Bartenders Tell Us The Best Canadian Whisky To Drink This Winter

Canada doesn’t get as much respect as it deserves when it comes to whisky. Besides Crown Royal or Don Draper’s go-to whisky, Canadian Club, the country didn’t really make much of an impact on the world whisky scene — at least not in the U.S. But, times have changed and Canada is beginning to be known for its whisky.

In order to fully understand Canadian whisky, you need to know a few things. First, “Canadian” whisky is made in Canada (obviously). Second, it’s likely a blend of different whiskies made from various grains, the most prevalent of which is corn (like bourbon) and then rye (also like bourbon). In fact, due to the addition of rye grains back in the day, the terms “rye” and “Canadian whisky” have become interchangeable whether or not the whisky is made with rye in the mash bill or not. We understand this is truly confusing. But Canada plays by its own rules. And, yes, our friendly neighbors to the north don’t use the “e” since their whisky-making history aligns with Scotch whisky while the U.S. whiskey-making history aligns with Irish whiskey.

Jef Tate, bartender at Janitor’s Closet in Chicago enjoys the smooth, complexity of Canadian whisky. “The aroma of warm bread on a cold day is magical,” Tate tells to UPROXX and then continues, “it’s sweet and spicy with a little citrus zest makes it a joy to sip neat or enjoy in a cocktail.”

Since we’re pretty new the Canadian whisky game, we thought it would only be fair to get the scoop from the experts. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to Canadian whisky to drink this winter.