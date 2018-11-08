Pexels/Uproxx

Halloween has been over for more than a week. That means the holidays aren’t far behind. This is bad news for budget home bartenders, especially anyone severely lacking in the booze department. In the weeks ahead, there will be a lot of entertaining to do, and if you’re not ready everyone will feel it.

If you don’t want your guests to leave wondering why you only have plastic handles of bottom shelf spirits for their holiday cocktail creations, you’d better take a look at what our favorite bartenders have to say about the best high-value booze. Check out their go-to bang-for-your-buck bottles before you start hosting. From rye, to bourbon, to mezcal, to Amari, to gin, to vodka, they’ve got you covered.

Old Overholt Rye Whiskey – $17

Sam Cable, head bartender at P.S. Speakeasy in Kansas City

“I talk about Old Overholt all the time. It’s cheap in price, but not in flavor. Works in a Manhattan or a Horsefeather; it even works by itself surprisingly well.”