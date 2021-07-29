In recent years, Canada has shed some of its lingering whisky stigmas. Historically speaking, Canada has been most commonly associated with some not-so-great blends. While the country has been producing high-quality whisky for decades, the world didn’t seem to notice until Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye was named as the “world’s best whisky” in the 2016 edition of Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible. Flash forward to 2021 and another Canadian whisky — Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye — was named as the “world’s best whisky” in the same publication. This brings us to one of the most confusing aspects of Canadian whisky — the word “rye.” At some point, Canadian distillers began using rye in their mash bills to add a peppery element. This led to Canadian whisky being referred to as “rye whisky” even though all the expressions in question didn’t necessarily fit the criteria of American rye (>50% rye in the mash bill). Today, some drinkers still use “rye whisky” to refer to the spirit, regardless of the amount of rye included. It’s confusing, to say the least. To make things even more tangled, there actually are a fair number of Canadian whiskies that fit the criteria of a classic rye whisky.

Part 1: The Taste For this blind taste test, I picked eight of the most well-known Canadian rye whiskies and ranked them on flavor alone. As always, there were a few surprises. Here’s the lineup I settled on: Canadian Club 100% Rye

J.P. Wiser’s Triple Barrel Rye

Pendleton 1910 Rye

Long Stock & Barrel 16

Masterson’s 10 Year Straight Rye

Lot No. 40 Rye

Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Let’s do this thing! Taste 1: Tasting Notes: The nose is totally complex with scents of dried cherries, raisins, candied orange peels, caramel, and slight spice. When I sipped it, I found flavors of clove, cinnamon, toffee, vanilla beans, slight floral notes, and spicy rye at the end. I really enjoyed this whisky for its complexity of flavors and lasting rye spice. Taste 2: Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this whisky’s nose. There are notable aromas of vanilla beans, sweet malts, and a nice wallop of spicy rye. From there, I got flavors of butterscotch, oak, dried fruits, and more white pepper. The finish is clean and perfectly spicy. Taste 3: Tasting Notes: The nose is a bit light. Maybe I expect too much from a rye whisky, but all I noticed were scents of oak, cinnamon, and just a hint of vanilla. No pepper to be found. The palate featured flavors of brown sugar, more oak, and toasted vanilla beans. The finish is all cracked black pepper. Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The nose is surprisingly bland for a rye whisky. There’s a hint of vanilla and oak, but not much else. Sipping it revealed some butterscotch and more vanilla, and a pretty bold kick of peppery rye. This is definitely a whisky for fans of peppery rye as it’s definitely center stage.

Taste 5: Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with aromas of caramel corn, vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, candied pecans, and a slight hint of pepper. The palate reveals hints of sweet honey, chocolate fudge, butterscotch, cooking spices, and a nice spicy, peppery kick at the very close. Taste 6: Tasting Notes: The first aromas I noticed were mint, caramel, dried cherries, and sweet grains. Sipping it revealed slight oak, buttery caramel, dried fruits, and a very slight hint of cracked black pepper at the very end. It’s complex, well-balanced, and mellow. Taste 7: Tasting Notes: The nose was so fragrant I had to go back multiple times to find dried fruits, honey, buttercream frosting, fresh mint, and a spicy backbone. Drinking it, I found flavors of maple candy, almond cookies, butterscotch, and nice, gentle, peppery rye spice. This is an exciting whisky that will require multiple samplings. Taste 8: Tasting Notes: Now, this is a spicy nose. I noticed scents of cloves, cinnamon, cracked black pepper, caramel, and dried fruits. Sipping it brought out fruity flavors, raisins, buttery caramel, vanilla, and a nice finish of sweet fruits and slight-peppery rye. Part 2: The Ranking Things get wild and wacky when you do a blind taste test. This, in particular, is why I consider them to be the best possible way to rank whisky.

8) Canadian Club 100% Rye (Taste 4) ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20 The Story: Canadian Club is most known to modern drinkers as the whisky Don Draper enjoyed on Mad Men. This expression from the well-known brand definitely isn’t the same one enjoyed by the ad man. Made with a mash bill of 100% rye grown in Alberta, this is spicy, peppery whisky for fans of super-bold, rye-based whiskies. Bottom Line: This is a fairly aggressive whisky. While there are notes of sweet vanilla and buttery caramel, the spicy, cracked black pepper flavor takes center stage — I wish it was slightly more well-balanced. 7) Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye (Taste 3) ABV: 45%

Average Price: $32 The Story: Crown Royal is well-known for its high-quality blended whiskies. Its award-winning Northern Harvest Rye is a blend made with 90% rye grain. It’s well-known for its mix of spicy rye and gentles sweetness that make it well-suited for slow sipping or mixing into your favorite cocktails. Bottom Line: This whisky is reasonably well-balanced but actually lighter on the rye spice than I would have hoped. It’s definitely a good sipper though — especially if you’re not trying to get knocked out by black pepper. 6) Masterson’s 10 Year Straight Rye (Taste 6) ABV: 45%

Average Price: $75 The Story: This straight rye whisky is made using a mash bill of 100% rye from the Pacific Northwest. This Calgary-produced whisky is aged for ten years in American oak barrels. The result is a nuanced, spicy, complex whisky that deserves to be sipped straight.