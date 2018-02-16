The Most Comforting Comfort Foods, According To The Masses

#According To The Masses #Pizza #Friday Conversation #Food
02.16.18 3 weeks ago 10 Comments

iStockphoto

Long weeks, harrowing news cycles, exhausting work schedules, relationship rockiness all lead us to the warming embrace of comfort food. We know that in the big picture we have to eat plenty of fresh, unprocessed foods that are mostly plant-based. But, we also need a break sometimes and comfort food provides that. Some days just call for a bucket of fried chicken for dinner with some mashed potatoes on the side. You can always get a salad the next day.

We all have a go-to comfort food. For some of us it that tub of Ben & Jerry’s. For others, it’s a trip to Micky-D’s for a piping hot large fry. No matter what it is — or even how healthily we eat — there’s a comforting treat or cheat meal that we all adore. But which one is the absolute best for the bulk of folks? Well, we have an answer for you on that front.

Over at Ranker, they’ve done the heavy lifting on the best ever comfort foods. After 64,000 votes, a top ten emerged with some classic comfort foods vying for the top spot. Let’s dive in!

10. DOUGHNUTS

It’s pretty hard not to love a doughnut. It’s fried dough that’s covered in sugar or sugary frosting. It’s a jolt of sweet goodness that’s been fried. Get a good cup of coffee for dipping that doughnut and you’re ready for a reset to the whole day.

9. FRIED CHICKEN

#friedchicken #kfcfriedchicken for #lunch #chinesenewyear

A post shared by @eeson snaps📷 SG (@eesonsnaps) on

What’s shocking is that fried chicken isn’t higher on the list — fifth or even first. But, okay sure, ninth it is, America. Do we even need to explain how great fried chicken is? The crispy crunch, the unctuous skin, the juicy meat all meld into a damn near perfect bite texturally and flavorwise. If you haven’t yet, try it broasted (cooked in a pressure cooker deep frier). It’ll be a revelation. Trust us.

Around The Web

TOPICS#According To The Masses#Pizza#Friday Conversation#Food
TAGSaccording to the massesCHOCOLATEcomfort foodFOODFRIDAY CONVERSATIONpizza

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP