes from the nose continue to evolve on the palate, where grilled peaches, ripe apples, dried apricots, and lemon zest align well with more ginger, black pepper spice, and flashes of singed mint. The texture is fairly lean, which inhibits the depth of the flavors just a bit, but overall, this whiskey is a total pleasure to sip. Finish: The finish is medium-to-long and highlighted by notes of black tea, brown butter, muddled cherries, and mint leaves. Bottom Line: Still Austin’s Cask Strength Rye is an enchanting blend of richness and ripeness, with a lively texture that belies its young age but a depth of flavor that gives the impression of a much older whiskey. All told it’s a winning combination that’s likely to only improve over time. 32. Wild Turkey 101 Single Barrel Rye ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: There was a ton of excitement in the whiskey world when Wild Turkey fans found out that the brand would be reigniting its single-barrel rye program. These private selections, bottled at Wild Turkey’s world-famous 101 proof point, landed at the perfect time, right in the middle of an American rye whiskey renaissance. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this single barrel is classic Wild Turkey rye all the way with a hefty pop of rye spice playing well with brown sugar, orange zest, peanut oil, and a faint bit of star anise.

Palate: Once this liquid reaches the palate, you’ll find that all of the aroma notes are holding strong, forming a delightful melange that is well-developed despite its restrained proof. The effect makes it a pleasure to pick each layer of flavor apart to appreciate them all individually, and the whiskey’s lean texture makes cycling through each note a bit easier as it washes over every part of your mouth with spritely vigor. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium but full of more rich flavors with peanut oil, orange zest, brown sugar, and sweet mint leading the way as a bit of barrel char closes things out. Bottom Line: While the sticklers out there would love to see Wild Turkey add Russell’s Reserve back to its single-barrel program, these 101-proof selections will fan the flames even as they quench our thirst. The fact that Wild Turkey’s rye whiskey can soar to such heights at such a modest proof point is indicative of the quality of their output. 31. Wilderness Trail 7-Year Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is one of the pioneers of sweet mash American whiskey, and while their standard rye has helped to cause a major shift in the market, their latest 7-year release, which debuted in 2023, is looking to change the game again. Age-stated ryes have become all the rage, and Wilderness Trail is well-positioned to ride the wave. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of maple candy sweetness, gentle rye spice, and mellow oak tannins. There’s black pepper and a bit of butterscotch, along with some umami notes that permeate the nosing notes. Palate: The texture of this whiskey is surprisingly spry, as bubblegum and buttered popcorn come across the palate at first. After chewing the whiskey, a maple candy note comes forth. That maple candy note soon fuses with milk chocolate, nougat, and caramel as the texture becomes leaner and a few more baking spices come into play. Imagine nutmeg and black pepper sprinkled over a Milky Way bar and you’re not too far off.

Finish: The finish is where a fair amount of mint and rye spice is hiding out, a pleasant reminder that you’re sipping a rye whiskey. The finish is also silky and long-lasting, a credit to the whiskey. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is well-regarded for making high-quality whiskey, and its rye casts the brightest spotlight on its capability. For this new 7-year release, the flavor profile leaves behind the more minty tones in its 4-year product to introduce darker sweet notes that translate well at a higher age. 30. WhistlePig Boss Hog XI ABV: 51.9%

Average Price: $750 The Whiskey: WhistlePig’s Boss Hog expressions have become a breeding ground for some of the wildest ideas in all of American whiskey, and this year’s release pushes things still further by marrying the brand’s signature Canadian rye whiskey with the flavor of Thandai courtesy of unique finishing casks they created themselves, as Thandai is not traditionally aged in casks. Those barrels were seasoned with rye, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, fennel, poppy, and black peppercorn to achieve the desired flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: It opens with incense, cinnamon bark, lemon zest, allspice, and menthol. After a few twirls in the glass, it also gives off the aroma of saffron, plums, and orange peels, with some growing honey and youthful oak notes becoming evident in the background. Palate: The palate opens with a ton of Manuka honey, cinnamon bark, menthol, and plum notes, all of which hold true to the aromas in this whiskey. The mouthfeel is a tad thin, but the complex melange of disparate flavors in this one has more than enough intrigue to overcome that minor flaw. Finish: The finish is slightly smoky, with toffee, cinnamon, spiced chai, and plum notes dancing on the tongue, giving it a moderate length. Bottom Line: WhistlePig has never been shy about swinging for the fences and delivering some of the wildest flavor profiles in the whiskey world with each Boss Hog release, and this one only furthers that reputation. But what good is being different for different’s sake? The Vermont-based brand perfectly toes the line between weird and wow with the series’ 11th release, proving that experience (and off-the-wall experimentation) has taught them well. 29. Hillrock Double Cask Rye ABV: 45%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of prunes, apricots, and black pepper fills the air above the glass once the whiskey is poured from this elegant bottle. Rye spice, a bit of sage, and nutmeg can also be found as this rye sits in the glass, and the aromas continue to evolve.

Palate: Caramel, clove, and rye spice dominate the palate up front, while accents of cinnamon, mint, and butterscotch buoy those top-heavy flavors. The mouthfeel is impressively slick despite its restrained proof, making the flavors come across as more well-developed than one might expect. Finish: On the finish, this whiskey quickly dissipates with honey and butterscotch flavors covering the tracks of the savory spices at the heart of each sip. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and black pepper traces can be found with concentration as the liquid leaves your palate. Bottom Line: Hillrock Estate’s whiskey output is severely underrated, and its ability to produce high-quality baseline expressions is perhaps the best indicator of that. By taking extra steps in their production process, such as floor malting and utilizing estate-grown grains, they’re able to exert more control over the end product. That attention to detail is something you can definitely taste. 28. United Pursuit Sherry Revere Rye ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: For this showstopping expression, the boys at Pursuit United take three different ryes sourced from Kentucky and Maryland and finish the blend with 36-month air-dried French oak staves that previously held Sherry. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tropical fruits, herbal tea, and coconut make up the base of the aroma notes, while red berries, sweet mint, and honey accents add to the affair. After sitting in the glass a few beats, the red berry aroma grows in prominence, as does the rise of rye spices and the aforementioned mint. Palate: The palate on this whiskey is marked by a supple texture that gently cascades over your tongue, giving it a creamy mouthfeel that rewards the sweet flavors of butterscotch, brown sugar, and Rainier cherries while curbing the harshness of black pepper spice, barrel char, and raw mint that offer balance to each sip.

Finish: The finish lingers for a moderate amount of time, leaving behind cinnamon, subtle splashes of milk chocolate, and black-pepper-specked vanilla ice cream before dissipating fully. Bottom Line: Pursuit United has never been shy about its commitment to uncovering some of the best-kept secrets in the American whiskey-making landscape and artfully blending them to create something greater than the sum of its parts. For proof of this, behold their Sherry Revere Rye. This balanced and flavorful spin on the rye category offers a bit more sweetness, which is as likely to create new fans as it is to earn the respect of experienced rye-slugging enthusiasts. 27. Peerless Double Oak Rye ABV: 51%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: For this impressive Double Oaked variant of its standard rye whiskey, Peerless Distilling Co. matures the liquid in a second new American oak cask to beef up the oak wood extraction, darken the color, and enrich the flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: Whisps of smoke and oak cast a cloud over richer tones of orange zest, vanilla buttercream, black pepper, and cinnamon on the rich nose of this whiskey. Many of the classic rye tones are obfuscated by the robust oak tones, but that’s not a complaint, as the overall aroma is sumptuous and inviting. Palate: Molasses-based cinnamon cookies hit the palate with your first sip, which is bolstered by robust oak tones, undercut by juicy orange peels, and elevated by vanilla buttercream. The flavor of herbal tea with mint and subtle hints of cacao nibs begins to pool at midpalate, causing the edges of the tongue to salivate and unlock further cinnamon notes along with a touch of nutmeg and brûléed brown sugar. Finish: The lingering finish is where the rye spice and orange peel notes finally begin to win out over the darker elements, though the flavor of oak, black pepper, and herbal tea aren’t far behind. Bottom Line: We’ve been really impressed with several Peerless expressions this year, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say this Double Oaked Rye might be the best of the bunch. While Peerless’ base rye is an incredible, albeit overpriced, display of the dazzling flavors that capable hands can wrest from young rye whiskey, this Double Oaked offering balances the scales of value and quality to a better degree. 26. Pinhook 8-Year Vertical Series Rye

ABV: 54.2%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Pinhook has been going strong for a few years now with its Vertical Series, but this new rye expression might be the highlight. Blended from just 32 barrels, the limited edition release uses rye whiskey from MGP of Indiana. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes are full of orange zest, green apple, and burnt sugar. There are also aspects of brown sugar, flaky pie crust, butter, and rich mint floating in the air around the glass. Palate: On the palate, all of those notes come together, and it tastes buttery like a chocolate croissant. With a slick texture, it generously coats your mouth and carries a bit of black pepper up the roof while brown sugar sweetness pools at midpalate. Finish: The finish is a deft balance of gentle baking spice, fresh mint, and buttered chocolate croissant that goes on and on. Seriously, you’ll still be enjoying this one long after your last sip. Bottom Line: Pinhook’s 8-Year Vertical Series Rye isn’t the first exceptional bottle in the lineup, but it is, in fact, the best. This is also the rye that has grown on me the most over the course of the year, which led to me buying a backup to my original bottle. Future iterations of this expression, which will be released annually until the liquid turns 12, have a new high bar to reach. 25. World Whiskey Society 12-Year Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Awamori Cask ABV: 48%

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: World Whiskey Society has no shortage of incredibly unique bottle shapes and package designs across its portfolio of equally atypical whiskey offerings. One look at this gargoyled bottle on the shelf and you’d be forgiven for taking it as a sign that they spent more on packaging than the product inside, but two factors can allay those concerns: it’s aged for 12 years, thus significantly mature, and finished in exotic Japanese Awamori casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peaches, pie crust, and cinnamon bark make the initial impression on the nose of this whiskey, with some green apple, custard, and clove joining the party soon after.

Palate: Peach rings, mint leaves, and honey-drizzled baklava begin to coat your palate with rich flavor while some nice nutmeg, oak, and almond notes begin draping themselves around the edge of the tongue. Add to that grouping some faint cinnamon and golden raisins, all contained in a taught, medium-bodied texture. Finish: The finish is medium-length, with the flavor of peaches, oak, and nutmeg standing out most prominently, while a touch of grilled green tomatoes intrigues you into extended consideration. Bottom Line: Given its unusual packaging and seldom utilized finishing casks, this expression will surely pique your curiosity, and for those who dare to be different, your interest will be rewarded. This off-the-beaten-path rye leads directly to flavor town; in fact, as a nod to its hefty topper, I’d even say it’s frighteningly tasty. 24. Sazerac 18-Year Rye ABV: 45%

Average Price: $1,500 The Whiskey: This year’s Sazerac 18 spent 18 years and 5 months maturing, picking up all the tell-tale aromas and flavors of hyper-aged American whiskey. This expression, made with Buffalo Trace’s standard rye mash bill, is the oldest of their annual releases across all brand lineups. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sazerac 18 opens with lush green apple notes as soon as you pop the top, followed by vanilla bean, butterscotch, mature oak, leather, honeyed mint tea, and allspice with hints of Rainier cherries. The aroma notes are incredibly expressive, balanced, and well-developed, which whets the palate before you even venture to take your first sip. Frankly, this might have the best nose of the entire collection. Palate: The palate opens with vanilla custard and honey before whispers of mint jelly, cacao nibs, and mature oak have their say. Admittedly, the nose set my hopes high, and the sipping experience is a bit of a letdown by comparison. Though this is still undoubtedly tasty whiskey, it’s far more restrained and earthy than the robust, sweet, nosing notes indicated. One final ding against the 2024 Sazerac 18: yes, it’s the lowest proof of the bunch, but it’s also disappointingly thin.

Finish: The brief finish is where the flavor of shaved almonds, vanilla frosting, and coffee beans can be found as it gently dries out your palate before dissipating. Bottom Line: The 2024 Sazerac 18 has a nose that is absolutely divine, but sadly, things come slightly undone when you take your first sip. That said, this is still a wonderful sipping experience that you’ll need extended time to appreciate fully. Is Sazerac 18, for all its hype on the secondary market, still underrated? This year’s expression isn’t the brand’s best showing, but that, coupled with its place on this list, suggests that, indeed, it is. 23. Raconteur Rye Batch 2 ABV: 61.36%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: Raconteur Rye’s second batch, nicknamed “Brazen,” represents a subtle evolution of this ascendant brand. At a slightly higher proof with “dialed up” flavors, this 7-year-old rye was finished in Mizunara casks that previously held 17-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dates and Fig Newton aromas mesh at first with some cracked black pepper and pie crust combined with cream soda and strawberry saltwater taffy at the center of it all. This whiskey has a really fun nose that’s lively and inviting. Palate: It’s a lot more viscous than I expected from the nose, with great oiliness and a surprising bit of chocolate milk to go with the flavor of dates and red grapes. Fresh mint, mellow black pepper, and oregano kick in at midpalate and undulate across the palate, climbing up the roof of the mouth. Finish: The finish has a touch of leather, more grape, and some gentle oak for balance. It has a medium length aided by the viscous texture, which grants it a supple staying power while the black pepper spice slowly recedes. Bottom Line: The bevy of flavors in this bottle might initially give you pause, as it takes a second for all of those tightly wound layers to unfurl, but with some time spent in the glass, this rye only gets better and better. Your only trouble will be maintaining the will to let it sit and improve because even the first sip of Raconteur Rye is sure to draw you in quickly. 22. Blackwood Toasted Rye Whiskey (Batch 3)

ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: We’re probably all familiar with the famous 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe that a score of whiskey brands are using these days, but Blackwood Distilling Co. kicks things up a notch by taking that insanely popular mash bill and finishing it with their signature toasting process, utilized for both their rye and bourbon whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mint chocolate and marshmallow come through big time on the aroma notes, giving this whiskey the scent of a mint s’more with a slight mineral note and barrel char plus vanilla rounding things out. Palate: Heavy mouthfeel with lavender candy and caramel joining the marshmallow and rye spice as chalky, dark chocolate and mocha flavors ring around the edges of the tongue, slowly diffusing and leaving cayenne and black pepper in their wake. Finish: The finish on Blackwood Toasted rye is remarkably lengthy and resplendent with caramel, rye, and nutmeg, giving it a slightly spicy send-off that you’ll definitely want to savor. Bottom Line: By delivering bold flavor in spades, Blackwood Toasted Rye offers an incredibly smooth and well-rounded barrel-strength blend that will appeal to drinkers of all types. This whiskey is a fantastic example of the heights rye can reach when toasted casks are utilized to elevate, rather than obfuscate, the flavor of the underlying liquid. 21. Penelope Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Tokaji Wine Casks ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: The Whiskey: For this release, Penelope takes its rock-solid 8-year Indiana-distilled 95/5 rye whiskey and subjects it to secondary maturation in Turkish dessert wine casks, otherwise known as Tokaji barrels, which was once dubbed the “wine of kings” by Louis XIV. The results are then bottled under the banner of Penelope’s Cooper Series at 107 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is decadent with cooked dates, a touch of duck fat, sandalwood, spearmint, milk chocolate, and sorghum. It’s a surprising bouquet for a rye whiskey, but the spearmint and milk chocolate aromas keep you somewhat grounded while the more exotic tones undoubtedly elevate the experience.

Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey is again a chimeric sipper with spearmint and milk chocolate to be found streaking up the middle of the tongue, but cooked dates, smoked honey, sandalwood, and hazelnuts sending things into unexpected territory. The results are delightful, giving this rye a savory and surprising heft with a moderately viscous mouthfeel that gives it a richness worth appreciating. Finish: The whiskey slowly unspools on the finish as nondescript red berries, Manuka honey, mint, and black pepper spice slowly fan out over the tongue as it fades away. Bottom Line: Penelope has long been a diamond in the rough when it comes to transforming MGP’s already excellent whiskey in inventive and palate-pleasing ways, and this Tokaji Rye expression is just another big-money chip in its towering stack. The Penelope team deserves credit first for opting to experiment with Tokaji finishing, but the bulk of that credit should go to their now-proven expertise in doing so. 20. Ol’ New Riff Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Ol’ New Riff is a bit of an oxymoron and doubly so because this “Ol’” expression is the newest release in New Riff’s lineup. With a grain bill of 65% balboa rye, 30% heirloom corn, and 15% two-row malted barley, this expression has only been on the market since mid-May 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Admire the air out of this glass as the aroma of candied walnuts and paprika combine with leather, Red Vines, and figs. Then, go in for a second whiff as vanilla and clove appear out of nowhere. Palate: More ripe figs can be found on the palate, along with an abundance of delicious nutmeg and root beer notes. Plumbing the substantive mouthfeel reveals further flavors like coffee bean and hazelnut spread.

Finish: The finish is where the hazelnut shines, along with a bit of barrel char and cinnamon. It’s also surprisingly long-lasting, and I hate to say that when tasted blind, it did have something of a “dusty” quality, making it seem “Old.” Bottom Line: The name of this whiskey is a bit too tongue-in-cheek for my liking, but your tongue-in-cheek will absolutely adore the liquid itself. New Riff has mastered Bottled in Bond whiskey and the sweet mash process, especially with their rye expressions. This is the finest example of their mastery yet. 19. Hemingway 11-Year Rye Whiskey Call Family Original Test Barrel ABV: 61.59%

Average Price: $250 (Festival Exclusive) The Whiskey: For this commemorative release, Hemingway Rye takes some of their oldest barrels, now aged 11-years, and finishes them in rum-seasoned Oloroso sherry casks for over three years to honor Ron Call’s 50th anniversary in distilling. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey comes across as incredibly complex as the mature rye notes of sassafrass, dark chocolate, honeyed mint tea, black pepper, and nutmeg combined with rich raisins and sweet tobacco courtesy of the finishing casks. Palate: In the mouth this whiskey is immediately mouth-coating and substantive, with a supple texture that gives it an alluring approachability that opens the door for its remarkable complexity. Layers of honeyed mint, gooey caramel, and sweet oak crest and recede to allow mocha, clove, and black pepper to wash over your tongue. Finish: Once you reach the end of each sip, the whiskey causes you to begin salivating as the spices become slightly more prominent and the savory notes of dense oak and bacon fat begin to trickle along the sides of your mouth for a lengthy, delicious finish. Bottom Line: Hemingway Rye at 102 proof has become one of the best-kept secrets in the American whiskey world, and it’s not insane to start comparing their flagship offering against that of any legacy distillery rye. This Kentucky Bourbon Festival exclusive 11-year, cask-strength offering, however, ups the ante significantly and earns Hemingway Rye a well-deserved spot in our top 20 rye whiskeys of the year. 18. Michter’s Limited Release Barrel Strength Rye

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Comprised of barrels that Michter’s deems too good for blending, this single-barrel expression showcases the best of their rye whiskey at undiluted cask strength. Be advised that with the exception of Michter’s 25-Year-Old Rye, this is typically one of the brand’s hardest rye whiskeys to find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked caramel leads the way, with milk chocolate, mint, and graham cracker aromas following closely behind on this whiskey’s robust nose. It immediately comes across as a proofy, dense ride, and it will leave you salivating in anticipation of the first sip. Palate: Smoked caramel and barrel char with leather lead the way on the palate before mint flows in at midpalate, cooling the tongue and introducing milk chocolate before the finish. Finish: The finish is full of black pepper and nutmeg, but the smoked caramel is the note that most stubbornly persists. There’s also a touch of mocha present before the liquid completely evaporates. Bottom Line: What happens when you take Michter’s excellent rye whiskey and offer it at its full barrel-proof potency? Predictably delicious results, as this expression proves that the brand’s cask curation is as much a science as it is an art. 17. Old Overholt 11-Year Cask Strength Rye ABV: 53.7%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: The oldest continuously maintained whiskey brand in US history, founded in West Overton, Pennsylvania, in 1810, is back with yet another cask-strength edition. Old Overholt’s standard rye is well regarded as a bar staple, ideal for mixing in cocktails, but this cask-strength version is intended for neat sipping, undiluted to elevate the flavors of the whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The whiskey begins with potting soil, ginger, sweet mint, and honey for the nosing notes on this year’s Cask Strength Old Overholt. After sitting with it a while, the earthy potting soil note morphs into more of a black tea with a hint of grassiness while the rest of the aromas hold firm.

Palate: This year’s cask strength Old Overholt expression begins rather sweet before pulling the trap door and showcasing a lot of baking spice and earthy notes. Those include nutmeg, black pepper, star anise, black tea, and mint. Finish: The finish introduces a touch of smokiness and pipe tobacco notes as it mostly hangs around on the edges of the tongue and the roof of the mouth, taking its sweet time deploying those earthy notes before entirely dissipating. Bottom Line: The Old Overholt flavor profile is an absolute classic in the world of American rye, and at cask strength, aged for 11 years, the knob is cranked all the way up. This tasty, peppery rye does better than meeting expectations thanks to a lengthy finish that extends the pleasure of every sip. 16. Kings County Empire Rye Single Barrel ABV: 60.6%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Kings County operates out of the Brooklyn Naval Yard and is highly regarded as New York’s oldest distillery. It’s also one of the inaugural Committed Members that got legislation passed to officially recognize “Empire Rye” as a designation. That means 75% of the mash bill must be New York State-grown rye and aged for a minimum of two years, among other specifications. This particular single barrel is over three years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: French vanilla and dates are immediately evident on the nose, along with some sassafras, toffee, and plenty of barrel char. Palate: On the palate, you’ll find those rich dark notes take the lead, with toffee and barrel char being the main players. On the periphery, there’s a bit of smokiness, some piquant lemon zest, a touch of mintiness, and some of the French vanilla from the nose.

Finish: The finish is long and buttery, with a drizzle of honey serving to lighten up the overall flavor profile. Bottom Line: Kings County’s Empire Rye is a revelation in that it’s a far departure from their bourbon’s much darker, more brooding profile. The light notes of lemon zest and honey cling to the palate and make this one rye you’ll want to savor over the course of hours, not minutes. 15. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye directly reflects Wild Turkey’s burgeoning commitment to making some of the best rye whiskey on the planet. Officially launched in 2020, Rare Breed Rye is a barrel-proof, non-chill filtered blend of Kentucky straight ryes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice, sorghum, chocolate truffle dust, and orange buttercream fill the air once this whiskey leaves the bottle and enters the glass. There’s lots of ginger and nutmeg, adding depth to the overall aroma profile, along with touches of crème brûlée and floral notes. Palate: Waves of orange buttercream spill over the palate, carried by the whiskey’s oily texture. Some well-developed milk chocolate notes introduce a darker sweetness at midpalate to contrast with the citrus quality at the tip of the tongue, along with some freshly cracked black pepper and clove. Finish: Rising spice is very prominent on the finish, which has a medium length before being curtailed by chocolate truffle dust and fresh mint. Bottom Line: While it’s one of the few batched, evergreen products to grace this list (a conscious decision on our part), it would be a crime not to put this world-beater into consideration as one of the best rye whiskeys of the year. Rare Breed Rye is frequently overshadowed by its equally stellar bourbon counterpart, but this killer rye definitely deserves its own shine. 14. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Rye

ABV: 61.6%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s brand-new Grain To Glass lineup features three whiskeys intended to highlight the carefully grown grains (Beck’s 6158 corn) they sourced from hand-selected local farming partners. For the lineup’s lone rye offering, they bottled a whiskey that utilizes a different grain source and mash bill from their other standout expressions like Parker’s Heritage 10-Year Rye and Pikesville Rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tobacco leaf, almond, mint sprigs, and oak all take turns rising and falling on the nose for a dense, impressive melange that makes you want to sit with your glass for extended consideration. Palate: The heavy mouthfeel brings milk chocolate, tobacco leaf, oak, and smoked mint across the palate on the first sip. The layers of flavor go deeper on the second sip, with cayenne, caramel, and cinnamon dancing on the center of the palate, while the influence of ethanol causes the periphery of the tongue to pulsate with delight. Finish: The finish is long-lasting, drying the palate out a bit while black tea, oak, freshly cracked black pepper, and mint linger at the back of the tongue. Bottom Line: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series hit the mark across the entire lineup, but the rye is easily the star of the show. They’ve delivered a bottle of rye that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them by switching up their grain source and tinkering with the mash bill to optimize it. 13. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 65.7%

Average Price: The Whiskey: For this juiced-up expression, Jack Daniel’s takes its standard rye mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and subjects it to all of its standard production methods with one key twist: it’s bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of nougat, overripe banana peels, caramel, cedar, and spearmint. There are subtler notes along the periphery of the glass, such as black pepper, lemon zest, and apple leather, but those core notes take up a significant amount of space as each of them is impressively distinct and well-developed.

Palate: Vibrant mint blends well with the taste of bananas fosters, and freshly cracked black pepper flavors, which all further fuse with caramel, dense oak, and black tea notes to make up the base of this meaty, delicious whiskey. The mouthfeel is robust and burly with its few “rough edges” tucked neatly behind spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, while maple candy and cedar do additional work sanding down those spiky spots. Finish: The lengthy finish is full of caramel, subtler banana flavors, and sweet mint accented by black pepper. One of the things this whiskey does most impressively is balance its bold core notes with elegant and purpose-driven accenting flavors, and the finish effectively reestablishes this display. Bottom Line: If you only measure by cases sold, Jack Daniel’s is easily one of the most successful whiskey brands on the planet, and yet, despite that, their greatest expressions continue to go underrated by hardcore whiskey enthusiasts. Let this put any question to rest: Jack Daniel’s is also easily one of the best whiskey brands on the planet, producing high-quality spirits that can comfortably challenge any brand’s output across nearly any category. This single barrel barrel proof rye is a world-class offering worthy of your immediate attention. 12. Barrell Gray Label Seagrass ABV: 64.15%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The whiskey pros behind Barrell Craft Spirits had a busy year, blending up some of the most unique and downright tasty expressions on the market, and one of their crowning achievements in 2024 was their Gray Label Seagrass release. This expression was created by taking a first blend of 19-year-old Canadian-born rye barrels and finishing it in Apricot brandy casks, then mingling it with a second portion of that 19-year-old rye and finishing it in Martinique rhum casks. Finally, a blend of the first and second groups was finished in Malmsey Madeira barrels until everything was just right. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of honey and green apples comes leaping out of the glass once this whiskey is poured, immediately capturing your intrigue as barrel char, sage, and peach ring aromas soon join them. More savory, exotic notes also bolster its aroma profile in the form of black olives, caraway, tobacco leaf, and cucumber. Palate: Candied green apples, cinnamon-speckled honey drops, and fresh coconut flavors blend well with lemon oil, hazelnut spread, and peanut shells as this whiskey cascades over your palate. The mouthfeel is substantial and oily, which gives the liquid a tangible body to appreciate as you chew the whiskey and allow the sipping experience to transition to the finish. Finish: The finish matches the impressiveness of the first two stages with a medium-length lingering sensation that brings forth tropical fruits and black pepper spice along with a whisp of cedar smoke, butterscotch, and faintly sweet mint. Bottom Line: Barrell’s Seagrass was an instant sensation when it was first released, and by dialing the flavors up to 11 with 2024’s Gray Label expression they’ve truly outdone themselves. This is a decadent, complex pour that’s sure to catch many whiskey enthusiasts off-guard, but that surprise is part of what makes the journey so exciting. 11. Hughes Brothers Belle of Bedford Rye Whiskey

ABV: 53.82%

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: Hughes Brothers has been releasing its stellar Belle of Bedford Rye series for a few years now, but these 12-year age-stated expressions are newer to their portfolio, and this particular barrel was one of 2024’s big winners. Selected by the team at Seelbach’s and featuring 95/5 rye from Indiana’s MGP Distillery, the stats on this whiskey should make any enthusiast in the know raise an eyebrow. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin with a luscious wave of dark chocolate as caramel chews, cooked pears, leather, and mint notes come wafting out of the glass. A few waves of the hand introduce more caramel notes in lockstep with mature oak for a classic, well-aged Indiana rye aroma wheel. Palate: From the initial sip, this whiskey captures the full essence of what makes the nosing notes so remarkable. Each aroma translates on the palate in a stunning fashion with a distinct richness that enables you to pick them apart and savor each note individually. Finally, the mouthfeel is impressive without seizing all of your attention away from that cavalcade of delicious flavors. It’s a helluva party trick. Finish: Once this whiskey transitions to the finish, it already has its hooks in you, and the closing impression of dark chocolate truffles, cooked apple, and barrel char is enough to leave you with an ear-wide smile before diving in for another sip. Bottom Line: While this is one of the lesser-known ryes on this list, as far as name recognition is concerned, most rye whiskey enthusiasts should be well-aware of the magic spell 10+ year 95/5 rye from MGP can cast. This bottle proves that the magic is real, and Hughes Brothers in partnership with Seelbach’s managed to bag themselves a whale. 10. Premier Drams Rye “Bourb Your Enthusiasm” ABV: 51.3%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Premier Drams was sprung from several great American whiskey minds, with Jack Rose’s proprietor Bill Thomas among them. These outstanding ryes come from several sources, all aged at the historic Castle & Key Distillery, formerly the home of Old Taylor. This particular single barrel was selected by Frank Dobbins III (me) and sold exclusively through Seelbach’s. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is remarkably rich with honeysuckle, green apple, and mint. Each aroma note is distinct and well-developed, making this rye whiskey a pleasure to raise to your nose repeatedly, as the aromas’ limited extent is an afterthought given the heights they reach.

Palate: Once on the palate, the same rings true for this whiskey’s flavor wheel, which is limited mainly to honey, mint tea, green apples, black pepper, and oak. It’s a classic combination done well that makes this whiskey so impressive, as none of the notes bleed over into each other, taking turns finding different regions of your tongue to detonate with flavor. The mouthfeel is supple and spry, coating your tongue with ease while encouraging chewing so you can plumb greater depths of richness. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium, but thanks to its viscous texture, it doesn’t feel like the party is cut short because it’s so packed with flavor before the finish even occurs. Bottom Line: The beauty of Premier Drams isn’t that they offer well-aged American whiskeys at cask strength, what brand doesn’t do that these days? The beauty lies in the brand’s twin virtues of careful cask curation and atypical maturation, which results in much lower proofs, delivering an incredible amount of flavor at exceptionally approachable ABVs. This style of American whiskey was once all the rage, and if the quality offered by Premier Drams is any indication, it’s sure to become en-vogue again very soon. 9. Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 63%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye has long been teased, hitting the TTB website a few years back, but it’s finally ready for market in 2024. Aged at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this brand-new release marks the second rye expression in the E.H. Taylor lineup, joining E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye, which is Bottled in Bond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of thick honeycomb, sweet peas, restrained mint, and chocolate truffle dust accent the air around the glass after pouring this dense whiskey. The proof seems tame and allows you to dip your nose into the glass and truly explore each layer of flavor, with some gooey caramel, peanut brittle, and charred red pepper also making an appearance. Palate: The texture is immediately dense on the palate. This robust rye whiskey brings plenty of Manuka honey, rich chocolate truffle dust, and freshly picked mint rolling over the tongue in a viscous wave. On the second sip, the proof becomes more evident as the flavor of charred red pepper and vanilla ice cream’s sweetness fuse with a touch of cayenne and white pepper.

Finish: The finish is remarkably lengthy and mouth-warming as the liquid penetrates every corner of your palate and gives your upper chest a gentle hug full of clove, mint, and peanut brittle. Bottom Line: Expectations were high for E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye as a brand-new cask-strength bottling from one of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s most well-regarded whiskey lineups. Those expectations have been exceeded. Despite its significant proof, this rye whiskey couples an impressive approachability with a remarkable depth of flavor that will leave you sucking your tongue and parsing additional layers long after your last sip. It’s stunning to think that this is just the first release in what will surely be a highly sought-after line extension from America’s oldest continuously operating distillery. 8. Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Triumph ABV: 52%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep series has been their premium annual offering since it was first inaugurated back in 2015. Now, as the series reaches its ninth year, they’ve opted to release just the second rye whiskey under the banner with Triumph. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sweet green apple notes play well with candied orange peel, cinnamon, and clove for this dense and remarkably well-balanced nose. Palate: Don’t read too much into this, but it tastes like old books on the tip of the tongue. There’s a slightly dusty quality to it that melds well with the bounty of brown sugar and green apples found at midpalate. Finish: Brown sugar, black pepper, and vanilla cone are the defining aspects of this finish, which is medium length, but don’t worry — it lasts just long enough for you to savor it before returning to the well. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey’s latest Master’s Keep edition lives up to its name by delivering one of the best damn rye whiskeys Wild Turkey has ever released — surpassing even the superlative Cornerstone release from 2019. If you’ve been paying close attention to how good Wild Turkey’s rye output has been over the past few years, then that shouldn’t surprise you. This is most certainly a Triumph. 7. Willett Family Estate C&O Canele (Barrell #2228)

ABV: 57.4%

Average Price: $400 The Whiskey: Selected by Jack Rose, we have this outstanding 8-year rye whiskey from Willett Family Estate nicknamed “C&O Candle.” Limited to just 148 bottles, these Jack Rose private picks of Willett Family Estate whiskey are usually some of the best barrels released under the brand each year. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of this whiskey opens with ripe blackberries, brown sugar, and whiffs of violet, with the aroma of black tea rising in prominence as the liquid interacts with oxygen. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey holds a delightful bevy of pastry shop flavors, leading with crumb cake, Kouign-Amann buttery, gooey sweetness, and carmelized canéles. The viscousness of each sip seems to grip the edges of your tongue for a spell before ceding it suddenly and allowing the transition to the finish to welcome black pepper, singed mint leaves, and a hint of clove. Finish: The lingering finish reintroduces black tea alongside more of the buttery pastry note that was so entrancing at the outset and pairing those with mature oak and rye spice. Bottom Line: Willett Family Estate whiskey is an expensive and elusive sort that has a cult-like following thanks to enchanting bottles just like this one. A credit to the Jack Rose selection team and Willett’s proficiency as they begin releasing more self-distilled whiskey, this bottle is an absolute showstopper. 6. Thomas H. Handy ABV: 63.6%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Initially barreled at 125 proof over six years ago, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy saw its proof rise to 127.2 during those years spent maturing in Frankfort, Kentucky, at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. This expression is always the youngest of the group and, as such, is typically the least sought-out despite frequently being one of the collection’s better offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This year’s Handy begins with an impressive nuttiness, as peanuts, Valencia oranges, herbal tea, and a blend of cinnamon and brown sugar rush up from the glass to greet the nose at first. Over time, there’s an increasingly prominent mint note that latches on to the citrus aroma and forms the body of this whiskey’s stunning bouquet.

Palate: 2024’s Thomas H. Handy opens with a wonderfully heavy mouthfeel that carries orange marmalade, fresh hazelnuts, mint, dark chocolate, and drops of honey across the entirety of your palate. Chewing the whiskey reveals chunks of dark chocolate and touches of oak before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-to-long finish on this year’s Thomas H. Handy is full of orange blossom notes along with vanilla and peanut shells, making it a real treat from start to finish. Bottom Line: Thomas H. Handy is a perpetual dark horse in the race for crowning the best whiskey in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection each year, but 2024’s release really has some legs. By impressing at every stage, from the distinct and delightful nosing notes to the incredibly flavorful drinking experience, which extends through the satisfyingly lengthy finish, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy proves that age is only one variable in the equation of what makes high-quality whiskey. 5. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar find the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this one really carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit all autumn long. With Case Study: 03 representing the brand’s most ambitious foray into the rye category, they’ve earned a ton of respect for their craft and boldly made it known that they’re not just here to stay but that they’ve got next. 4. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye

ABV: 46.4%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Michter’s is known for being meticulous with their releases, and not just the ultra-premium ones, utilizing proprietary custom filtration for each of their whiskeys. For 2024’s 10-year single barrel, Michter’s uses yet another custom filter to ensure this year’s version is different from years prior while maintaining the expression’s award-winning quality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Huge scoops of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs melt out of the glass. With Manuka honey and gentle leather accents in the background, this is such a classic Michter’s rye nose that it’s immediately identifiable. And awesome. Palate: Rich buttercream, fresh cinnamon bark, creamy milk chocolate, crisp red apples…need I go on? Michter’s always does an incredible job with whiskey at a lower proof, and these 10-year expressions offer the grandest stage for them to showcase that prowess. Here, the mouthfeel is jaw-dropping, and the richness of the flavors hit you in lush waves, one after another, but they never threaten to overwhelm your senses. There’s enough runway for each excellent flavor note to take flight. Finish: The finish undulates away gently after a considerable length of time, sucking your teeth for more hazelnut cream and sweet oak tones. Bottom Line: In a year full of legendary rye whiskeys, it should be enough to tell you, dear reader, that Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye deserves to be near the top of the heap. This is one of the whiskeys that will define the year, and if you aren’t already in love with rye, then the 2024 Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel is Cupid’s arrow in a bottle. 3. Rare Character Pride Of Anderson County Rye ABV: 59.2%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Pride of Anderson County Rye was UPROXX’s 2023 Whiskey of the Year, and for good reason: it immediately thrust itself into the conversation as one of the greatest ryes of all time. This year’s expression marks the second release of the instant classic and features 10-year straight rye whiskey from the 4th floor of Wild Turkey’s Tyrone Q rickhouse. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is immediately evocative of walking through a rickhouse full of aging whiskey barrels. The aroma of mature oak, rye spice, and well-worn leather immediately seeps into the senses while subtler notes of cacao nibs, ripe figs, overripe mango skin, and gooey caramel make a stark impression as well.

Palate: Once this liquid hits your lips, its intoxicating spell is cast. The viscousness of the whiskey is immediately impressive, while notes of nougat, dark chocolate, allspice, mint leaves, and Manuka honey wash over the palate. Finish: The lengthy finish is flush with sage, semi-bitter chocolate, mature oak, and sweet mint notes, leaving you smacking your lips and enjoying the symphony of flavors long after your last sip. Bottom Line: Pride of Anderson County is an incredibly complex whiskey, and it serves as a dual showcase of Wild Turkey’s towering expertise in rye production as well as Rare Character’s unparalleled knack for identifying the world’s best barrels and giving them the sort of premium billing that they rightfully deserve, and might not otherwise receive. While it isn’t 2024’s top rye whiskey, make no mistake, it too belongs in the conversation as one of the best rye whiskeys to come out in the last ten years. 2. New England Barrel Company Single Barrel Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Selected For Liquor Junction ABV: 65.5%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company is one of the biggest brands in the region, and their superb, sourced stock of whiskey has been turning a lot of heads this year. This exclusive single-barrel expression, hand-selected for Liquor Junction and yielding only 132 bottles, sold like hotcakes and comprises the brand’s oldest sourced rye casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dense caramel and chocolate wafer aromas come tumbling over the glass’s edge, with honeyed mint tea and graham crackers competing with cinnamon bark and flan for your full attention. Palate: The flavor of chocolate wafers, cinnamon bark, and some fresh sprinkles of nutmeg wash over the palate at first. There’s some mocha and oak at midpalate with potting soil and mint sprouting towards the back of the mouth. The liquid has a nice, viscous, mouth-coating texture, and it drinks well below the proof