The Best Bottles Of Whiskey For Under $20

The best "cheap" bottles of whiskey manage to be versatile yet accessible. What we mean by that is that you can use these expressions as a base for a cocktail or highball or, in a pinch, pour them over some rocks. You can drink them like a shot, too, if that's your thing. (It might not be the easiest shot you ever take, but nonetheless — shootable.) Cheap whiskey doesn't have to be bad is what we're getting at. Sure, you have the bottom of the bottom shelf bottles — you know, that stuff that comes in big plastic jugs that you can use as a cleaning agent in case you run out of Lemon Pledge. But we're not there to talk about those. We're calling out the bottles that come in actual glass but still won't break the bank. The ten bottles below are perfectly drinkable examples of whiskey from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. We're not saying these are the best whiskeys in the world. Pretty far from it. We're saying that they'll get the job done if you're looking to tie one on and don't have a lot of scratch to spare.