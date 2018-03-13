This Week’s Cheap Flights Will Get You To Dublin For St. Patrick’s Day

Uproxx/Shutterstock

We’re taking this week’s cheap flights roundup as a chance for a lesson in last minute travel planning. Cool? Good, let’s go!

So, St. Patricks’ Day is this weekend. There’ll be parades, feasts, and casks of whiskey will be floating down rivers of Guinness. In short, some serious fun is about to erupt on the Emerald Isle. And, you know what, you can jump on a flight Friday, party Friday night and all day Saturday, then sleep it off on a Sunday evening flight home. if you’re into that sort of thing.

Or you can use it as a leaping off point for a bigger trip. Because once you’re in Ireland you’ve got Europe at your fingertips and scores of cheap Aer Lingus, Ryanair, and Easy Jet flights to choose from. A few days working remotely in Amsterdam? A late winter visit to the alps?

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

KAYAK TRAVEL HACK TO DUBLIN

Let’s start with Kayak Explore. This is really your best bet to find those cheap deals across most platforms. If you wanna hack it, fly into London, Paris, or Amsterdam, and then jump on a super cheap Ryanair or EasyJet flight to Dublin. It’ll add a couple hours to your flying time, but you’ll definitely save some cash.

For instance, you can fly from the East Coast to London for $306 roundtrip right now. Then a flight to Dublin is only $43 roundtrip. If you don’t need to check a bag (and you really don’t for a cheeky weekend in Dublin), you’ll be saving some serious cash.

Lastly, Kayak added a new feature — pictured third below — that shows you exactly what you’re paying for with that airfare. It’s a nice ripple in service that’s a long time coming for the flight aggregator. Clarity in what you’re paying for upfront is always welcome.

