The Best Bottles Of Irish Whiskey Under $30 To Have Delivered During Quarantine

Finding a great bottle of Irish whiskey isn't terribly hard. We import a lot of Irish whiskey to these shores, providing a wide range of options at pretty much every price point. For what it's worth, the style also makes a great fit for sipping during the quarantine — there's plenty of nuance and lots to learn. If you've got the time and the energy (recognizing that many people have much bigger concerns at the moment), Irish whiskey will certainly keep you interested. At the heart of the Irish whiskey production process is triple distillation, creating a lighter-tasting final product. Thanks to this refinement, the whiskey used to dominate the market. Then the 20th century happened and with it came the Bourbon Boom. Irish whiskey fell off many drinkers' radars. Now it's back and appealing to more and more aficionados who have gotten used to sipping whiskey straight. The ten bottles below are excellent examples of the Irish tipple. Each bottle clocks in at under $30 and you can get any of them delivered right now, even in isolation. Sláinte!