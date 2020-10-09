We Had Bartenders Pick The Best Canadian Whiskeys For Fall 2020

Perhaps when you think of Canadian whisky, your mind doesn’t travel beyond the likes of Crown Royal and Don Draper’s favorite brand, Canadian Club. But there’s a whole world of high-quality whiskeys north of the border just waiting to be discovered. This is especially evident in 2020, thanks to one lesser-known brand that’s seen a lot of press of late. In a move that definitely raised some eyebrows, a Canadian whisky was named “World Whisky of the Year” in the Jim Murray Whisky Bible. Since then, the whisky scribe has come under fire for his allegedly sexist, certainly sexually charged spirit descriptions. Regardless, Murray’s selection of Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye is certainly a testament to the expression’s quality. “It is a bold and earthy whisky with notes of banana, toffee, and light spice,” says Jackie Keogh, bartender at The Lobby Bar at Four Seasons Resort in Orlando. “Alberta Distillery whisky may not be commonly found in the U.S., but it’s of such high quality that it’s is used in the Whistle Pig 10 year. If you are seeking a new and bold adventure for your palate, then this is the whisky to try.” After you try the Alberta rye, you’re sure to crave more suggestions from our northern neighbors. To help in that aim, we asked a few bartenders for help. Check their picks for the best Canadian whiskeys to discover this fall below.

Gooderham & Worts Four Grain Whisky View this post on Instagram Keeping it Canadian! #gooderhamandworts #whisky #fourgrain A post shared by Rick Baines (@baines.rick) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT Peter Fielder, bartender at Wingtip Club in San Francisco Gooderham & Worts Four Grain Whisky. Because it has been recently released in the U.S., the mash bill includes rye and wheat (rarely seen together) and the higher 88 proof gives it substance. Black Velvet 8 Year View this post on Instagram #Замороженный#BLACKVELVET8#1450₽# A post shared by boris_2803_dutyfree (@boris_2803_dutyfree) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:20pm PST Karla Green, bartender at ON3 in Louisville, Kentucky Black Velvet 8 year is an aged Canadian whisky worth checking out. Black Velvet is a household name in the whisky world, but even I, a two-decade veteran in hospitality, was shocked to learn they had an aged expression. This blended whisky is surprisingly smooth, and, yes, velvety. As I’ve expanded my taste buds, I’ve become more curious and also impressed at the quality of “priced-right” labels.