The Best Whiskeys We Tasted At The 2024 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

We’re in the heart of Bourbon Heritage Month and that means the world’s best celebrations of America’s Native Spirit are officially on. The Kentucky Bourbon Festival just wrapped this past weekend, and it featured well over 6,000 guests, 62 participating distilleries, and an unfathomable amount of whiskey available for festival-goers to enjoy. The annual festival, which has been growing in size since its inception in 1991, takes place in Bardstown, Kentucky, otherwise known as the Bourbon Capital of the World, for three days of fun where brands introduce new products, pour some of their most beloved bottles, and bring out the founders, brand ambassadors, and master distillers of America’s biggest brands. Throughout the festival, enjoying its third consecutive sold-out year, tents feature brand reps pouring special bottles, and some brands made the experience even more attractive by offering limited-edition expressions to try or even buy during limited times. A large part of the fun was exploring all of the booths, either in the main area or in the craft village where nascent brands were grouped, but don’t discount the value of going off the beaten path. To wit, some of the best pours we tasted over the weekend were only available at adjacent events at nearby distilleries, like Heaven Hill, or local bars like Mr. Tubs. To truly get the most out of your festival experience, the only way to unlock all of those achievements (or at least try to) is to talk to people. Making new friends at KBF is often as enjoyable as trying all of the new whiskeys that distilleries roll out for the event, and it’s a true pro tip for elevating your experience. That said, some of the whiskey on this list wasn’t available through traditional channels but was instead part of the festival’s choose-your-own-adventure spirit. So don’t feel bad if you were in attendance and missed out on one or two. That just means you have to make more friends, come next year! There’s no need to rank the whiskeys on this list (and no way to do it; the pours were coming fast and furious!) because the idea is to introduce consumers to these great brands, so we’re continuing that mission below. Here are the best bottles of whiskey at 2024’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival! Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 (375ml) The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon is a distillery exclusive that showcases unfinished Angel’s Envy whiskey for the first time ever. Even more remarkable is the fact that through careful aging and blending, this bourbon meets all of the Bottled In Bond requirements without requiring water for proof, making it a barrel-proof Bottled In Bond bourbon, one of if not the first on the market. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries, leather, and molasses rise out of the glass at first in a tightly fused ball that bounces from nostril to nostril with brown sugar and wheat bread joining as well. There’s also a distinct oak undertone to go with some milk chocolate, cardboard, and stewed rhubarb, making for an extremely expressive and impressive nose.

Palate: Brown sugar, allspice, raspberry jam, and leather are the most immediately recognizable flavors on the palate, but what’s most impressive is that even as you’re teasing those notes apart, you get a glimpse of a much larger whole. This is an extremely multi-layered pour, packed with flavors you’ll need extended consideration to get halfway through appreciating. Finish: The finish sees hazelnuts, raspberry jam, and allspice taking turns at the wheel as it gently pulses over your tongue, hanging on for dear life before leaving your palate after a lengthy period. Bottom Line: This bourbon is vital to try because it checks several atypical boxes you can’t get elsewhere. The first Angel’s Envy expression that isn’t finished? Check. The first cask-strength bottled-in-bond bourbon? Check again. But Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon isn’t some curious oddity; it’s straight-up awesome. Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 63.2%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Augusta Distillery is becoming well known for its high-quality sourced bourbon single-barrels at 8, 13, and 15 years old, but honestly, despite how good those are, the ten-year is the sweet spot. The single-barrel bourbon that they had on display for KBF exemplifies that. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is robust with black cherry, stewed dates, peppercorn, and oak leading the way and hanging in the air for quite a while, giving it a full-bodied first impression that will beckon you in for an initial sip. Palate: Once on the palate, those impressions hold true as the flavors match the nosing notes with a bit of cinnamon and vanilla added to the mix. The mouthfeel strikes that fantastic balance between oily viscousness and sprightly vivaciousness, which is what makes Buckner’s bourbon such a winner at ten years old. You truly get the best of both worlds.

Finish: The finish sinks its hooks in and has a lengthy extension with a faint touch of mocha and dark chocolate joining the oak and black cherry from the tasting notes. Bottom Line: If you’re looking for a justification for the price of these Buckner’s single-barrels, the best thing they have going for them is quality. The Augusta Distillery team has done an excellent job with barrel curation, and they don’t let any slouches slip through the cracks. Visit KBF for the all-included pours, and you’ll most likely leave with some stellar single-barrel bourbons like this one. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company threw a mean Miami Vice-themed party at their distillery for folks looking to party late into the night on Friday after the festival, and the event’s welcome pour was none other than its Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon. We’ve previously rated this one highly but here’s the skinny if you missed it last time: 6-year bourbon with 39% wheat in its grain recipe. ‘Nuff said. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out. Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy, with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock-solid option with its fair share of admirers. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is stunning, and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor, but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. A pour of this bourbon is good enough to get any party started. Bardstown Silver Oak

ABV: 54%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Silver Oak has been creating elegant wines in California’s Napa Valley for over fifty years, making them the perfect collaborative partner for Bardstown Bourbon Company, founded in 2014, which envisions itself as the bourbon world’s answer to the posh wine region. For this creative marriage, the brands worked together to blend bourbon between the ages of nine and fourteen from various sources before maturing them in Silver Oak wine barrels for 17 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The warm aroma of freshly baked fruitcake, vanilla frosting, burnt sugar, nutmeg, and salted caramel fills the air above the glass once you pour this multi-layered bourbon. The aroma notes are rich, bordering on decadent, and they’re each distinct enough to appreciate on their own without becoming muddled and obfuscating any of the others. Palate: The flavor of Brazil nuts, vanilla frosting, rich stewed plum, and brandied cherries greet the palate for an almost syrupy first impression. This whiskey is so meaty and has a richness that extends beneath the surface without listlessly sitting there. Cola nut and chocolate truffle flavors take root at midpalate, and the cherries come back in force as the bourbon transitions to the finish. Finish: Clove, oak, and jammy red berries sit on the back end of each sip, where the Silver Oak cabernet wine continues its influence but deftly blends with the base bourbon for a medium-length conclusion. Bottom Line: This is a full-throated pour with remarkable balance and mind-bending richness that achieves its ends subtly yet effectively, which is indicative of Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s growing adroitness in the field of finishing. In short, this is an artful execution of secondary maturation in American whiskey — something BBC has a burgeoning reputation for achieving in atypical ways. Barrell Craft Spirits Cask Finish Series: Ice Wine ABV: 53.26%

Average Price: Coming Soon The Whiskey: For this brand-new expression, Barrell Craft Spirits combines straight bourbon whiskeys from four different states and finishes them in Ice Wine casks. The blend components include 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, & 11-year-old bourbon from Indiana, 5 & 8-year-old bourbon from Kentucky, 9 & 15-year-old bourbon from Tennessee, and 9-year bourbon from Wyoming. Lastly, the atypical mash bill comprises 71% corn, 24% rye, 4% malted barley, and 1% wheat, bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins pretty floral with white grapes, cantaloupe, and creme brulee leading the charge aromatically. The scent of white peaches, candied ginger, and butterscotch also stands out.

Palate: The flavors of honey, golden raisins, apricots, and butterscotch announce themselves prominently on the palate, which gently warms and coats your tongue as each sip washes over your tastebuds. The mouthfeel is impressively dense, which provides plenty of depth texturally for those flavors to blossom fully. Finish: The finish is lengthy and exhibits a ton of grip as the flavors hang on the edges of your tongue, with honeysuckle, white peach, and candied ginger chief among them. Bottom Line: As one of a dozen bottles Barrell was pouring at the festival, this is the one I was most excited to try, and it undoubtedly delivers. While you’d be forgiven for only making it a part of the way through the Barrell booth’s full lineup, this brand-new expression was certainly one of the can’t-miss offerings. Binder’s Stash Bourbon 8-Year “Tommy Pitts” Single Barrel ABV: 53.65%

Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: Here’s the skinny: 8-year-old Indiana Straight Bourbon, aged in Kelvin Cooperage barrels, with a mash bill breakdown of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% barley. This bourbon was then bottled at cask strength, which came out to 107.3 proof with a 194-bottle yield. Any more questions? Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh hazelnuts and cherry pie aromas come swirling out of the glass with this whiskey while dark chocolate and cinnamon tones simmer in the background, adding nuance. Palate: Cinnamon and pie crust pop on the palate with this bourbon as vanilla, smoky mint, butterscotch, and dark chocolate flavors more gently emerge. The chocolate notes are reminiscent of Nestle syrup, with that difficult-to-describe chalky and nutty undertone that doesn’t quite veer into Nutella hazelnut spread territory but sends your tastebuds on their way searching for it.

Finish: The finish on Binder’s Stash 8-year bourbon is brief, but peanut brittle, vanilla candy and more chocolate notes make it an enjoyable send-off while the uptick of barrel char notes keeps the sweetness in check. Bottom Line: This is one of those side-quest pours that magically appeared alongside some of Binder’s Stash’s greatest hits at an informal afterparty hosted by Bardstown’s hottest bar, Mr. Tubs, just a short walk from the festival grounds. When tasting whiskey from a paper cup, you don’t typically expect to be blown away by well-developed flavors, and yet, with this robust bourbon, the effect is obvious. Bulleit 10-Year Rye ABV: 45.6%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Bulleit made a splash with their recent 12-Year Rye, but now they’re making waves again with this new, ongoing 10-Year version. Age ain’t nothing but a number, and so we knew we needed to taste this younger alternative at the festival to see if it deserves the same high praise. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Bulleit’s new rye begins with citrus and oak notes before candied maple and strong mint vibes start to supplant them and take over the aroma profile. It’s a well-developed bouquet that speaks to a promising tasting experience. Let’s dive in. Palate: Well-rounded is the first thing that comes to mind after a sip of this one. It checks a lot of boxes (what Bulleit expression doesn’t?), and it escapes any accusations of being quotidian with a silky mouthfeel that belies its age and will surely be used to elevate cocktails. Finish: The finish continues this whiskey’s balanced and solid trend without rocking the boat. It has a fairly succinct finish that ends with a sweet melange of mint, caramel, and orange zest. Bottom Line: While we’ll be sad to see Bulleit’s 12-Year Rye go (buy it while you still can), knowing that they’ve got this reliable, delicious 10-year version stocking shelves as an evergreen SKU definitely softens the blow. This isn’t just leftover juice; it’s a wholly new product that scratches a similar itch at an even lower price. Collector’s Edition 21 Year Bourbon

ABV: 47.3%

Average Price: $2,400 The Whiskey: The Dowling Distillery was doing a lot of sourcing in the days when this 21-year-old dandy was lining liquor store shelves. That makes ascertaining the exact source of this liquid a bit of a mystery, but the joy isn’t in decoding its location but instead in opening the top of rare whiskey from a bygone era and seeing just how it holds up against contemporary pours. Let’s see… Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is immediately decadent, with maple syrup, pipe tobacco, roasted hazelnuts, and dark chocolate forming its voluptuous body. Seriously, this is a bourbon with a broad bouquet of aromas that remain far more inviting than intimidating despite their understated robustness. Palate: Once on the palate, those aroma notes ring true, but the nose was most indicative of how dense and oily this bourbon is. It’s remarkable, given the proof that the liquid itself could be so viscous and rich, but it coats your tongue akin to a syrup more than a spirit, making this one an absolute joy to chew and tease apart at length. Finish: The finish is medium-to-long, and the fact that the liquid is so oily enables it to recede gently into your jawline while maintaining the delicate balance of flavors that make it so enjoyable. What a marvelous end to a magnificent pour. Bottom Line: This pour was definitely off the beaten path, but it highlights just how crucial it is to check out all of the panel discussions on the festival’s main stage. Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop owner Owen Powell initially displayed this bottle during his panel while discussing some of the best dusty bourbons he’s ever come across. Thanks to a quick conversation (and a little convincing), he graciously poured this special vintage bottle once he left the stage. Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year Bourbon ABV: 60%

Average Price: $750 The Whiskey: Made from Heaven Hill’s classic 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley mash bill, this premium expression is a one-time deal as the 2023 entry into the brand’s Heritage Collection lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas of honey, lavender, and spiced cranberries come tumbling out of the glass on the first pass. With star anise, blackberries, and juicy clementines in tow, this whiskey is immediately surprising in that it smells much lighter than one would expect from 18-year-old bourbon.

Palate: On the first sip, a breathtaking dose of milk chocolate and mocha joins the fruit notes that the nosing experience initially primed the palate for. The flavor of clementines and caramel blend well into a touch of lavender, clover honey, and cinnamon. The mouthfeel is slightly dense, which works well in contrast to the brightness of the overall flavor profile. Finish: The finish is full of caramelized sugar, a touch of leather, and a slightly floral aspect. With a medium-to-long climax, each sip feels like a fully formed journey — and one worth exploring repeatedly. Bottom Line: Wandering into the VIP tent offered a bounty of riches at this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival. It had the best food on the festival grounds (outside of the food trucks), featured a fun spin-the-wheel game from CaskX which presented the chance to win a pour of Lot B from the Van Winkle lineup, and at the premium pours bar they even had this coveted release from Heaven Hill. It predictably disappeared almost as quickly as it was opened. Hemingway 11-Year Rye Whiskey Call Family Original Test Barrel ABV: 61.59%

Average Price: $250 (Festival Exclusive) The Whiskey: For this commemorative release, Hemingway Rye takes some of their oldest barrels, now aged 11-years, and finishes them in rum-seasoned Oloroso sherry casks for over three years to honor Ron Call’s 50th anniversary in distilling. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey comes across incredibly complex as the mature rye notes of sassafrass, dark chocolate, honeyed mint tea, black pepper, and nutmeg combine with rich raisins and sweet tobacco courtesy of the finishing casks. Palate: In the mouth this whiskey is immediately mouth-coating and substantive, with a supple texture that gives it an alluring approachability that opens the door for its remarkable complexity. Layers of honeyed mint, gooey caramel, and sweet oak crest and recede to allow mocha, clove, and black pepper to wash over your tongue.

Finish: Once you reach the end of each sip, the whiskey causes you to begin salivating as the spices become slightly more prominent and the savory notes of dense oak and bacon fat begin to trickle along the sides of your mouth for a lengthy, delicious finish. Bottom Line: Hemingway Rye at 102 proof has become one of the best-kept secrets in the American whiskey world, so much so that the self-assured gentleman at their booth openly encouraged guests to compare their flagship offering against any legacy distillery rye before comparing it to any in the craft village. I think their gumption is warranted. With this festival exclusive 11-year, cask-strength offering, however, the ante is upped significantly higher. Michter’s Toasted Bourbon ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Michter’s has been releasing a fun, new toasted whiskey annually for ten years now, and in 2024, they decided to return to where it all started. To create this release, Michter’s takes their award-winning bourbon recipe and subjects it to secondary maturation in an 18-month air-dried wood stave barrel that’s toasted but not charred. Tasting Notes: Nose: Marshmallow, brown sugar, and cinnamon toast aromas come wafting out of the glass at first. There’s some chocolate ganache and Cafe au lait with the faintest hint of mint in the mix as well. Initially, the marshmallow takes a strong lead, but in time, the aromas balance out and present themselves with magnificent balance. Palate: It’s slightly smoky initially, with cinnamon, smoked caramel, marshmallow tones, and toasted oak splashing across the palate. Then, a faintly savory undertone helps to push the whiskey’s honey sweetness to the fore. The texture is rich and almost syrupy, which is a true credit to Michter’s filtration process because I’m in awe that they can wring so much viciousness out at such a modest ABV. Finish: The medium-length finish has a gentle kiss of ripe orange, and an elusive touch of bananas fosters flavor that cedes to the faint barrel char and toasted oak tones. Bottom Line: Michter’s kicked off the toasted bourbon party, and they’ve still got the crown. This year’s Michter’s Toasted Bourbon delivers exactly what you’re looking for in a toasted barrel whiskey, but it pushes your palate into unfamiliar territory courtesy of a delightful balance that sees cinnamon, maple candy, and caramelized banana notes join the expansive palette this whiskey has to paint with. Festival pro tip: if you see Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson walking around with a protruding branded tote bag, inquire about it…she might have this bottle inside. NULU Maple Brulee Bourbon

ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: NULU has been releasing cool experiments for years now, and not only is their base whiskey improving with age, but their blending and finishing are also becoming elevated through experience. Their new Maple Brûlée Bourbon showcases both qualities at once with (7.5-year-old) whiskey finished in toasted maple barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose unsurprisingly opens with maple syrup notes, but they’re coy, and you have to actually go searching for them a bit while vanilla extract, wood sugars, and brioche bun aromas elbow them out of the way for your attention. Palate: On the palate, the maple syrup notes are much more pronounced, and the high heat of this bourbon prickles your tongue a bit. It has a bold, slightly oily texture that’s punctuated by black pepper spice and ethanol, but once pricked, you’ll find that vanilla and maple sweetness on your tongue like a balm after a burn. Finish: The medium-length finish persists and continues the balancing act between prickly spice and sweet, approachable vanilla, oak, and maple tones. This is a seriously tasty pour. Bottom Line: While the experiment might seem gimmicky at first, who can ignore the allure of maple syrup-drizzled pancakes? You may be surprised to discover that this one isn’t anywhere near as cloying as Aunt Jemima’s finest (or other maple-finished bourbons, for that matter), but by eschewing overt sweetness and taking a more nuanced, decidedly bourbon-forward tack, NULU succeeds in artfully marrying their solid bourbon base with surprisingly satisfying secondary maturation casks. Old Carter American Whiskey Batch 15 ABV: ??%

Average Price: Coming soon? The Whiskey: Full disclosure: Old Carter American Whiskey Batch 14 isn’t even out yet, but both that batch and Batch 15 are in the final stages of being blended for production. That information comes directly from brand founder Mark Carter, who was kind enough to share both unreleased batches at an informal post-festival shindig hosted by Mr. Tubs. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich, robust butterscotch notes with an almost smoky undertone and a lot of dense oak notes that give it a stable backbone to build more sweetness off of. The butterscotch aroma feels freshly made, with some flaky pastry notes covered in burnt sugar as well.

Palate: The palate is darker than the nose indicated, with the butterscotch aroma becoming more of a caramel flavor on the tongue while waxy plum notes and cinnamon simmer underneath it all. The texture has no sharp edges, which is always impressive with American whiskey, which can cause some spiky notes to form if the components aren’t well blended. Finish: The finish just keeps on going. I mean, I took a lap around Mr. Tubs, saying hi to friends new and old, and by the time I sat down in front of my glass (erm…paper cup) again, I could still taste the caramelized sugar and oak. Bottom Line: This bourbon was another paper cup special, plucked straight out of Mark Carter’s trunk prior to an ad hoc tasting at the popular local haunt Mr. Tubs. Like all of Old Carter’s whiskey, this one is double oaked, bold, and flavorful, but though it follows a familiar track, this American whiskey release proves that the brand’s blends still have plenty of horsepower under the hood. Let’s hope that this one is released soon. Old Louisville 11-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Old Louisville is a rising brand brought to you by founder Amine Karaoud. Rock-solid rye, bourbons, and light whiskey are released under the Old Louisville banner, so it’s tough to pick a favorite, but their bourbon is a surefire bet. Tasting Notes: Nose: Some bourbons offer the appearance of boldness, usually courtesy of imbalanced oak tones that take over every other note, and then there are bourbons like this one that offer a matrix of tightly coiled aroma layers from red berries and toffee to milk chocolate and Brazil nuts. You should take the latter every time. Palate: The palate on this Old Louisville 11-Year Bourbon doesn’t disappoint either, as the densely packed flavor profile carries everything from the nose to your tongue and sizzles the center of it while those juicy red berry notes blossom on the periphery. The wood sugars are restrained, and that allows darker, sweet notes to be enhanced by the oak rather than trampled by it.

Finish: The finish is what will make you do a double take at the proof, as it lingers far longer than you would normally expect from a 106-proof bourbon. While you’re waiting for it to end, take note of the almond extract and sweet nuttiness that emerges. Bottom Line: Old Louisville’s 11-year offering is a surprising, full-flavored bourbon, which explains why the brand’s booth had so many repeat visitors throughout the weekend. While many people were stuck waiting in line for the legacy distilleries’ most allocated items, Old Louisville and others in the craft village were busy winning fans one pour at a time. Peerless Bourbon Finished In Cognac Casks ABV: 53.50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Peerless has been producing fantastic bourbon since filling its first barrel in the modern era back in 2015, and its finishing program has been spreading its wings in recent years. For this brand-new expression, they’ve taken their base sweet mash bourbon, which is always non-chill filtered, and finished it in premium cognac barrels for an undisclosed period of time. Tasting Notes: Nose: The cognac is well integrated on the nose, with dates and mocha modifying the bourbon slightly and elevating the toffee pudding and stewed apple notes. There are also aromas of raisins and sweet tobacco contributing to the overall pleasantness. Palate: The flavors of port wine, chocolate, and sweet tobacco stand out on the palate which further underlines the influence of the cognac cask. It has a velvety mouthfeel that goes a step beyond the very clean and lean texture of Peerless’ typical bourbon which makes this one well-worth consideration. Finish: On the finish the whiskey has moderate length and the toffee and red raisins persist along with dense oak tones, adding to the savoriness of each sip. Bottom Line: Peerless bourbon just keeps getting better, even without the benefit of a finishing cask. That said, the way they’re able to artfully combine their baseline bourbon with these assertive Cognac casks without allowing either participant to overpower the other deserves a ton of credit. Pensive Distilling Co. Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 55.5%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Pensive Distilling Co., based in Newton, Kentucky, has graduated from a popular restaurant and Kentucky Bourbon Trail destination to a fledgling distillery. While their impressively nuanced 100-proof, four-year offering is the pride and joy of brand ambassador Jeff Cole, it’s the nine-year, barrel-proof expression that will raise the eyebrows of most contemporary bourbon enthusiasts. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is lush and expansive, and it actually gives the impression of a slightly older bourbon. With chestnuts and caramel meeting earthier tones of oak, this is a nosing experience that will surely draw you in. Palate: Once on the palate, you first notice the incredibly creamy mouthfeel, which gently coats the front of your tongue and becomes even oilier as it rolls to the back of your palate. The flavors are well-developed and work harmoniously with one another to create a cohesive tasting experience. Finish: The lengthy finish is just as impressive as the viscous texture of this whiskey, with some of the sweeter tones of burnt caramel and wood sugars standing out, along with a touch of barrel char. Bottom Line: The remarkable creaminess across the palate of this bourbon, along with its long-lasting finish, are its two most attractive qualities. The fact that Pensive is putting out incredibly well-made bourbon that drinks well above its age statement is the brand’s most attractive quality. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Pursuit United’s Double Oaked Bourbon is the latest line extension from Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil, the guys behind the world’s most popular bourbon podcast, Bourbon Pursuit, and one of the most well-received upstart whiskey brands in the last few years: Pursuit United. The dynamic duo put together this blend and then subjected it to secondary maturation using custom 36-month seasoned French oak medium-toasted staves. Tasting Notes: Nose: With an initial whiff of butterscotch and marshmallow notes, this whiskey immediately gives off campfire vibes as the lighter, sweet notes control the overall impression of the nose.

Palate: With one sip, Pursuit’s Double Oaked Bourbon confirms the nose’s suspicions as the campfire vibes continue thanks to honeyed graham cracker, marshmallow, and butterscotch with a touch of grilled peach and youthful oak bringing it all together. Finish: The finish does bring a bit more stone fruit notes while cinnamon and vanilla custard carries through giving it moderate length with a lovely sweet and spice balance. Bottom Line: While Pursuit United’s Sherry Revere ryes have always been my jam, their work on the bourbon side has quickly left the realm of curious novelty to become a high-quality option for discerning drinkers. Make no mistake: Kenny and Ryan are as committed to their craft as anyone in the industry, and the rising star in their portfolio, this Double Oaked Bourbon, is ready for its close-up. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $550 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 15 is Wild Turkey’s latest age-stated release, and it’s gotten a lot of bourbon of the year hype. This expression is non-chill filtered, and given their track record, one can safely assume there’s bourbon even older than 15 years in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark oak tones and rich leather seize the room, along with medicinal cherry notes and milk chocolate. Woah, this is unmistakably well-aged bourbon whiskey. Burrow a little deeper into the glass, and your nose will bump into clove and cinnamon as the aroma of vanilla pod begins to blossom before a milk chocolate influence crests yet again. There’s also a faintly floral note reminiscent of roses to be found if you search hard enough. Palate: Black cherry covered in chocolate truffle dust hits the palate at first. This is distinctly different than, say, cherry cordials as there’s a ripeness to the fruit and an almost chalky textural component to the chocolate that sets it apart. On the second sip, one finds nougat, caramel, vanilla, and rich oak. While the nose gave the impression that this would be significantly over-oaked, the palate greatly alleviates those concerns as each of the calling cards of hyper-aging has its say without speaking over one another. A third sip invites a bit of herbal tea and allows you to appreciate the fluid mouthfeel of this whiskey.

Finish: The finish displays more black cherry, and now clove can be found in spades. The chocolate truffle dusting is more mute than it began on the palate, but it’s still present, and the ABV works perfectly here, serving to sizzle and lead to lip-smacking without ever overpowering or distracting you from the flavor every sip contains. It’s lengthy, balanced, and delicious. Bottom Line: With temperatures hitting 90 degrees at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, sipping on this high-heat delight from Russell’s Reserve was one way to fight fire with fire. This delicious treat was available courtesy of the BAXUS booth, where the gentlemen behind the table were offering rare pours, including some Wild Turkey from 1986, Blanton’s Green Label, and this contemporary classic. Wenzel Whiskey Rectifiers Rye 2 ABV: 57.2%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Wenzel Whiskey, hailing from Covington, Kentucky, is a small outfit putting out bespoke blends of bourbon and rye whiskey with unique twists. Their four-grain bourbon was a standout pour from the festival but this more traditional rye might just be the brand’s best. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you’re getting prototypical Indiana rye notes with some smoky mint, a bit of cedar, honey, and barrel char, contributing to the well-refined and welcoming, familiar aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, what stands out is how well-developed each of those notes is, displaying a fair bit of maturity compared to your typical youthful Indiana rye blends. The mouthfeel is gentle and absent any off notes, and by the time a spot of honey develops at midpalate you’re already smacking your lips in anticipation for the finish. Finish: The finish is fairly succinct, but the sweet and mint notes are joined by black pepper spice and a touch of caramel, which helps this one go down smoothly. Bottom Line: After being impressed by Wenzel’s creamy four-grain wheated bourbon, I had doubts that their rye could keep pace. Color me surprised. It’s no secret that rye has a tendency to develop richer flavors at a younger age than bourbon (particularly wheated bourbon) but with a high bar set thanks to that first expression, it was all the more enjoyable that Wenzel managed to clear them thanks to this tasty bottle of The Rectifiers 2 Rye. Wilderness Trail Master Distiller Selection Single Barrel Pick