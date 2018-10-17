Getty Images/Uproxx

Rye whiskey has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent years. But what do we actually know about this less-hyped spirit? The rules for distilling it resemble those of bourbon whiskey, with a different mash bill. Bourbon must be made with at least 51% corn, while rye must be made with at least 51% rye (it often also contains corn, as well as malted barley). It’s spicier and more robust than its bourbon counterpart and is perhaps more well-suited for fall imbibing because of these qualities.

The recent popularity of rye has led to a wave of new options in the marketplace. To figure out the best rye whiskeys to try this fall, we asked our friends behind the bar. Who would know better than them? You can check out all of their choices below. As always, if you don’t see your favorite brand, let us know in the comments.

Jack Daniel’s Rye

Will Benedetto, cocktail curator at In Good Company in New York City

“Depends on what you want to do with your rye! For mixing into cocktails, I’ve really been enjoying Jack Daniel’s Rye. It behaves much differently than most ryes but compliments a number of other spirits and mixers. For sipping, I’m a huge fan of Rittenhouse Rye.”