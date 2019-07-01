iStockphoto

This Thursday is the 4th of July, a day for celebrating the birth of our nation by eating ribs, drinking American whiskeys, and filling the skies with rippling blooms of exploding sparks. But before we celebrate our independence from England, we should pay tribute to our friendly neighbors to the north. Get hyped, because it’s Canada Day!

Canada Day is a celebration of everything Canadian. From Ryan Reynolds to maple syrup, toques to Tim Horton’s, and Nanaimo Bars to Don Cherry, everything gets its due on Canada Day. Technically, the holiday was created to celebrate the anniversary of the date in 1867 when the three British colonies of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia Voltron-ed into one British Dominion that we all lovingly refer to as Canada.

To celebrate this important date, we decided the time is right to embrace Canadian whiskies — so we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their most-beloved bottles from north of the border.

Crown Royal Whisky

Jarhn Blutstein, beverage director at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk, New York

I always have and always will have a very special place in my heart for Crown Royal. It brings me back to a great story on a steamy summer night spent at the oldest watering hole in New Orleans, Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop. It involves a knife, a homeless veteran, Crown Royal, and ends with an emotional embrace. It is too long a story to tell in this forum but if you come to see me on a slow night at Gurney’s Star Island I will take you back to that fateful first eve I spent on Bourbon Street.