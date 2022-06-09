Spending a few hundred dollars on a bottle of rye whiskey feels a tad absurd. Yet, it’s not out of the ordinary for rye lovers with cash to burn. Expensive and rare whiskeys have been around for ages. Today, you pay a hefty price for one-of-a-kind rarities that you may never see again. And that’s exactly what Chicken Cock Cotton Club Rye Whiskey Aged 20 Years is.

Chicken Cock — which, let’s face it, is a hilarious name for anything, let alone a whiskey — has dug deep into select stocks of a Canadian distillery and found a few barrels of 20-year-old rye whiskey to build a bespoke and very rare expression around. That’s pretty much Chicken Cock’s whole vibe. They have standard releases of both rye and bourbon in their throwback 1920s apothecary bottles and then a long list of very limited and rare releases of barrels that we will never see again.

The release I’m reviewing below dropped at the very end of last year and kind of flew under the radar. Part of that is that Chicken Cock is fairly new, even though it’s a revival brand. Another part is that Canadian whiskey hasn’t caught on in the U.S. quite as much as it should have… yet. For now, it’s mostly being built into American brands — Barrell, WhistlePig, Cotton Club — and not finding its own footing outside of those labels really. That’s a shame but, hey, at least we still get to drink the tipple from Canada even if it is under a U.S. company’s branding.

Okay, enough preamble, let’s jump into what’s in this bottle.

Also Read: The Top Five Rye Whiskey from the Last Six Months on UPROXX