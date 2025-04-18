This year’s 4/20 celebration lands on Easter Sunday, so if you’ve ever had dreams of getting high with the Easter Bunny (or at the very least, receiving some really great treats in your Easter basket) this is your only chance to do so until 2031. Imagine what sort of world we’ll be in six years from now — will people even be smoking weed or we’ll we get our highs downloaded directly to our brains? We don’t have answers to that question, but it’ll give you something to think about this Sunday when you’re fully baked and looking to get into a very long conversation filled with impossible-to-answer hypotheticals. What we do have for you is a highly (pun-intended) curated list of great cannabis products. From flower to vapes to edibles, these are the products we stand behind for an awesomely lit 4/20.

Flower Jars and Joints A Golden State — Moonbeam Price: $55 Here’s Why We Love It: After a long day of smoking sativas and smashing edibles, you’re going to need a good wind-down strain at the end of the night that’ll whisk you into a euphoric sleep state. We can’t think of a better pick than A Golden State’s Moonbeam. A cross-breed between legendary strains Purple Pineapple and Rainbow Belts 2.0, Moonbeam has a sweet and fruity smell and flavor with hints of pine, and a touch of citrus tart that translates to a mind-melting, body buzzing high that feels designed for ultimate relaxation. If you’re looking for a relaxing a chill experience that’ll still give you a pretty strong head high, Moonbeam is your strain.

Cannabiotix — Cereal Milk Price: $55 Here’s Why We Love It: If we had to pick just one cannabis strain, a desert island pick that we’re stuck with for life, undoubtedly it would be Cannabiotix’s Cereal Milk. A strain I always have on hand personally, this hybrid THC-packed (29%-33%) premium bud features a mix of earthy spicy notes, citrus, and cinnamon, making it an ideal option for vapes and bongs where you can enjoy a full flavor experience. Cereal Milk is rich in the terpenes limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, resulting in a high that is relaxing, euphoric, and stress-busting, without weighing you down like heavier indica strains. 710 Labs — Persy Doink Price: $30 Here’s Why We Love It: We’re of the mind that the best joints are the ones you roll yourself, but if you don’t have those skills (or the necessary tools), picking up a pre-roll is the next best thing and if we had to single out just one brand who is doing it right, it would be 710 Labs. The Persy Doink features 710’s flower embedded with a layer of hash rosin, perfectly wrapped and tipped off with a rotini noodle. That last part my give you pause and seem like a gimmick, but trust us, once you smoke out of a noodle-tipped joint, you’ll never go back — it offers the perfect structural integrity, and smokes passes through its corkscrew shape perfectly. 710 Labs makes products with stoners in mind and we love them for that.

Edibles & Drinkables Flower Union Artisan Gummies — Boost (Lindsay Lohan) Price: $30 Here’s Why We Love It: Flower Union’s Artisan Gummies are separated into five sub-categories: Boost, Create, Balance, Unwind, and Recover, each utilizing strains that have been selected to satisfy the desired effect. For this 4/20, we’re going to strongly suggest you go with Boost. Our thinking is that you’re going to want a powerful fast-acting edible to kick off a full day of partaking in our favorite habit, and Boost will get you there. Each tin comes with 10 gummies which feature 10MG of THC per gummy, allowing you to easily control how high you want to get. We’ve sampled the Lindsay Lohan strain, which gave us a clear-headed energetic high that provided feelings of euphoria without pushing us into couch-lock.

Nowadays Cherry THC Infused Drink Price: $68.99 Here’s Why We Love It: Nowadays is a THC-infused beverage company launched in spring 2023 with the stated aim to “put a new spin on drinking.” We’ve been digging their standard lineup for a while now, and their last limited edition — a Cranberry flavored alternative — was one of our favorites from late last year. However, this new, limited-time cherry-flavored expression (5mg per 1.5oz serving) might be their tastiest release yet. Off Duty Cannabis Shot Price: $45 Here’s Why We Love It: Off Duty is billed as a universal cannabis shot. That means the unflavored liquid comes in pocket-friendly packets intended to provide a micro-dose on the go, capable of being taken on its own or dropped into any beverage you choose. With effects taking hold in 20 minutes or less, it’s a great option (5mg THC: 5mg CBD per serving) to have on hand when out and about.

WYNK Seltzer + THC Price: $24.99 (6-pack) Here’s Why We Love It: WYNK is one of our favorite canned THC options on the market today. They offer seven different flavors and a range of doses, starting with their 2.5mg THC: 2.5mg CBD seltzers, moving up to their 5mg THC: 5mg CBD options, and topping out with their latest lineup of lemonade flavors, offered exclusively with a 10mg THC infusion. We personally love the 5mg THC & 5mg CBD Black Cherry Fizz flavor, but for more of a kick, the brand-new 10mg THC-only Lemonade flavor is the way to go. Wims! Pocket-Tonic Ginger Lime Price: $32

Here’s Why We Love It: Wims! Pocket Tonic is another on-the-go cannabis drink mixer that encourages you to “snap, squeeze, stir!” The 4mg THC: 4mg CBD micro-dose packets are easy to travel with (they come in a convenient case that holds up to 10 sachets), and the Ginger Lime flavor is ideal for elevating just about any drink. Accessories