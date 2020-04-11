The Best Bottles Of Blended Scotch For Under $30 To Have Delivered This Weekend

Blended scotch — and by that, we mean “good blended scotch” — is a unique, engaging whisky to get into. It’s basically the opposite of single malt. Whereas those whiskies are made with a single malt (barley) from a single distillery, blended scotch is a blend of multiple grain-based or malted barley-based whiskies from multiple distilleries across Scotland. Sometimes blended scotch is a mix of three or four whiskies from three or four distilleries. Sometimes it’s a blend of 20, 30, or even 40 whiskies from a wide range of sources. There’s endless room for variation and the art is in the blending itself. Stocking up on some blended scotch during the quarantine doldrums has some advantages. First, you’re most-likely home, with time to study and savor a good dram. Second, you’ll get a chance to dive into a style of whisky that exists outside of the mega-popular American bourbons or ryes, thereby widening your whiskey worldview. Third, these expressions offer a gateway to the ecosystem of Scotch whisky — each bottle is dialed and blended to create a flavor profile that can broaden your palate while also being deeply enjoyable in its own right. The ten bottles below are excellent entry points into the world of blended scotch. They’re also fairly affordable, easily mixable, and available for delivery right now. Related: The Best Bottles Of Irish Whiskey Under $30 To Have Delivered