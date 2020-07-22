Whiskey Cocktails To Try Making Yourself This Summer

Summer 2020 is slow. That doesn’t mean boring, by any means, but it’s definitely not the wild string of party nights that we might be used to. Instead, it’s the summer of “skilling up” — the perfect time to order some bottles of booze, build a home bar, and really dial in your cocktail game. You don’t need a fancy bar kit to make cocktails, of course. Use old jars, the glasses you already have, and a chopstick if you don’t have a bar spoon for mixing. Our advice would be to know the volume of your glasses so you know which to use with which cocktail. Lastly, make sure your ice is deeply frozen. Make ice, bag it, and turn your freezer down as far as it goes (or store the ice in a deep-freeze chest freezer, if you have one). Deeply frozen ice is what will truly up your cocktail game. To help motivate you, we’ve got some delicious (and fairly easy to execute) whiskey cocktails for you to try. These fun, summery, and easy-to-make drinks will touch off any summer event you’re planning. Even if it’s just a socially distanced party for one. Related: The Best Bottles Of Kentucky Straight Bourbon For Whiskey Novices

In the end, this is a great summer drink that goes down almost too easily. Plus, it’s a cinch to make. Recipe: 2 oz. Michter’s Bourbon

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

4 oz. Ginger Ale

Orange Rind

Ice Method: Fill an eight-ounce highball glass (or Collins glass) with ice.

Add Michter’s Bourbon and bitters.

Top up with ginger ale.

Stir once.

Spritz the drink with oils from the orange rind and rub the rind around the glass. Drop the rind into the glass.

Serve.