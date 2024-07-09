We Tasted All 10 Four Roses Recipes & Ranked Them To Find The Best

Four Roses bourbon is famous for having two unique mashbills and five proprietary yeast strains, which they combine to create 10 different recipes. Well, pretty much as soon as they started bottling single barrels from each recipe, fans have been arguing over which one is the best. Each combination of mashbills B and E with yeast strains V, K, O, Q, and F creates a slightly different flavor profile with its fair share of admirers. Surprising fans, Four Roses recently announced that they would be adding two new mashbills to the mix. While doubling their flavor combinations is no small feat, in a recent conversation with Master Distiller Brent Elliott he stressed that the new mashbills have only just begun their life cycle in the past few months. That means we have years to go before we can actually taste those innovations. But, while we’re all excited about the potential of things to come, now is a great time to take stock of the 10 flavor dimensions Four Roses already produces. So how do you decipher each of those recipe codes? It’s actually pretty simple. The first letter is always O, indicating the source of distillation which is always Four Roses. The second letter designates the mashbill, which we’ve noted currently has two variations — B and E. The third letter is always S, indicating that the recipe is a straight bourbon. Finally, the last letter is to indicate which of the brand’s five yeast strains is in the recipe. Four Roses mashbill B is 60% corn, 35% rye, and 5% malted barley while mashbill E is 70% corn, 25% rye, and 5% malted barley. For future reference, new recipe 1 will be 52% corn, 43% rye, and 5% malted barley and new recipe 2 will be 85% corn, 10% rye, and 5% malted barley. When describing the characteristics of its proprietary yeast strains the brand describes them in this way: • V: Delicate fruit

• K: Slight spice

• O: Rich fruit

• Q: Floral essence

• F: Herbal notes One of the most common questions Brent Elliott is asked is which of those recipes is his favorite. While he’s always been reticent to answer, he did reveal to us that OESK and OESV are his favorites for blending. Proclaiming that the sweet spot for those recipes is between 12 and 16 years of age he believes those are the ideal base for Four Roses’ annual Limited Edition Small Batch Expression. “I think those are the core of what people expect from Four Roses,” Elliott said. Before we get to tasting, what exactly does Four Roses do with all of those recipes? Their Four Roses Bourbon, aged for a minimum of 5 years, features a blend of all 10 recipes. Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, aged for 6-7 years, features a blend of four recipes — OBSK, OBSO, OESK, and OESO. Four Roses Small Batch Select, also aged for 6-7 years, was an innovation that Brent Elliott himself introduced and it features a blend of six recipes — OBSV, OBSK, OBSF, OESV, OESK, and OESF. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon is, of course, always a single recipe. Finally, there are various limited edition offerings, and it should be noted that for the annual Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch there is always a different blend of well-aged bourbon from differing recipes.

Well… now I’m thirsty! With that primer out of the way, it’s time to crack open Four Roses’ recently-released Ten Recipe Tasting Experience so that we can taste and rank them from worst to best. As one last programming note, when these recipes are released as Four Roses Single Barrel they are bottled at cask strength, however, each of the samples in the tasting set is proofed down to 52% ABV which is the same proof as Four Roses Small Batch Select. Those of you hoping to create a cask-strength version of Four Roses’ flagship bourbon will still have to do so the old-fashioned way, by collecting a cask-strength single barrel from every recipe. You can purchase the full set here. 10. Four Roses Recipe: OBSQ ABV: 52% The Whiskey: Four Roses Recipe OBSQ is described as having “rye and light floral character” which makes perfect sense. Mashbill B is Four Roses’ current high-rye recipe and the “Q” yeast is said to have a floral essence. OBSQ is a recipe that is only available in Four Roses Single Barrel and Four Roses Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey cough drops, oak, and allspice steer the ship on this recipe, in that order. The rye spice is rather distinct here, and it has a slightly minty undertone with a touch of dark chocolate. The floral essence is also apparent, though the spice overtakes most of the saccharine sweetness. Palate: Honey is prominent here but it melds well with oak and finds an abundance of black pepper at midpalate that follows through on the finish. The balance is a bit off — remember this is a proofed-down single barrel and as such is prone to such a feature — but overall the flavor is a bit restrained as the top notes leave no room for any strong tertiary flavors. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is dry and there’s a touch of pink eraser that emerges. Texturally it’s a bit grainy which doesn’t complement the overtly floral character of the flavors that are left after each sip. Bottom Line: The OBSQ recipe when tasted blind was easily my least preferred of the group. I can certainly see the OBSQ recipe playing well in a blend, where it has an opportunity to support a sweeter and earthier base. However, this particular expression of the recipe just lacks the balance and depth of flavor necessary to shine on its own. 9. Four Roses Recipe: OBSF ABV: 52% The Whiskey: Four Roses’ OBSF recipe is said to have “delicate rye and mint” with high-rye mashbill B combined with the herbal tones from yeast strain F. The OBSF recipe was one of the components in Four Roses’ award-winning 2017 Al Young 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Small Batch. Tasting Notes: Nose: Surprisingly vegetal with dark chocolate, allspice, and lavender showing up in a major way. Herbal tea and spearmint are definitely at the core of this recipe but there are certainly some interesting accents, allspice chief among them, that help to elevate the nose of this whiskey.

Palate: Maple candy, honey, black pepper, and a surprising vegetal aspect reminiscent of radicchio come through. Talk about interesting. On another sip, the vegetal note identifies itself more overtly as mintiness and the mouthfeel is warming without being overwhelming. Finish: More minty flavors with a touch of clove, caramel, and barrel char begin to blossom on the finish. It has a medium length that works well with the overall flavor profile. Bottom Line: While the flavors in this OBSF expression aren’t as harmonious as I would like, several impressive notes work well on their own. OBSF is one of those recipes that distinctly knows what it is and does well to take you to its preferred destination from nose to palate and through the finish. While it may have placed ninth, this recipe is well above the OBSQ for me but just a hair behind the next recipe. 8. Four Roses Recipe: OESQ ABV: 52% The Whiskey: Four Roses’ OESQ recipe is described as having “delicate grains and floral character” combining the high-rye mashbill with the Q yeast’s floral essence. OESQ is a recipe that can only be experienced as a single barrel offering or in Four Roses Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Toffee and vanilla bean are immediately evident with a little leather and mocha that come wafting out of the glass soon thereafter. All told this is a dark, sweet nose that benefits from the added nuance that leather and mocha provide, with each of the aromas coming through distinctly with a good degree of refinement. Palate: The whiskey enters the mouth with an earthy impression as the flavors of nutmeg and dark chocolate lead the way. Add that to a touch of mocha and clove which causes it to give the impression of chalkiness that implores you to suck your teeth. This deft balance of semi-sweet chocolate and gentle, earthy baking spices just works. Finish: Caramel and toffee rise to the fore after chewing and savoring the whiskey. The finish also has a lot of black pepper and charred red pepper, adding to the overall ashen, grainy feel that works well with OESQ’s subtle sweetness. Bottom Line: OESQ has a well-defined identity of subtly sweet, earthiness that’s elegantly balanced. It’s not difficult to see why it might overpower a blend, which goes to explain why it’s not showcased in Four Roses Small Batch or Small Batch Select, but on its own, this recipe can reach some pretty high highs. Fun fact: OESQ was last featured in a Four Roses Small Batch Limited Edition in 2011. 7. Four Roses Recipe: OBSV ABV: 52% The Whiskey: The OBSV recipe from Four Roses showcases delicate fruit from the V yeast and rye spice thanks to the high-rye mashbill B. OBSV is notable for being the only recipe that goes into every single bottle of Four Roses Single Barrel — not to be confused with the cask strength Four Roses Single Barrel. OBSV is also a featured player in Small Batch Select and made a notable appearance in the 2008 Limited Edition Small Batch Mariage Collection. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of allspice and date syrup comes bursting out of the glass with formidable salted caramel and oak trailing in their wake. Some dried strawberries develop over a few spins of the wrist and continue to blossom alongside the appearance of some faint dark chocolate aromas.

Palate: Dense caramel comes barreling over the palate with cocoa powder contributing to the well-refined yet restrained sweetness in this pour. Unlike the chalky textural aspect of OESQ, this recipe shows an almost oily mouthfeel that works well with the abundance of sweetness in the whiskey. Lastly, notes of oak are evident as the whiskey travels further back on the palate, and a doughy aspect also begins to take root. Finish: More chocolate, again taking the form of cocoa powder, and oak develops on the back end of every sip. The finish also introduces a few dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg as well, pushing the complexity to another level and rewarding repeat sips. As those notes hang around with moderate length, one is left to savor the well-done medley. Bottom Line: OBSV is a robust bourbon recipe that’s clearly a crowd favorite for the fact that it checks the most boxes. High-rye bourbon recipes are popular for a reason, and this one is as representative of the category as they come, with just enough well-laid deviations from the norm to hold any connoisseur’s attention. 6. Four Roses Recipe: OESK ABV: 52% The Whiskey: Take a close look at Four Roses’ OESK recipe, high in corn with the “slight spice” yeast strain, because it is a sight to see. Want some proof? 12 of the last 14 Limited Edition Small Batch expressions have featured OESK in the blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Clove and nutmeg lead the way with this alluring nose while toffee can be found at the periphery flittering through the air. One word that comes to mind? Versatile. This OESK plays a lot of the traditional “bourbon aroma” hits and accents them with a slightly herbal tone and some gentle oak. Palate: Mellow baking spices come tumbling over the tongue at first with a lot of red apple, and candied ginger flowing soon thereafter. The mouthfeel on this OESK recipe is a bit quotidian but the punch of flavor that it packs with each sip is formidable, and the freshness of the fruit notes in particular is worth savoring. Finish: Features like white pepper, fresh Granny Smith apples, rich vanilla, and clove can be found on the finish of OESK. The baking spice is truly what punches through the most, leaving a slight tingling sensation behind. Bottom Line: Sure, all ten Four Roses recipes display some of the brand’s core elements but OESK is definitely one of the more middle-of-the-road expressions, and that’s meant in a good way. OESK is a winner in that it displays many of the hallmark mellow spice that Four Roses is known for as well as more classic bourbon notes like caramel, oak, and chocolate. 5. Four Roses Recipe: OBSO ABV: 52% The Whiskey: OBSO utilizes Four Roses’ low corn mashbill B and the rich fruit yeast strain and it can be found in cask-strength single barrels, Four Roses Bourbon, and Four Roses Small Batch. Tasting Notes: Nose: One of the more floral noses of the entire bunch, this expression of OBSO is full of lavender honey and bright cherry notes. With impressive barrel char gaining steam on the back end the aromas in this recipe are sweet and inviting without becoming perfume-like with the notes of barrel char serving to balance it all out.

Palate: A touch of coconut and tobacco leaf splash across the palate just before a bright cherry flavor — reminiscent of Luden’s cough drops becomes expressive at midpalate. Additionally, the oily texture and a faint indication of menthol come through and fuse well in concert with the coconut and tobacco leaf notes. Finish: The finish brings with it a fair bit of additional barrel char and toasted coconut along with a touch of clove that does a good job of corralling the sweet cherry flavor and curbing the floral aspect from the nose. Bottom Line: This recipe might lead heavily with the cherry notes but it’s everything buried underneath that makes it a winner, from the coconut to the menthol this is perhaps the recipe that best balances sweetness with more atypical flavors. While the nose is not particularly alluring, the palate springs to life and delivers a cornucopia of complexity that’s hard to beat. 4. Four Roses Recipe: OESF ABV: 52% The Whiskey: OESF is comprised of Four Roses’ high corn mashbill and “herbal notes” yeast strain. While it’s blended into Four Roses Bourbon, Four Roses Small Batch Select, and available in Four Roses cask-strength single barrels, it was only featured once in the Limited Edition Small Batch…way back in 2014. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is the nose for me among them all, with the aromas of clove and caramel beautifying the air alongside the faint scent of leather and well-aged oak with black cherry. The nose immediately invites you in and closes the door behind you, as I found myself hanging my nose over the glass for minutes after this was first poured. Palate: Oak and butterscotch candy combine with a distinct sugared apple note on the initial sip, with the liquid coming across a bit earthy and austere at first. On the second pass, those sweet notes begin to unfurl over your palate and seep into your senses with a mouth-coating viscosity and lip-smacking richness. Finish: Nutmeg and barrel char help to provide a mellow spice kick on the tail end with just a bit of apple cider encroaching on all that earthiness and keeping it in check throughout the moderately lengthy finish. Bottom Line: This is the earthiest recipe of the bunch with the most subdued sweetness, but it surprisingly works. I struggle to relegate any of these to merely being “blending recipes” but like the OESV, OESF strikes me as an ideal blending component despite its standalone beauty. That’s probably because while this recipe is a Jack of all trades, it’s also a master of none and thus suited for everyday drinking but doesn’t rise to the level of the final three. 3. Four Roses Recipe: OESV ABV: 52% The Whiskey: The OESV is notable in that it’s the highest percentage recipe in Four Roses Bourbon, providing the base for the brand’s flagship blend. Rye-forward while using the brand’s “bright grains” yeast, Master Distiller Brent Elliott cited it as one of his favorite recipes for incorporating in Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: With aromas emerging out of the glass like red berries, pear, sandalwood, allspice, and caramel this recipe hits yet another nail on the head. The fruit notes in particular are both hallmark Four Roses notes but also nuanced and offer a touch of variety with the trademark allspice note benefitting from the help of a little clove and sandalwood.

Palate: The palate on this OESV single barrel is grain forward with a bit of honeyed cornbread, clove, and that last bite into a pear core — the part that’s more bereft of sweetness. Taking a second pass you’ll notice that the allspice from the nose begins to creep in and it plays really well with the grain-forward flavors. The viscous texture is just the cherry on top, as that serves to carry each of the disparate flavors to the back of your molars where they cling for dear life. Finish: The lengthy finish introduces barrel char and dark chocolate chunks with more fresh pear to the party and they’re all welcome guests — who doesn’t love more chocolate? Bottom Line: Stop me if you’ve heard this before but this is yet another crowd-pleasing recipe in the Four Roses portfolio. Similar to OESF this OESV recipe checks a ton of boxes but it actually excels with regards to the mouthfeel and finish while delivering some of the refined distinct flavor notes that make Four Roses so enjoyable. 2. Four Roses Recipe: OESO ABV: 52% The Whiskey: Four Roses’ high corn mashbill meets their rich fruit yeast for this recipe. OESO is a component in Four Roses Bourbon and Small Batch bourbon but it also made an appearance in the Jim Rutledge 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Single Barrel back in 2007. Tasting Notes: Nose: Floral notes kick things off with rye spice and peanut brittle floating in soon after. As some slight smoke introduces itself there’s also a touch of dark chocolate which draws you in for deeper inhalation. Once you take that deep breath, more aromas like herbal tea and even some slight paprika will be there to greet you with open arms. Palate: Herbal tea and black pepper blast off on the palate with a lot of sweet, bright maraschino cherry flavors and a touch of honey. This is one for the sweet-toothers but the herbal tea notes are joined by a touch of menthol at midpalate which is a refreshing break in the middle of all those sugary notes. Finish: A few dashes of black pepper, cinnamon, apple chips, and gentle tannic tones form a ring around the sweet notes from the palate. With only a moderate length, it’s impressive that these new notes, and the addition of fresh clove, really put a bow on every sip, providing the perfect climax to OESO’s nuanced flavor profile. Bottom Line: OESO’s bright cherry notes really send this pour into the stratosphere but on your journey to outer space, it offers plenty of stars to see along the way. Peanut brittle, herbal tea, and menthol notes all make stunning appearances and the restrained finish allows the perfect amount of time for all of those disparate parts to pull themselves together and reach their full potential. 1. Four Roses Recipe: OBSK ABV: 52% The Whiskey: For the final stop on our 10-recipe tasting set, we’ve got Four Roses’ OBSK which is their high rye mashbill and their “slight spice” yeast. Tasting Notes: Nose: Oak, chocolate, and caramel fuse together to make a sort of bourbon Snickers bar on the nose. There’s faint allspice to be found and even a touch of lavender which does a great job of stealing some attention away from the stars of the show. Perhaps it’s the power of suggestion but after a few waves of the hand, there’s even the aroma of nougat coming through along with a heavy increase in the spice levels.