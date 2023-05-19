It’s already May and if you don’t have your summer plans settled already, what are you waiting for? The longer you wait to plan that summer road trip or vacation, the harder it will be to book hotels, rent cars, find flights, and everything else that goes into a good escape. While any number of sandy, sun-soaked beaches and majestic National Parks are perfect for a summer trip, we prefer our vacations to have at least one stop (if not three) at a brewery.

Heck, we’d honestly prefer to plan a whole road trip around beer. Summer was made for refreshing, frosty brews, right?

Whether you’re a fan of pilsners, IPAs, and all manner of stouts or random sour beers, a weekend getaway to a brewery or two is exactly what you need to start summer 2023 the right way. And instead of throwing a dart at a map of the United States and hoping you land somewhere with a brewery with remotely palatable beers (though… you likely would!), why not visit one of the most iconic, beloved, and highly-rated breweries in the country?

We’re talking about the bucket list breweries that you’ve always wanted to visit. The kinds of places beer fans flock to in order to get hard-to-grab limited releases and classic, beloved brews. And the best news? Regardless of where you live, there’s probably at least one of these within easy driving distance from you.

Hill Farmstead Brewery – Greensboro Bend, Vermont

Arguably the most respected brewery in the country, Hill Farmstead is worth a trip (especially in the summer). Who wouldn’t want to visit Vermont in the summer, right? Especially when there’s beer involved. Founded in 2010 on Shaun E. Hill’s family farm in the sprawling Vermont hills, this iconic brewery is serving up pretty much every style imaginable and expertly crafting each one. Try a hazy IPA, farm ale, sour beer, or a crisp pale ale on a hot summer day. This brewery has something for everyone.

What to drink:

There’s something for everyone at Hill Farmstead. Honestly, try everything. But we suggest Aber (New England-style IPA), Susan (American IPA), and Arthur (saison).

3 Floyds Brewing Co. – Munster, Indiana

Don’t even think about driving through Indiana without stopping on your way to Chicago. That’s because this Midwest state is home to one of the most highly-rated breweries in the country: 3 Floyds. Founded in 1996 in Munster, Indiana by Mike Floyd and his two sons Nick and Simon, it’s known for IPAs, pale ales, barrel-aged stouts, and many seasonal and limited-edition gems. They offer brewery tours every other Saturday. It takes about an hour and includes a 6-ounce sample glass and tastes of various beers including those in their pilot system.

What to drink:

You can’t stop by 3 Floyds without trying its iconic Zombie Dust pale ale. But don’t forget to try its award-winning wheat beer Gumballhead and any of its limited-edition, hard-to-find beers.

Russian River Brewing Company – Santa Rosa, California

When it comes to bucket list breweries, there are few more beloved than Russian River Brewing. You might not realize it, but Russian River was actually founded in 1997 by Korbel Champagne Cellars. Located in Sonoma County, California, the wine company moved on from the business and transferred it to head brewer Vinnie Cilurzo who, in the years since has created some of the highest-rated beers (especially IPAs) of all time. Stop by the brewpub in Santa Rosa for some tasty brews and equally delicious food. You can also purchase tickets to take a guided tour and enjoy a tasting at the brewery itself.

What to drink:

If you don’t visit when one of the big-name beers is released, you’re likely not going to find any available. Regardless, Russian River has a slew of great options including Blind Pig IPA, STS Pils, and the hoppy, West Coast classic Pliny the Elder.

Brewery Ommegang – Cooperstown, New York

If you live in NYC, there’s a fair chance you’ll already find yourself in the idyllic Central New York town of Cooperstown this summer anyway. It’s a quaint, picturesque town filled with artisanal shops and restaurants. It’s also home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. After you’ve strolled through the town, take a short trip to nearby Brewery Ommegang. It’s the closest thing to an authentic Belgian-style brewery you’ll find in the US. Visit the brewery to attend a concert or simply pop in and visit their taproom to try traditional Belgian-style beers and American favorites.

What to drink:

Ommegang makes many amazing beers, but we suggest trying Rare Vos (an amber ale with orange peel, grains or paradise, and coriander), Witte (wheat beer), and Gnommegang (Belgian-style blonde ale).

Toppling Goliath Brewing – Decorah, Iowa

If you only think of Iowa because of “Field of Dreams,” one trip to Toppling Goliath in Decorah will change that. Founded in 2009 by Clark and Barbara Lewey, it’s well-known for barrel-aged beers and IPAs. Take a tour of the brewery, and visit the taproom for a flight (or two) of different beers, but save some time for some hiking, kayaking, and fly-fishing. While your destination might be a brewery, the area is well-known for its outdoor activities.

What to drink:

No trip to Toppling Goliath is complete without imbibing the hazy, juicy Pseudo Sue IPA, Dorothy’s New World Lager, or one of its many seasonal and rotating beers.

Surly Brewing Co – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota is one of the best states to visit in the summer (not so much during the winter). The “Land of 10,000 Lakes” and when you’re done boating, fishing, kayaking, or lazily lounging in an inner tube, you’ll want to stop by Surly Brewing in Minneapolis. Visit the beer hall or Surly Pizza. You’ll find thirty rotating taps of Surly beers (yes, thirty). Tours of the brewery are also available on Saturdays and Sundays.