Power Ranking The Best Chicken Wing Chains In The Country

02.01.19 31 Comments

Chicken wings are kinda the best. They’re small delivery systems of savory, sweet, and spicy flavor. Chicken wings are going to dominate this Super Bowl Sunday. Americans are going to eat over a billion wings. Yes, that’s a billion with a “b.” Basically, if you’re watching the Super Bowl this weekend, you’re going to be eating at least one or two wings at some point.

So where can we get the absolute best wings in America? To complete this masterful task we have to take a few things into consideration. First, let’s set aside the classic fried chicken joints — we can’t have Popeye’s winning every chicken-related competition. Let’s just focus on the fast food and fast casual wing-heavy places that are mostly nationwide. That way you’ll have a chance to actually try these wing joints on Super Bowl Sunday.

Okay, let’s cut to the chase and rank some wings.

10. Domino’s

Wingin' it today.

When it comes to wings Domino’s > Papa John’s. Where Papa John’s wings get a bit sloppy, Domino’s tend to be crisply fried and simply dressed in hot sauce. There’s not a whole lot going on otherwise. These are the sorta wings you order as an afterthought like, “Sure, fill up a pizza box of wings for me too, YOLO.”

9. Cheesecake Factory

If we’re talking fast casual, The Cheesecake Factory is the mountaintop. Sorry TGI Fridays and Applebees. So long Ruby Tuesday. The Factory (that’s what the restaurant’s acolytes call it, right?) buffalo wings are perfectly suitable as an appetizer. They’re crispy and saucy like any good buffalo wing. And that’s about it. They aren’t mind-blowing or transcendent. They’re just good — if you can find them on The Factory’s (we’re sticking with this one) insanely deep menu.

