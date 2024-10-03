Who makes the best fast food double cheeseburger? It’s a question we’ve asked ourselves over and over again, and we’ve done all sorts of tests, from comparing them — from ranking nearly 20 to breaking the burger down to just the patty. After various attempts to answer that question, we’ve accepted that our number one is always changing.

New burgers come and go and quality control varies from restaurant to restaurant. And while it isn’t easy to crown a single burger as the absolute best, we’ve got a shortlist of amazing cheeseburgers that we could recommend depending on what exactly you want from a burger (are you a decadent and indulgent burger lover, do you want something simple but delicious, or are you looking for something more creative and elevated?)

With that said, we were surprised when USA Today published a burger ranking as part of its annual Readers’ Choice 10 Best, and named The Habit’s Double Charburger as the “Best Fast Food Burger,” of 2024. Maybe we needed to give this growing chain’s burger a second look. So we put it up against the double cheeseburger from our current favorite chain (Shake Shack) and the most hyped/ debated chain on earth In-N-Out.

Here’s how the three double cheeseburgers fared in a blind battle.

Methodology:

In 2023, we named Shake Shack’s Double Shack burger as the best basic (meat, cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato) double cheeseburger in all of fast food. While I think the Shake Shack burger is the best tasting, In-N-Out (USA Today’s #2 pick) is my go-to since it’s cheap, high quality, and delicious.

Because all three burgers have similar builds this feels like a fair battle, so we rounded up all three, took photos (including a center cut for those that are into that), shuffled ‘em up, and I tasted each under cover of a blindfold.

The results took me by surprise. Let’s get into the details.

Part 1: The Blind Double Cheeseburger Taste Test

Taste 1:

Even though I’m only dealing with a half of a burger here, this thing is seriously hefty. The meat is a bit dry but has a wonderful smokey and beefy flavor, with thick slices of caramelized onion providing a lot of aromatics and upping the savory quality.