The 2024 UPROXX Ultimate Whiskey Christmas Gift Guide

Wolverine Men's 1000 Mile x Old Rip Van Winkle Batch IV Boot Price: $425 Wolverine makes some awesome and incredibly durable boots, and this collaboration with one of the world's most sought-after whiskey brands brings a cool factor that's almost impossible to pass up for any bourbon enthusiast. Sleek design elements include an ultrafine Old Rip Van Winkle logo on the tongue that pops against the premium leather on these boots. Jim Beam "Bourbon" Sweater and Homestead Hat Price: $65 Sweater, $20 Hat Jim Beam's merch shop is full of cool designs that either lean into the classic Americana of the brand or showcase more general, bourbon-adjacent designs. For example, this "Bourbon" crewneck is a perfect gift regardless of any whiskey lover's brand loyalty, while the homestead hat leans into the chic-minded enthusiast while boldly featuring the Jim Beam logo. Use code "Holiday20" for 20% off until January 1st (this is not an affiliate link). The Glenlivet Speyside Meets Stateside Holiday Collection Price: $76 Having one's own tartan print design is a rite of passage, and it makes perfect sense for Glenlivet to endeavor to create its own. The design is even more remarkable thanks to the fact it was created in collaboration with Lochcarron of Scotland, the world's leading manufacturer of authentic Scottish tartan. The collection includes a tartan bucket hat and scarf, a bottle of Glenlivet 12-Year-Old Scotch, and more.

Michter's Pot Still Silk Tie Price: $150 Being the best-dressed at any whiskey-centric event is easy when you've got accessories that lean into the aesthetic. With this Italian-made, 100% silk tie from Michter's, you'll be nailing the look with a subtle flex that indicates you're in-the-know without trying too hard. Whiskey Gear For Gift Giving Buffalo Trace x Bettinardi Putters & Head Covers Price: $90 Putter Head Covers, $900 Bettinardi x Buffalo Trace Putter This exemplary luxury gift weds whiskey and golf, making it a fantastic purchase for either yourself or the golf-loving bourbon enthusiast in your life. The high-quality headcovers and premium putters sport Buffalo Trace and Bettinardi branding. Bull in China Ultimate Cocktail Set With Barback Pack – Fully Loaded Version Price: $200 "Weighing at just under 9 pounds and filled with 12 amazing quality bar tools, this is everything the professional bartender, aspiring bartender, or home enthusiast could ask for."

So goes the pitch for Bull in China's useful and incredibly well-thought-out barback backpack, and we couldn't agree more. With a mixing glass, weighted shaker set, two different barspoons, jiggers, plus much more, you'll have everything you need to take your at-home entertaining game to the next level or hone your own bartending skills should you choose to mix up a few cocktails for yourself. Aged and Ore Bottle Flight Price: $38 These travel sets are an absolute staple in the enthusiast community thanks to their utter convenience and cool design. Aged and Ore's Bottle Flight Set allows you to take your favorite pours on the go, and thanks to the fact they're TSA-approved, you can even bring the complete set (yes, even with whiskey in them) with you in carry-on luggage for actual flights. Liquid Ministry Travel Bags x Sample Bottles Price: Bag $30, Sample Bottle Set Of 12 $15-$30 Liquid Ministry is another must-have for every whiskey enthusiast, thanks to their brand-new convenient travel bags, which solve the problem of bringing your favorite pours wherever you go. Additionally, because the spirit of sharing permeates the whiskey space, Liquid Ministry's sample bottles are simply the best in the industry. They are perfect for display at home or gift-giving if you're looking to share your favorite pours with friends on the go. WhistlePig x Solo Stove CampStock Campfire Kit Price: $200 Released earlier this year, WhistlePig's collaboration with Solo Stove is one of those joint ventures that quietly makes so much sense it's surprising that it hadn't happened sooner. By marrying Solo Stove's ultra-convenient portable stoves with WhistlePig's award-winning liquid, the two created an exciting kit you'll want to have on hand for camping trips when spring comes back and a whiskey you'll want to enjoy all year long.

*Bonus* Louis Vuitton Boîte Cocktail Monogram Macassar Canvas Price: $25,900 We're throwing this one in just for fun, as most people would be much better served grabbing our utilitarian suggestions above. But if you're truly looking to make a splash (and a cocktail), then we thought it would be worth it to point you in the direction of the most high-end portable cocktail trunk that money can buy. Of course, if mobility and money are of no concern, there's also the Louis Vuitton Malle Cocktail Trunk, which can be yours for a tidy sum of $161,000. Must-Buy Whiskeys For Enthusiasts Glenfiddich 1959 Price: Priceless Admittedly, this whiskey is reserved for a specific, well-heeled clientele in search of truly unattainable whiskey. This exclusive single-barrel expression debuted during Glenfiddich's announcement of their partnership with Aston Martin during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and UPROXX was on hand to give it an early taste alongside a gaggle of celebrities, supermodels, and influencers. Spoiler alert: the 65-year-old whiskey in this bottle is phenomenal. To any interested parties, head to the link above to learn more. Premier Drams Bourbon And Rye Price: Bourbon $200 Rye $200 Premier Drams has been taking the American whiskey world by storm since officially launching earlier this year. These two expressions have our head whiskey expert's stamp of approval, having selected both a single barrel of bourbon and rye from the rising brand. We've reviewed these bottles elsewhere, but here's the lowdown — low-proof, cask-strength whiskey from Bardstown, Kentucky's most elusive distillery. Will it be a hit with your family or estate this holiday season? (Hint, hint) We think so.

Stauning Danish Whisky Sherry Cask Finish Rye US Limited Edition Price: $75 Stauning Danish Whisky has quietly established itself as a respected player on the world whiskey stage. Stauning's new, US-exclusive limited edition, a sherry cask-finished Danish rye whisky, is ready to turn heads here in America. Stauning finished its award-winning Danish rye whiskey for the release in a parcel of hand-selected Pedro Ximénez PX and Palo Cortado Sherry casks from Jerez, Spain, giving it a jammy-berry flavor that's perfect for the holidays. Stranahan's Mountain Angel 12-Year Colorado Single Malt Whiskey Aged In Port Wine Casks Price: $100 Stranahan's Mountain Angel release has been topping "best American Single Malt" lists for a while now, but new for 2024 is an updated 12-year age statement, the expression's highest ever. With primary aging taking place in port wine casks, this incredibly flavorful American Single Malt whiskey from the category's vanguard distillery is said to be made from four simple ingredients: "Colorado barley, proprietary yeast, the purest Rocky Mountain spring water, and patience." Bhakta 2005 Bourbon Price: $1,000 The latest release from Bhakta, the irreverent brand bringing the complex flavor profile of Armagnac to American palates, is their most premium bourbon expression to date. The 19-year-old whiskey is housed in Bhakta's signature bottle and presented in an elegant, hand-crafted box, giving it a luxurious feel that's only bested by the taste of the liquid itself. This is sumptuous stuff reserved for serious whiskey aficionados.

*Bonus* New Riff Single Barrel Price: Inquire Here One of the priciest gift suggestions on our list, for only the most serious of whiskey enthusiasts, why buy a bottle when you can buy a whole barrel? New Riff is one of the many brands that offer private buyers the opportunity to select and purchase their very own single barrel of whiskey, be it rye or bourbon, and have it bottled on their behalf. It may not fit under the Christmas tree, but it will definitely bring good cheer to any whiskey lover in your life. Holiday-Themed Drinks Hotel Tango x Swiss Miss 'Shmallow Bourbon Whiskey Price: $40 What happens when you combine the most beloved hot chocolate brand on the market with the rich flavor of Hotel Tango bourbon? This limited edition bourbon whiskey with artificial and natural flavors dubbed 'Shmallow is born. With natural vanilla and marshmallow flavors bolstering the underlying bourbon, this festive drink will fit right in with your holiday celebrations this year. Jim Beam Winter Reserve Bourbon Price: $38 Jim Beam's new Winter Reserve Bourbon, themed for the holiday season, arrived right on time earlier this fall. Aged for six years and finished in two toasted barrels, this limited edition release is full of warm cinnamon spice and roasted marshmallow flavors. If an ugly sweater isn't enough to warm you up when the weather outside is frightful, a full glass of this delicious whiskey will do the trick.

Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream Liqueur Price: $25 The bourbon cream market is an enchanting world to discover every winter, and though sub-par big names dominate it, there's one in the bunch that's quietly better than them all: Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream Liqueur. Formerly a distillery-only release, this expression can now be bought far and wide thanks to the wonders of e-commerce, and it should be at the top of your wishlist whenever the temperature drops and you feel a chill in the air. Five Farms Single Batch Irish Cream Liqueur Price: $30 Made with the finest single-batch cream and Irish whiskey from the County Cork, Five Farms is a true farm-to-glass operation. As mentioned above, the drinks market is inundated with admittedly popular but ultimately average spiked creams, but for a high-quality alternative that will blow all of those big names out of the water, you should grab a few bottles of Five Farms this Christmas. High West Midwinter Night's Dram Price: $150 High West's most coveted annual release, Midwinter Night's Dram, has a cult following in the whiskey world, and for good reason. While it isn't produced with any groundbreaking methods, it remains the single most recognizable wine-finished rye whiskey in America and has a flavor profile that has often been called "Christmas in a glass." What bottle could be better than this one for holiday enjoyment? Whiskey Discovery Sets Bruichladdich x Butcher Box Collaboration Price: $175 Cheers & Chops Box, $285 Scotch & Sear Box This cool collaboration makes whiskey discovery fun by pairing some of the finest whiskey in the world, Bruichladdich's Classic Laddie and Port Charlotte 10, with a premium selection of meat from Butcher Box. The mouth-watering blend of surf and turf options includes lobster tails, sablefish, sea scallops, bacon, filet mignon, ribeyes, and sockeye salmon.

High Wire Distilling Discovery Pack Price: $40 High Wire Distilling is making some of the most interesting bourbons outside of Kentucky right now, and to fully explore their range, they've put together this handy discovery 3-pack for enthusiasts to try their flagship bourbon, their flavorful sherry-finished bourbon, and their stellar bottled-in-bond bourbon. You won't want to miss this convenient 3-pack of proof that some of America's best bourbon doesn't need to be made in Kentucky to be great. Barrell Craft Spirits Tasting Pack Price: $99 Skip the trite tasting sets from big brands and pull the curtain back on one of the bourbon world's best non-distilling producers with this Barrell Craft Spirits tasting pack. Featuring a selection that includes Barrell Bourbon Batch 035 (a delicious cask-strength offering) plus three critically acclaimed cask-finished whiskeys: Dovetail, Vantage, and Seagrass, this discovery set is an incredible value that goes big on delivering bold flavors. Flaviar's Whiskey Advent Calendar 2024 Price: $50 Flaviar is at the top of the game when it comes to whiskey discovery subscription services, and their 2024 Advent Calendar is just further proof of that. Complete with everything a whiskey enthusiast could ask for, with 24 premium whiskey samples, two tasting glasses, and more. This gift package is a must-buy every holiday season.

Four Roses Ten Recipe Tasting Experience Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Price: $150 For years, bourbon enthusiasts only had two ways of trying all ten recipes of Four Roses whiskey: actually going to the distillery for a barrel pick (a highly limited experience) or searching far and wide for private label selections from every single recipe. Now, those painstaking options are neutralized because you can buy all ten recipes in a single shot thanks to this tasting set that's more than worth the money on time-saved alone. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Beer Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Lineup 2024 Price: $14-$40 per bottle Goose Island's Bourbon County Stouts are the premium barrel-aged beers for whiskey enthusiasts, and the annual lineup always features some incredible bottles. This year is no different, and the top of the range showcases a stout finished in Bardstown Bourbon Company rye casks — a real treat for whiskey fans looking to explore the beer world. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Rum Mount Gay Single Estate Series 2.0 Price: $350 This premium expression from rum's oldest-running distillery is like candy for whiskey enthusiasts. Mount Gay made a significant investment to grow and harvest their own sugar cane, which they then harvested, turned into molasses, fermented for an atypically long time, and used to produce this incredible single estate expression. The production methods behind Mount Gay's Single Estate series have a lot in common with premium whiskey production. They go several extra miles to create the best product possible results in a rum that whiskey lovers will want to savor. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Tequila Tears Of Llorona Extra Anejo Tequila Price: $330 The Tears of Llorona premium extra añejo tequila is another spirit from another category that whiskey drinkers are already flocking to in droves. That's because the barrel influence gives this creamy, potent tequila hints of coconut and caramel familiar to bourbon lovers, resulting in a sipping experience on par with some of the finest whiskeys around. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Armagnac Rolling Fork Wayward Cask 24-Year Armagnac Price: $150 Rolling Fork is responsible mainly for sourcing some outstanding rums, but if their nose for high-quality molasses-based spirits is among the best in the business, why not utilize their talents with Armagnac as well? This mind-blowing 24-year-old Armagnac is proof positive that the folks behind this brand know how to track down barrels that truly deserve a loving home — with the whiskey lover in your life keen to explore the rich flavors of a category on the rise. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Champagne Armand De Brignac Blanc De Noirs Vintage 2015 Champagne Price: $3

Buy it here. Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Price: $28 Non-alcoholic spirits (admittedly an oxymoron) are hard to pull off because, unlike their low-proof counterparts beer and wine, the taste and texture of alcohol are much harder to mimic in such high doses. Ritual is one of the brands that get it right, and while their non-alcoholic gin is probably the best in their portfolio, whiskey lovers will appreciate this admirable non-alcoholic experiment above the others. Buy it here. Saint Viviana Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon De-Alcoholized Wine Price: $23 Saint Viviana is one of a gaggle of de-alcoholized wine brands trying to make a name for themselves, and with this spritely, flavorful Cabernet Sauvignon expression, they’ve shown they have the chops to make it work. This is a tasty alternative that can pass for the real McCoy, and it tastes good as its own thing. Buy it here. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Other Drinks Nowadays Special Edition Cranberry THC Cranberry Bottle Price: $70 This brand-new expression from Nowadays, one of the most established brands in the spirit-alternative THC category, is tailor-made for the holidays. Adding a cranberry kick to Nowadays’ already delicious drink is a surefire winter winner. Buy it here. Hoste Gold Fashioned 2024 Release Price: $150 Ready-to-drink cocktails are a category that’s absolutely exploding right now thanks to their ease of enjoyment and the increasing quality of the products. Case in point: Hoste’s Gold Fashioned. Made with a split base of nine-year Kentucky bourbon from Barton Distillery with ten and six-year Indiana straight rye whiskeys from MGP, this drink is designed to be enjoyed as-is by award-winning bartender and spirits producer Robert Haynes.

Buy it here. Elemental Elixirs Golden Hour Old Fashioned Syrup Price: $16 Unlike the convenient Old Fashioned option above, what makes Elemental Elixirs’ Golden Hour Old Fashioned Syrup so special is that it gives you all of the flavor of a delicious ready-to-drink Old Fashioned minus one important ingredient: the whiskey. That’s an opportunity more than an obstacle, as it allows you to toss 2 ounces of your favorite tipple in a glass with a splash of Golden Hour to make the perfect customizable Old Fashioned every time. Buy it here. The Best Of Other Categories For Whiskey Drinkers: Consumables William Sonoma x Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherries Price: $20 Everyone knows about Luxardo cherries, but this jar from Woodford Reserve x William Sonoma is the way to go for a true pop of bourbon zing in your cocktail cherries. Enjoy these as they are (we promise not to judge you), or use them as a garnish for your favorite mixed drinks. Buy it here. Kiva Chocolate Price: $22 Chocolate and whiskey are natural bedfellows, but it’s 2024, and that means you might want to spice things up a bit by enjoying this rich THC dark chocolate from KIVA. We’ve given this brand all of the props already in our Stoner Gift Guide so they most definitely warrant a mention here.